Overall rating

The resurrected Beetle of the late 1990s had all the right curves to foster fond memories from the 1950s. And over the past few decades, it has continued to offer a pleasing mix of style and practicality. Time, however, has once again caught up to the Beetle, and VW says 2019 will be the car's final production year.

The 2019 Beetle is a strong option for buyers interested in style and a bit of performance. It looks like nothing else on the road, and its standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine provides a satisfying amount of thrust. This year, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all but the base model, as are blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

What's it lacking? Well, a bit of a modern touch, really. The infotainment interface, while easy to use, isn't as modern or stylish as systems that competitors offer. And while some safety features are standard, the Beetle doesn't offer a forward collision warning or adaptive cruise control system at all — both of which are becoming commonplace in rivals.

If your heart is set on the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle, we wouldn't dissuade you. But some options are higher up on our list. If you want a hatchback with some decent space for four adults, we'd steer you toward competitors such as the Mazda 3 or the Mini Cooper 4 Door Hardtop. Alternately, a Mazda Miata or a Toyota FR-S will provide a more thrilling driving experience.