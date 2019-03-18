2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Stylish interior design
- Powerful engine with strong fuel economy
- More practical than other high-style small cars
I had a Beetle in 1965. I bought this 2019 Red SE a couple of months ago. Seems a lot of people do not know what this car is about. I enjoy it more than any car I have had in my 73 years. It drives great, comfortable, powerful to handle all traffic situations. Brakes are fine to me, radio is perfect. Simplicity of use is what I was wanting, not a video game. Buy one, you will not want any other car.
The Final Edition SEL Model Beetle takes me back to my 1976 Super Beetle. Like my old friend, this car drives like a car twice its size. The squatty road hugging nature of the Beetle was always one of my favorite things about driving it around the Washington, D.C. area. While the brakes do take a little getting used to, they seem to rely on the engine/transmission/deceleration to help you slow down; they do work when you need them. Like all Beetles, the back seat is not meant for human adults, but when you fold down the split rear seats, there is plenty of storage space. Over-all a winner and I expect to drive this Beetle like I did my last one - into the sunset!
It's quick and fun to drive and the added accessories are totally awesome!
Since they came out again I traded in a 350 camero for a yellow one just bought my 9 beetle in white now at 64 I don’t want any other car since I bought the bug I got special plates and enjoy driving it every time I get in during pandemic I would see it in garage and say I luv my bug it has had no mechanical issues runs great and going to miss not getting a new model
|2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,395
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T S 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$20,895
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$25,995
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,045
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Beetle safety features:
- VW Car-Net Security & Service
- Automatically informs emergency services in the event of a crash. Also includes an emergency response button.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Keeps track of your blind spots and uses side mirror lights to alert you to the presence of other cars.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Beetle vs. the competition
Volkswagen Beetle vs. Mini Hardtop 2 Door
Right alongside the Beetle, the Mini Cooper is a good option for those who want something with style and nostalgia. The Mini also offers a few different powertrain options. Prices on the Mini Cooper can be higher, especially with the performance options, but it's the one we'd rather live with on a daily basis.
Volkswagen Beetle vs. Fiat 500
Another back-from-the-dead hatchback, the Fiat 500 offers a retro design and a small size that makes it easy to park. However, it's not particularly good on fuel economy, nor is its interior as modern as we'd like. Its increasingly dated design makes the Beetle a better option.
Volkswagen Beetle vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
The Mazda Miata continues to improve. Along with stellar handling, this year's Miata has more power and a few other refinements. Sure, it only has two seats and the Beetle has four, but fun requires compromise sometimes. Besides, those back seats in the Beetle are pretty much a penalty box for adults.
Is the Volkswagen Beetle a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle:
- New Final Edition trim levels available for 2019 model year
- Coast and Dune trim levels eliminated from 2019 lineup
- Part of the third Volkswagen Beetle generation introduced for 2012
Is the Volkswagen Beetle reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,895.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,395
- 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $20,895
- 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,995
- 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,045
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is offered in the following submodels: Beetle Hatchback. Available styles include 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Beetle 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Beetle.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Beetle?
Which 2019 Volkswagen Beetles are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Beetle for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Beetles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Beetle for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,333.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,338.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
