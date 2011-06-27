  1. Home
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • It's cute, it's quirky, it's retro and it's an image car we can all afford.
  • It's a fancy-schmancy Golf, which means it's not the same as the original. Good or bad? You decide.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The New Beetle offers a unique combination of safety, fun, practicality and value. There's no denying it: It's Beetle-mania all over again.

Vehicle overview

The New Beetle is a bundle of contradictions. It's a blast from the past and a gateway to the 21st century. It's small but it's safe. It's pretty but it can also be pretty powerful.

Volkswagen's New Beetle debuted at the 1998 North American International Auto Show in Detroit to classic '60s tunes and daisies dotting the dashboards. As a Volkswagen executive said, "It's the birth of a legend, a love affair continued, a dream come true."

The VW folks dubbed it a car that makes people smile. We certainly did. Mixing design elements from the old Beetle of the flower-power era with modern technology and luxuries, the Concept 1 design study that was presented at the same show in 1994 has become a reality. A groovy, cool, or baaaad one depending on your age.

The trademark Beetle body shape is immediately recognizable, though it shares no parts with the old Beetle. It's both larger (161.1 inches in length and 96.3 cubic feet inside) and more powerful than its predecessor and the motor is no longer in the back. Three engines are available today: a turbocharged 150-horsepower, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, a 115-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-banger or a high-tech Turbo Direct Injection diesel engine that gets 48 mpg on the highway and has a driving range of 700 miles. With 16-inch wheels and wide tires, cruising in the New Beetle "may remind you of the first time you drove the go-cart around the track," said a company official. Crossing all lines of age, race, and class, the target buyer is men, women, young people or people who are simply young at heart.

Performance and handling is surprisingly good on all New Beetles, but the 1.8T really shines when pushed to the limit. With 156 foot-pounds of torque available between 2,200 to 4,200 rpm, the New Beetle 1.8T never feels underpowered or overworked. Fun comes both from watching people stare and wave at you and from blasting down the highways or up a canyon road. Steering is responsive and the little car takes corners like a roadrunner, making it easy to rack up speeding tickets if you're not careful. The safety system features energy-absorbing crush zones, pre-tensioning safety belts, daytime running lights, dual airbags, optional side airbags for front-seat passengers, and excellent bumper crash-test scores. Other standard features include four beverage holders, a remote locking system, anti-theft alarm, a passenger-assist handle above the glove compartment, driver and passenger height adjusters, mesh pockets on the doors, and a bud vase on the dash. Nice touch.

For 2000, the New Beetle gets a brake-wear indicator, improved theft protection, a sliding sun-visor extender, and an optional cold-weather package (GLS models only). Additionally, the 1.8T GLS and GLX versions receive Anti-Slip Regulation as standard equipment this year.

2000 Highlights

Several minor equipment upgrades, such as improved theft protection, debut on the 2000 New Beetle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(35%)
4(29%)
3(26%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
3.9
189 reviews
189 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good if you take care of it
lucky12depart,03/09/2011
My mom actually bought this car a year 2000, and bought it in 2008. From the start, it was making a very loud noise from the engine, til i figured it was the air pump. So we replaced that and it takes off very fast! I have seen some reviews on this car, and i do not think this car gets the good reviews it deserves. If people actually take care of the problem and know exactly what it is, then it will be good to you. Anybody could buy a car brand new, but eventually it will need to be fixed, and something will break down. This car is running good and fast even after soo long. I could say that interior is cheap, but just driving this is very cool. even the small size makes it great anywhere.
Bullet Proof!!!!
2000vw,04/09/2012
i purchased my vw 2 years ago with 133,000 miles on it and have had no problems with it ...took it to florida on spring break doing 85 mph all the way made it from indiana on 1 tank getting 52.3 mpg love it:) its got 204,000 on it now bout time for water pump and timing belt replacement just normal wear...i love my car:)
250k! <3 my bug.
dulciepoo,06/02/2011
My parents bought this car at 60k, gave it to me at 120k, and i've driven it up to 250k, and it's still going. I've had some issues, of course....it's a car. Heating/cooling fan went out, clutch replaced once, windshield wiper fluid stopped spraying? cheap interior. Still, it is time I look for another car, and I am looking at VWs. Expensive repairs, but a VW will stay running forever. Do not pay $60 for your headlight. I bought the bulb for $12 and a small mechanic did labor for $8. Find someone else to do repairs! You'll pay 1/3 the price that you did at the dealer. Just make sure he/she knows what they're doing.
Very glad I bought it, so sorry that someone else totaled it.
mpls5,12/01/2012
This was my first new car, every other car I ever had, including a 1974 superbeetle convertible, started at over 100,000. I had some small problems the first 5 years. No problems the next 5. Drove pretty rough the last 2, but probably mostly my fault. :) I really wanted to get the car to 200,000-probably would have if a 21 year old hadn't sideswiped into me at 75 mph, sending me spinning across three lanes of interstate and into a cement barrier. Car dented on 3 sides on the outside, none on inside. Airbag didn't deploy and didn't need too, though I did get sore. Very safe car. Handled a lot of less than ideal conditions- well, including spending over 10 yrs in MN, only 1 yr of it garaged.
See all 189 reviews of the 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
90 hp @ 3750 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Diesel. Available styles include GLS TDi 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), GLS 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, GL 2dr Hatchback, GLX 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and GLS 2dr Hatchback.

