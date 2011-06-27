Vehicle overview

The 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is the automotive equivalent of a Happy Meal -- long on packaging, short on substance. Of course, the latter isn't really surprising, given that the New Beetle debuted in (gulp!) 1998. For those of you keeping score at home, that means 2010 marks the New Beetle's 13th year of production, making it basically the oldest vehicle on the market outside of full-size vans. Still, the allure of the reborn Bug's retro styling may enable shoppers to overlook the functionally compromised cabin and 13-year-old chassis.

In fairness to the New Beetle's underpinnings, they were state-of-the-art in the late '90s, doing duty in the chic first-generation Audi TT and sophisticated fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf as well as the Bug. But there have been two generations of Golf since then, and the new-for-2010 version outclasses the similarly priced New Beetle in every way. Remarkably, a base two-door Golf hatchback is actually $1,000 cheaper than a base New Beetle coupe, despite offering 20 more horsepower, superior driving dynamics and a far roomier and more practical interior. There just isn't a rational argument to be made in the 2010 New Beetle's favor.

But perhaps you have some hazy but happy memories of Bug road trips from the '60s, and you know that no other car on the market will help you relive them like a New Beetle. If that rings true, then we can recommend the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle (or a certified used one) to you in good faith. However, if you're just looking for a good all-around compact coupe/hatchback or convertible, more advisable choices include the two-seat Mazda Miata, the Mini Cooper, the aforementioned Volkswagen Golf, the Volvo C30, and four-door-only offerings like the Mazda 3. Just because you're a fan of the Happy Meal box doesn't mean you'll like what's inside.