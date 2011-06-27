  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Nostalgic styling, standard flower vase.
  • Dated platform, cramped rear-seat space, limited cargo room, subpar crash-test results.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,550 - $5,518
Used New Beetle for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

There's not much more to the aged 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle than meets the eye. If you like the way it looks, you may not mind the way it drives, but there are far better choices at this price point.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is the automotive equivalent of a Happy Meal -- long on packaging, short on substance. Of course, the latter isn't really surprising, given that the New Beetle debuted in (gulp!) 1998. For those of you keeping score at home, that means 2010 marks the New Beetle's 13th year of production, making it basically the oldest vehicle on the market outside of full-size vans. Still, the allure of the reborn Bug's retro styling may enable shoppers to overlook the functionally compromised cabin and 13-year-old chassis.

In fairness to the New Beetle's underpinnings, they were state-of-the-art in the late '90s, doing duty in the chic first-generation Audi TT and sophisticated fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf as well as the Bug. But there have been two generations of Golf since then, and the new-for-2010 version outclasses the similarly priced New Beetle in every way. Remarkably, a base two-door Golf hatchback is actually $1,000 cheaper than a base New Beetle coupe, despite offering 20 more horsepower, superior driving dynamics and a far roomier and more practical interior. There just isn't a rational argument to be made in the 2010 New Beetle's favor.

But perhaps you have some hazy but happy memories of Bug road trips from the '60s, and you know that no other car on the market will help you relive them like a New Beetle. If that rings true, then we can recommend the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle (or a certified used one) to you in good faith. However, if you're just looking for a good all-around compact coupe/hatchback or convertible, more advisable choices include the two-seat Mazda Miata, the Mini Cooper, the aforementioned Volkswagen Golf, the Volvo C30, and four-door-only offerings like the Mazda 3. Just because you're a fan of the Happy Meal box doesn't mean you'll like what's inside.

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle models

The 2010 VW Beetle is offered as a coupe-styled hatchback or a convertible. The latter includes a power-folding soft top in either black or white that comes with a color-keyed boot. Both models come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, heated front seats, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a premium audio system with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The only factory option on the coupe is a power sunroof, although 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and a trunk-mounted six-CD changer are available from the dealer. On the convertible, unique 17-inch wheels are a factory option.

The New Beetle Red Rock Edition available on the coupe adds special Red Rock paint, black-painted roof, 17-inch alloy wheels and foglamps. The Final Edition available on both body styles includes special Aquarius Blue paint (with white two-tone on convertible and a black-painted roof on the coupe), a 17-inch wheels, foglamps and on the convertible, a special white interior.

2010 Highlights

Apart from a few new colors, two new special editions and a standard boot cover for the convertible, the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is powered by a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 150 hp and 170 pound-feet of torque. The coupe gets either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic, while the convertible is available with the automatic only. New Beetles sold in California and California-emissions states meet the PZEV (partial zero-emissions vehicle) standard.

Fuel economy ratings with the manual transmission are 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. The automatic transmission yields 1 extra mpg on the freeway.

Safety

All 2010 New Beetles come standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags and active front head restraints. Convertibles also feature a rollover protection system.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle earned four out of five stars for front occupants in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, the New Beetle received a perfect five-star rating for front passengers but only three stars for those in the rear. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the New Beetle a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection but a lowest "Poor" rating for side impacts.

Driving

The 2010 VW Beetle's 13-year-old foundation can still hack it with modern economy cars, providing decent handling along with a smooth, substantial-feeling ride. Trouble is, the New Beetle is positioned as a premium small car, and the competition in this segment quite simply puts the VW's driving dynamics to shame. Also, while the Bug's mandatory 2.5-liter engine is pleasantly torquey at lower engine speeds, it's an older version of the Golf's 2.5-liter five, which makes 20 more horsepower.

Interior

The New Beetle's turtle-like shape has predictable consequences for interior space. Rear passenger hip- and headroom are sorely lacking, and maximum cargo space is rated at 27 cubic feet in the hardtop -- a puny figure for what is technically a hatchback. Also, outward visibility is surprisingly poor on both the coupe and convertible. However, interior materials quality is still solid after all these years, and of course the New Beetle's cabin offers an industry first (and perhaps last): the dash-mounted flower vase.

On the convertible model, raising the top isn't exactly a one-touch operation, but it's simple enough to be called hassle-free. One button on the console takes it up or down, but there's a single manual latch you must pull and twist to secure it tightly to the windshield header.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great little car
SRQFL,10/28/2011
i traded a 2004 Z4 for this new beetle convertible as i needed to have seating for 4 people. yes i miss the Z, but this beetle is well built, solid and has the germanic driving characteristics i have grown to love. the car has plenty of pep, easily seats 4 and has exceeded my expectations.
Last of the Breed
swarfer,07/20/2010
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
Top down motoring the way it was meant to be. An older design, the execution, detailing and features easily exceed the Fords I've recently owned. It's been almost 40 years since I had a convertible, and it was worth the wait. Forget the pundits, they probably don't have the guts to go top down anyway. Yeah, yeah, you can go techno, aero or battery, but you'll loose your auto soul in the process.
Top Down Fun!!
michaelpaul1,03/13/2013
I love my Beetle. Lots of power, great looking, and a real pleasure to drive. Gas mileage is ok, but that isn't the reason I bought this car. I recommend this car to anyone who wants to enjoy driving.
The worst gas mileage
curiousmoona1,01/24/2012
I automatically assumed that the gas mileage would be good in this car. I only get about 18mpg. The interior of the car is less than desirable. The older models 1972 and 1976 Super Beetle were well made and better mileage. I will not reccomend this car to anyone. My husband and I are very disappointed with this car. We paid over $30,000, plus extended warranty for this vehicle. We will not reccomend this car to anyone. William & Judith Loftus
See all 7 reviews of the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Convertible. Available styles include 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Red Rock Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L Red Rock Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), and 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition is priced between $7,990 and$7,990 with odometer readings between 102920 and102920 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV is priced between $6,500 and$6,500 with odometer readings between 115848 and115848 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 New Beetles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 102920 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle.

Can't find a used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen New Beetle for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,964.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,241.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen New Beetle for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,151.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen New Beetle lease specials

Related Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles