Consumer Rating
(42)
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cute yet classic styling, long list of standard features.
  • Aged design, tight rear-seat accommodations, limited cargo room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though still undeniably cute and fun, the 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle isn't so new anymore. Other competing two-door hatchbacks and convertibles offer more features and more power, and are more fun to drive.

Vehicle overview

It's hard to believe that 2007 will be the 10th year on sale for the Volkswagen New Beetle. It doesn't seem that long ago that the New Beetle was surrounded by bubbly hype and anticipation. America went bonkers over the car's retro-themed, original Beetle-influenced exterior and the flower bud vase on the dash (how cute!). For '07, the bud vase remains, but much of the hip and cool sheen has long since worn off.

Perhaps a little surprisingly, the 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle is still a pretty decent car, especially considering that it's never received a full redesign. It's based on the old VW Golf platform and is available as a two-door coupe or convertible. It's fairly quick thanks to a 2.5-liter, inline five-cylinder engine, has comfortable road manners and is quite roomy for front-seat passengers. Basic amenities all come standard, and you can easily upgrade via a couple of options packages.

But compared to other competing models, all of which are newer in design, the New Beetle has no real advantage other than its nostalgic halo. Other two-door coupes or hatchbacks, such as the Honda Civic or even VW's new Rabbit, provide better utility, driving dynamics and features. For a cute convertible, we prefer the more entertaining-to-drive Mini Cooper. Overall, we'd probably pass on a "new" New Beetle, though getting a certified-used model -- same car, less money -- might be an interesting alternative.

2007 Volkswagen New Beetle models

The 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle is available in a two-door hatchback or convertible body style. All models come with 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, heated outside mirrors, power windows and locks, cruise control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry and an MP3/CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack. Convertibles have a manually folding top with a glass rear window. As for upgrades, VW offers two main packages. Package #1 includes a sunroof for the hatchback, a power-operated top for the convertible, heated front seats and a premium sound system. Package #2 has the first package's contents plus 17-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, leather seating and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Stand-alone options include a trunk-mounted CD changer and satellite radio.

2007 Highlights

The New Beetle TDI has been discontinued because its diesel-fueled engine didn't meet new 2007 government emission standards. Otherwise, there are no other major changes to the VW Beetle.

Performance & mpg

The New Beetle 2.5 hatch and convertible come with a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 150 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Power is put to the front wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.

Safety

Standard on all VW Beetles are four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, side airbags for front occupants, full-length head curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Convertibles have a rollover protection system. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle earned four out of five stars in both frontal-impact categories. Side-impact tests resulted in a five-star rating for front passengers and three stars for rear passengers. The IIHS rates the vehicle with a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection but issues a "Poor" rating for side-impact protection.

Driving

Like other VWs, the 2007 New Beetle is both fun to drive and comfortable for long trips. The suspension tuning is soft, but it's just about right for most drivers who want a little sport from their Bug. The 2.5-liter engine is smooth and powerful at any rpm.

Interior

Though smaller inside than the Rabbit, the four-passenger VW Beetle compensates with style. It has a table-like dashboard, huge circular speedometer and round air vents. The convertible's top is easy to fold and well insulated from wind and road noise. With its top down, the Bug convertible has a classic but polished appearance. Outward visibility is poor, however, and both models suffer from tight rear seating and a lack of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(71%)
4(17%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
42 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New Ride
Nocoverage,10/28/2006
I just recently traded an underpowered 2.0 5-speed manual Beetle for a 2.5 6-speed automatic Beetle. It's even the same color. The new vehicle has significantly more power, better ride, and better build quality. The engine purrs at a quiet 2,200 rpm's at highway speed, making travel much more enjoyable. It has the same great features as my '01 model. This is a good car.
My second New Beetle not as good as the first
eliteboi,09/04/2013
I previously owned a 2000 New Beetle 1.8T. That car was GREAT. It gave me very few problems, and it never left me stranded. One of the worse mistakes I have made. I've had lots of stupid problems come up. I bought the car with 68k miles, and all service records. I had no warning and the water pump went out, at 68.5k. Replaced two wheel bearings, the tie rods, the door speaker. I could go on. I have had this car a little over a year. The best part was when the inner axle snapped getting off the highway. I think my car must be a lemon. It is getting harder and harder to justify keeping it. My car looks great, but it doesn't perform half as well as my 2000 did, which had twice the miles.
An Excellent CAR
Dwest21,11/21/2006
I love this car. It's awesome. I feel safe in the b\Beetle. It's quiet, it comes with an enormous amount of standard features, and for about $20,000, you can get a really decent vehicle. This is my first VW, and I've heard horrible rants about their warranty department, so hopefully everything will go smoothly, and nothing major will go wrong. I've only had the car almost a month, and as of right now, I couldn't be happier! It has a great sound system, great air conditioner, great interior, is extremely comfortable, has beautiful new head-lights, the list goes on.
New Beetle- Holds up well & Fun to Drive, but get a warranty
wizbang_fl,09/18/2011
I've had my Beetle Convertible for over 4.5 years and have been overall happy with the car. It is a compact convertible. Don't expect a big trunk or having tall people in the back seat.
See all 42 reviews of the 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Convertible. Available styles include 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Triple White 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Triple White PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), and 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M).

