Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me

Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California

*** GOLD CHECK *** 6 MONTH/6,000 MILE WARRANTY *** *** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T is a great option for folks looking for top features like a hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Flaunting a timeless black exterior and a black interior. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWF17AT3FM636245

Stock: 393890A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-21-2020