Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me

This car is not for anyone who can't handle a few (well okay, a lot) of quirks. Having driven this daily for three years and put 100K miles on it in that time I would describe this as a reliable car. Word to the wise all VW's have a timing belt, if it blows, chances are so will your engine :( I loved this car. It was super fun to drive, had lots of zip for a 4 cyl and with low annual maint costs. Keep up with the maint and you will have little to no serious issues. I would highly suggest replacing the timing belt sooner than recommended just in case. Overall, my beetle, Jerry was very dependable with few "real" problems. Check engine light was always on due to fault O2 sensor.

