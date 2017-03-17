Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me

DCH Gardena Honda - Gardena / California

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*** DCH VALUE VEHICLE!!! *** 60-POINT INSPECTION!!! ***Reviews:* The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* High style yet functional interior design; powerful turbocharged engines; fuel-efficient diesel. Source: EdmundsSome of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Price does not include tax,lic, or doc feeS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWF17AT3FM648122

Stock: GHP8828

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020