Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me
- 78,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,517$1,792 Below Market
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
*** GOLD CHECK *** 6 MONTH/6,000 MILE WARRANTY *** *** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T is a great option for folks looking for top features like a hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Flaunting a timeless black exterior and a black interior. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT3FM636245
Stock: 393890A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 43,313 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,991$1,149 Below Market
Auto 4 Less - Fremont / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT4FM647707
Stock: 5070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,477 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,472
Maus Acura of North Tampa - Tampa / Florida
ONE OWNER, NON-SMOKER, BACKUP CAMERA, PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM AUDIO, LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, 1.8L 4-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic, Beige w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces.Mauscare is exclusive to Maus Family Automotive. Mauscare features benefits and added options to protect and extend the life of your vehicle and includes Life Time Oil Changes, Life Time Tire Rotations, Life Time Nitrogen Refills, Battery Warranty*, Interior and Exterior Protections*, Roadside Assistance, Microbial Defense,*, Identity Protection*, VIN Etching and so much more.. Exclusions may apply, see dealer for details. Our goal is to never lose your business over price. All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to MausCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation or Acura-Honda Financial services, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by the Dealer. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.Reviews:* The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy inter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJ17AT8FM621850
Stock: AT621850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 90,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,590$797 Below Market
O'Rielly Chevrolet - Tucson / Arizona
1.8T ClassicFWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder Cloth.25/33 City/Highway MPGYou get more, is a comprehensive package of benefits that buyers receive with every used vehicle purchase at no additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT0FM616275
Stock: P20H5031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 83,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,991$804 Below Market
Dempsey Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Plano / Illinois
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-CylinderRecent Arrival! 25/33 City/Highway MPGDempsey's has the Lowest Tax Rate in the State!Reviews:* The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* High style yet functional interior design; powerful turbocharged engines; fuel-efficient diesel. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT1FM644604
Stock: P6460A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Only 95 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Volkswagen Beetle Coupe has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Make a Reliable Purchase Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWVS7AT6FM646051
Stock: K3696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2017
- 40,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,991$313 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJ17AT0FM605951
Stock: 605951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Only 9,048 Miles! Delivers 41 Highway MPG and 31 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Volkswagen Beetle Coupe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.0 L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17' Rotor Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents. Feel Confident About Your Choice According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 7 Service Records. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJA7AT0FM630901
Stock: K4488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-12-2018
- 11,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Only 8,736 Miles! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Volkswagen Beetle Coupe delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.0 L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17' Rotor Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents. Expert Reviews! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJA7AT2FM634769
Stock: K4477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-07-2018
- 73,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Check out this 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1.8T Classic before someone takes it home! Get Your Money's Worth for this Volkswagen Beetle Coupe with These Options Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17' Heritage Alloy, Wheels w/Chrome Accents, Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access, Vw Car-Net Emergency Sos, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control. Make a Reliable Purchase According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 12 Service Records. Expert Reviews! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT0FM656629
Stock: 112004-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 57,310 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$10,500$700 Below Market
DCH Gardena Honda - Gardena / California
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*** DCH VALUE VEHICLE!!! *** 60-POINT INSPECTION!!! ***Reviews:* The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* High style yet functional interior design; powerful turbocharged engines; fuel-efficient diesel. Source: EdmundsSome of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Price does not include tax,lic, or doc feeS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT3FM648122
Stock: GHP8828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 71,095 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$11,924$383 Below Market
Johnson Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Budd Lake / New Jersey
This vehicle is located at Johnson Select Used Cars, Rt 46 Hackettstown, NJ. Please call Amy, Matt, Tony or Alan at (973) 328-1900. 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder Black Quartz w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power windows, Speed control. Recent Arrival! We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. The staff at Johnson will help you find the vehicle you want. At Johnson we offer a searchable online inventory of new Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Jeep, GMC, Buick and Cadillac Vehicles along with well-maintained used cars by today's top manufacturers. Come on in and take a test drive! Experience the Johnson Difference. Reviews: * The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available o
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT5FM655038
Stock: 7973P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 9,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,729
AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Monster Mats W/Logo Rubber Mat Kit Roadside Assistance Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Reflex Silver Metallic Titan Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJA7AT9FM619623
Stock: FM619623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 57,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,410$939 Below Market
Motorwerks MINI - Golden Valley / Minnesota
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T HEATED SEATS, JUST SERVICED, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews: * The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0L 140hp TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * The Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170hp engine. The R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0L TSI Turbocharged Engine with 210hp. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. The available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * High style yet functional interior design; powerful turbocharged engines; fuel-efficient diesel. Source: Edmunds - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Split folding rear seat, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, JUST SERVICED Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Motorwerks MINI at 888-866-5870 or use the form to contact us for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJ17AT6FM639702
Stock: MM19575T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 65,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$11,433$276 Below Market
Joe Machens Ford Lincoln - Columbia / Missouri
2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic Tornado Red AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Emergency communication system, MP3 decoder, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.If you live in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, Moberly, Sedalia, Camdenton, Montgomery City, St Louis, Kansas City or anywhere else in Missouri you can be sure that we will provide you the best value on the best selection of vehicles. With over 1,000 new, pre-owned and certified vehicles available at our Columbia location, we are your one stop when you are shopping for your next vehicle! When you decide on your vehicle, we offer top notch, on-site financial services professionals who will make qualifying for your lease or loan a simple, easy process. After the sale, our Ford and Lincoln Certified Service Department will keep you on the road with quality Ford and Lincoln parts and guaranteed labor. Stop by and see us in person, give us a call or visit us at www.machensford.com Joe Machens Ford Lincoln has been serving Missouri for 50 years. Our commitment to service continues with one simple goal: to treat you so well that you don’t want to do business anywhere else!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT5FM615042
Stock: F9879B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 56,342 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,700$215 Below Market
Heritage Volkswagen Parkville - Baltimore / Maryland
**HEATED LEATHERETTE SEATS** **NAVIGATION SYSTEM** **DISC WHEELS** **TIRES NEW IN APRIL** **KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY** **BLUETOOTH** **FREE 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY** *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT4FM654334
Stock: OU654334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 18,658 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,488
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Bluetooth Connection Reflex Silver Metallic Titan Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mini of Stevens Creek is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1.8T with 18,658mi. This 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The 2015 Volkswagen offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1.8T's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe: With a new, more aggressive design, more spacious interior, plus a trio of refined and efficient engine options, the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle offers a fresh alternative for buyers shopping around for a cool compact. With regards to features, performance and price, the Beetle holds its own against the likes of the MINI Cooper and FIAT 500, with a lower price than the MINI and more practical interior than the FIAT. Interesting features of this model are Aggressive styling, practical and spacious interior, sporty turbo performance, plenty of in-cabin entertainment options, fuel-efficient TDI diesel engine available, and convertible available *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJ07AT8FM634584
Stock: FM634584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 69,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,999$505 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Volkswagen Beetle Coupe boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Heritage Alloy, Wheels w/Chrome Accents, Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access.*This Volkswagen Beetle Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options *VW Car-Net Emergency Sos, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System, Tires: 17" AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by WI Simonson located at 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17ATXFM643998
Stock: TFM643998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
