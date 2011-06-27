  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Unique styling
  • powerful turbo engine
  • fuel-efficient diesel
  • high-style interior
  • lots of features
  • more interior space than most two-door competitors.
  • Unrefined base engine
  • higher price than conventional hatchbacks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Volkswagen Beetle manages to pay proper homage to an icon of the past while still being thoroughly modern in important areas such as powertrain, features and performance.

Vehicle overview

It's quite the balancing act to create a new car that pays homage to an iconic model while still staying modern enough to be relevant in today's market. Yet the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle manages to confidently walk that tightrope without so much as a wobble, appealing to old hippies and young hipsters alike, not to mention plenty of folks in between.

Completely redesigned last year (after the "New Beetle" had long since wore out its name), the latest version of the Beetle is based as before on the Golf, only it resembles a New Beetle that's been squashed from above, like a hot-rod VW of the 1960s. Indeed, the latest car has a more classic look to it, but also provides more legroom, a bigger trunk and a more natural driving position. The upright dashboard has an available, secondary drop-down glovebox (just like the original Beetle) and it is color-keyed to the exterior for a welcome splash of personality.

For 2013, a convertible body style and a fuel-sipping turbocharged diesel ("TDI") engine join the model line. The convertible will no doubt appeal to sun lovers, since the fabric roof can be lowered in just 10 seconds. The TDI, meanwhile, has the same turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel engine found in the Golf and Jetta and earns an impressive EPA estimate of 41 mpg highway.

With the addition of the TDI, there are now three flavors of Beetle to choose from. The base 2.5L handles and rides well, but its five-cylinder engine is rather blas&eacute; for such a stylish car. The Turbo is naturally a kick to drive, if not quite as capable and as much fun as a GTI (with which it shares some hardware). Still, the Turbo should please most folks looking for spirited performance along with a comfortable ride. And, of course, for those seeking max fuel efficiency the TDI delivers with its respectable performance and meager thirst.

All told, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle is a surprisingly well-rounded small car. It may not be as functional as some other small (and less expensive) cars such as the Ford Focus or the Volkswagen Golf, but compared to other high-fashion compacts like the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper, it's no contest, as the Beetle boasts a backseat and trunk that are actually usable. If you're looking for a small coupe or convertible that provides equal amounts of style and function, the Volkswagen Beetle should be a great pick.

2013 Volkswagen Beetle models

The 2013 Volkswagen Beetle is a four-passenger, two-door hatchback available in three main trim levels that denote the engine: Beetle 2.5L (2.5-liter gasoline), Beetle Turbo (turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline) and Beetle TDI (turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel). For now, only the two-door hatchback is offered, but a convertible version will debut later in the model year.

The Beetle 2.5L comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated windshield-washer nozzles, heated mirrors, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and height-adjustable front seats (with lumbar adjustment), leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a trip computer and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Sunroof package adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, a multifunction steering wheel, a front center armrest, an upgraded trip computer, satellite radio, a touchscreen audio interface and a six-CD changer. The Sunroof, Sound & Navigation package includes the above plus 18-inch wheels, a navigation system and a premium Fender audio system with a subwoofer.

The Beetle Turbo additions to the Beetle 2.5L's equipment include 18-inch wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats, Turbo-specific cloth upholstery and alloy pedals. The Sunroof and Sound package adds the same items as the 2.5L's Sunroof package along with the Fender audio system and shift paddles (when equipped with the DSG transmission). The Turbo's Sunroof, Sound and Navigation System adds a navigation system to the above package along with leather upholstery. Bi-xenon headlamps and 19-inch wheels can be added to this package.

The Beetle TDI includes the 2.5L's standard equipment along with satellite radio. It similarly offers the 2.5L's optional Sunroof and Sunroof, Sound & Navigation packages.

Later in the model year, the Beetle Fender edition will debut as an option for the 2.5L and Turbo. This package includes unique styling tweaks that include Deep Black metallic paint, brushed-chrome outside mirrors, 18-inch "Disc" wheels, bi-xenon headlights and a "sunburst" dashboard scheme that echoes the finish seen on many of Fender's famous guitars.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Volkswagen Beetle lineup receives some new additions. A turbocharged diesel engine debuts, and it carries an EPA highway rating of an impressive 41 mpg. A soft-top convertible version of the Beetle is also new this year. Finally, there's a new Fender-signature version that sports a dash treatment inspired by the finish seen on the company's popular guitars.

Performance & mpg

Powering the Beetle 2.5L is a 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine with 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. Every Beetle is front-wheel drive. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission is optional. In Edmunds testing, a Beetle 2.5L with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds -- about average for an automatic compact. Estimated EPA fuel economy is 22 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the automatic and 22/31/25 with the manual, which represent mediocre performance for a car this size.

The Beetle Turbo gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 200 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and a six-speed automated manual (known as DSG) is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, the Beetle Turbo with DSG went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.6 seconds. Fuel economy is actually better than the base five-cylinder at 22/30/25 with the automatic and 21/30/24 with the manual. Both the 2.5L and the Turbo can be had as partial-zero-emissions vehicles (PZEV) certified in states with California emissions standards.

A 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 140 hp and 236 lb-ft powers the Beetle TDI and as with the Turbo, buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and the six-speed DSG. Fuel economy estimates stand at 28/41/32 for the manual and 29/39/32 for the DSG.

Safety

Every 2013 Volkswagen Beetle comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a Beetle Turbo with 18-inch wheels came to a stop in 129 feet -- disappointing for a sporty small car. Surprisingly, a regular 2.5 model stopped in 122 feet -- a bit better than average.

In government crash tests, the Beetle received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection.

Driving

How the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle drives largely depends on the engine you choose. The base five-cylinder is respectably powerful, but it sounds unrefined and gets disappointing fuel economy. The Beetle Turbo, on the other hand, has plenty of punch, sounds great and gets better mileage than the disappointing base engine. As with other Volkswagen diesel models, the Beetle TDI provides plenty of low-end grunt and ample passing/merging power along with stellar fuel economy.

The six-speed manual is quite possibly the most easily shifted do-it-yourself transmission around, while the sophisticated DSG gearbox is a nice compromise for those who want the simplicity of an automatic with the performance and control of a manual. However, throttle response with the DSG can be frustratingly slow when left in the normal drive mode.

The Beetle's handling is respectably adept, though the car's overall abilities and steering response are well short of what you'll get from a Fiat 500 Abarth or Mini Cooper S. When just cruising on city streets or on the highway, however, the Beetle is pretty comfortable. Even the Turbo's optional sport suspension shrugs off bumps and ruts in the road. You can still feel every imperfection, but there's no harshness to speak of. Road noise is reduced to a hollow rumbling, yet isn't intrusive. All things considered, the Beetle makes for a decent choice for a long-distance road trip.

Interior

The 2013 VW Beetle has a cabin that draws design inspiration from the original flower-power model, yet includes the same features, controls and construction as modern Volkswagens. The trim that runs across the dash and doors can be painted the same color as the exterior just as in old Bugs, while the Turbo gets secondary dash-top gauges and available two-tone seats.

It's a pretty cool passenger environment, and unlike a Mini Cooper, it doesn't suffer for its coolness with head-scratching and/or frustrating ergonomics. The optional navigation system is easy to use, though its small screen limits usefulness. The premium Fender sound system, on the other hand, is well worth the extra cost and provides impressive sound quality.

Despite its seemingly low roof line, the Beetle still provides plenty of room for tall drivers. The backseat is also fairly spacious, though not as roomy as the related Volkswagen Golf. The 15.4-cubic-foot trunk is actually bigger than the Golf's with the 50/50 split-folding seats raised, though if you lower them, the Beetle only provides 29.9 cubes of maximum space versus the Golf's 46 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NEW BEETLE TDI IS A GREAT VW!
countrydan1,02/18/2014
Our new Beetle is our 7th VW. The new Beetle TDI is a far cry from our 2003 model with 490,000 miles. It still gets 47mpg, the new one is not so good, but at 41-45 that ain"t bad. It rides like a much larger car, but is fun to drive and quick in both acceleration and twisty roads and traffic. My wife is very impressed, since she drives it to work because of the gas mileage. Our previous jetta topped out at about 25 mpg, but was also a great car. The Beetle TDI is an ideal short or long trip vehicle, well appointed and much roomier that we imagined. My wife has owned much more expensive cars like Mercedes and Audi, but the Beetle TDI is her favorite. Go Figure.
Gr8 vehicle for the price!
Maureen Bailey,07/04/2017
2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
Luxurious enough. Easy to parallel park. No fancy rims to fuss w/. Never had to do a thing except gas/ oil change & clean!
Love everything except the ability to play my IPOD
Wendy,06/04/2017
Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Love everything about this car. The looks, the handling, the speed, the comfort. Love the sunroof.
Fahrvernugen in a Beetle TDI
jpl_texas,06/03/2019
2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
Former '72 Bug owner; and the fetish remains. The legendary, iconic shape is there, and I really like the squatty, stronger look of the 2013. With a diesel motor, how can you lose. The diesel displacement is such that EPA emission add-ons were not required, therefore maintenance is oil, filters, battery, and tires - no DEF fluid. Attaching the diesel to the DSG transmission is a great move for the Beetle - athletic/sure-footed car. The cabin is quiet, comfortable, sporty, and with a great sound-system. Skims comfortably down the highway at 80 mph averaging 41.3 mpg [verified at the pump]. Wife and I are in late 50s; and this car is a big source of driving pleasure for either short or long trips. Based on experience to date, I expect no less reliability than the other Beetle diesel owners have seen thru the years. I can't think of any cons. Also, we obtained this car as a post-EPA settlement/rework vehicle that was certified pre-owned thru VW. Really good value with VW standing behind product. I'd highly recommend for fun and economy. 06/13/19: First oil change - $9.94 Mann Filter HU719/7X, $22.00 Mobil 1 Synthetic 0W40, $20 labor local shop - very good value for a diesel oil change. Will repeat every 5000 miles. Much driving pleasure. 08/12/20: Just returned from Rocky Mountain National Park touring in this car; perfect going over Trail Ridge Rd. Was the best trip car; saved us tons on fuel and was not uncomfortable for the long haul (we traveled over 2500 miles). This is a highway car. It's got 29k on the odometer now; tight, spry, and athletic as the day we got it. Audio sounds great, too. Thinkin' 'bout adding a Golf TDI ......
See all 7 reviews of the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
210 hp @ 2300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle

Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle is offered in the following submodels: Beetle Hatchback, Beetle Diesel. Available styles include 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Turbo 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM), Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5L Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M), R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M), R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM), Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5L PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Turbo 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo Fender Edition 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV is priced between $7,470 and$11,993 with odometer readings between 61910 and90740 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI is priced between $13,994 and$13,994 with odometer readings between 18821 and18821 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo is priced between $16,990 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 26252 and26252 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Volkswagen Beetles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Volkswagen Beetle for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 Beetles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,470 and mileage as low as 18821 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle.

Can't find a used 2013 Volkswagen Beetles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Beetle for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,102.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Beetle for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,671.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,502.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Beetle lease specials

