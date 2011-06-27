Vehicle overview

It's quite the balancing act to create a new car that pays homage to an iconic model while still staying modern enough to be relevant in today's market. Yet the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle manages to confidently walk that tightrope without so much as a wobble, appealing to old hippies and young hipsters alike, not to mention plenty of folks in between.

Completely redesigned last year (after the "New Beetle" had long since wore out its name), the latest version of the Beetle is based as before on the Golf, only it resembles a New Beetle that's been squashed from above, like a hot-rod VW of the 1960s. Indeed, the latest car has a more classic look to it, but also provides more legroom, a bigger trunk and a more natural driving position. The upright dashboard has an available, secondary drop-down glovebox (just like the original Beetle) and it is color-keyed to the exterior for a welcome splash of personality.

For 2013, a convertible body style and a fuel-sipping turbocharged diesel ("TDI") engine join the model line. The convertible will no doubt appeal to sun lovers, since the fabric roof can be lowered in just 10 seconds. The TDI, meanwhile, has the same turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel engine found in the Golf and Jetta and earns an impressive EPA estimate of 41 mpg highway.

With the addition of the TDI, there are now three flavors of Beetle to choose from. The base 2.5L handles and rides well, but its five-cylinder engine is rather blasé for such a stylish car. The Turbo is naturally a kick to drive, if not quite as capable and as much fun as a GTI (with which it shares some hardware). Still, the Turbo should please most folks looking for spirited performance along with a comfortable ride. And, of course, for those seeking max fuel efficiency the TDI delivers with its respectable performance and meager thirst.

All told, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle is a surprisingly well-rounded small car. It may not be as functional as some other small (and less expensive) cars such as the Ford Focus or the Volkswagen Golf, but compared to other high-fashion compacts like the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper, it's no contest, as the Beetle boasts a backseat and trunk that are actually usable. If you're looking for a small coupe or convertible that provides equal amounts of style and function, the Volkswagen Beetle should be a great pick.