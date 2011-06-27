Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me
- $4,999
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T146,383 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Rock Bottom Motors - North Hollywood / California
Brand new top. New tires and brakes, all new axcells, Runs and drives like new, Fresh engine oil and filter, 1.8L 4 cylinder engine with 6 speed automatic transmission, Super clean inside and out, Financing available, Major credit and debit cards welcome. Ask Michael about FREE 90 day powertrain warranty that covers you Nationwide up to Northern canada 24/7 $0.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCD31Y45M303856
Stock: 1869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,477
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS74,202 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Get serious momentum going. Penny-pinching at the pump. Don't miss this double-bargain of saving at the dealership AND at the pump! Your time is almost up on this attractive 2005 Volkswagen Beetle. There aren't any used vehicles more reliable than a Volkswagen, unless it's a Volkswagen with low mileage like this 2005 Beetle. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCM31Y75M303253
Stock: 03253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,950
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS111,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCM31Y85M360187
Stock: 107880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-16-2020
- $6,995
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI111,744 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Be ready to play in our One Owner 2006 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe shown in a sporty Gecko Green. Powered by a 1.9 Liter 4 Cylinder Diesel that provides 100hp while tied to a fun-to-drive 5 Speed Manual transmission that offers impressive passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive Beetle stands out from the crowd and earns near 44mpg on the open road. Inside the retro-inspired cockpit of the Beetle, slip into the comfortable heated front seats. While the style may be retro, the features list includes modern features such as a prominent sunroof, air conditioning, power accessories, cruise control, leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel and premium sound system with CD player. Volkswagen offers stability and traction control, anti-lock brakes and plenty of airbags are just a few of the advanced features from Volkswagen working together to keep you and your occupants safe. You've been intrigued by the Beetles timeless design for years, so reward yourself and let the slug-bugging begin! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRR31C16M414222
Stock: 1908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- $5,998
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.583,953 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century Auto - Daly City / California
5 Speed Manual Transmission with Package #2, Moonroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Brand New Tires (Mounted Post Pictures), Remarkably Clean Considering the Year and Mileage, Runs Very Good Overall, Well Maintained and Pre-Sale Inspected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRW31C86M405431
Stock: 7802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $4,500
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5105,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sutton Ford Lincoln - Matteson / Illinois
Odometer is 35926 miles below market average! 2006 Volkswagen Beetle 2D Hatchback 2.5L Harvest Moon Beige 2.5L I5 20V 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD 23/32 City/Highway MPGSUTTON FORD is committed to serving YOU for ALL of your vehicle needs and look forward to hearing from you at our Toll-Free INTERNET SALES LINE: 1-866-702-8221. We are located at 21315 Central Avenue, two short blocks south of Lincoln Highway (also called Rt. 30), one block west of I-57.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWSW31C86M411893
Stock: P13707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $4,000
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5146,572 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! Get ready to go for a ride in this 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible 2.5, which comes equipped with a braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. This one's on the market for $4,000. This one scored a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWSF31Y16M311940
Stock: 23307N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $5,995
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV80,156 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autosaver Ford - Comstock / New York
2006 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, Black w/Leatherette Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX. 22/31 City/Highway MPG The team at AutoSaver Ford in Comstock, New York proudly offers this Beetle 2.5L for sale. Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWSG31CX6M421094
Stock: FT19510B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $5,587
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T166,402 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
You won't miss a beat in our 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS Coupe shown off in Platinum Gray. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers plenty of power while coupled with an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination will get you near 31mpg on the highway. This Front Drive coupe is fun to drive with decent performance and fuel efficiency.Inside the GLS cabin, you'll enjoy the comfortable leather seating, a sunroof, AM/FM CD player, cruise control, heated exterior mirrors, to name a few. But most of all you'll enjoy putting the top down and taking a long Sunday drive.Our Beetle from Volkswagen comes with a bevy of safety features, such as front and side airbags, a lighted entry system, anti-lock brakes, and much more! The Beetle continues to be extremely popular so grab your chance to pop the top of this convertible and cruise down the road! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCD21C04M402333
Stock: R3388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$4,998
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL76,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
This outstanding example of a 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Coupe GL is offered by Bob Howard Chevrolet. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Volkswagen New Beetle Coupe. This low mileage Volkswagen New Beetle Coupe has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWBK31C14M406690
Stock: 4M406690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $3,974
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5176,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana
2006 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2.5L I5 20V Sunflower Yellow 22/31 City/Highway MPG Where else can you shop 7 brands in one location? We offer new Ford, New Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, New Chevrolet and New Buick. In addition to a great selection of used pre-owned inventory. Used vehicles as low as $2,000. Why Choose Us? You will receive FREE UNLIMITED CAR WASHES, good at ALL State of the Art Kelley Car Wash Locations, for as long as you own your vehicle! (**2 washes per week equates to an $832.00 value per year!**) Free Car Wash Locations include the 14/69 Auto Mall, Kelley Chevrolet, and Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick Ford! (Just south of Fort Wayne in Decatur, IN) Kelley Automotive Group is proud to Pre-Apply Forever New Paint Protection to ALL New & Pre-Owned vehicles. To receive the Forever New Limited Warranty, $399 will be added to the purchase price of your Pre-Owned Vehicle. (Kelley Price + $399 (to receive Limited Warranty)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRW31C76M419630
Stock: X3U52941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $2,999
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS136,418 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCM31Y44M325936
Stock: 109204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2017
- $7,391
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T55,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
City Motor Cadillac - Great Falls / Montana
Clean CARFAX. Beetle GLS 1.8T, 2D Convertible, 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Mellow Yellow/Black Cloth Roof, 10 Speakers, 3-Spoke Padded Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Brake assist, Cold Weather Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Heatable Front Seats, Leather Package, Leather Shift Knob. 22/29 City/Highway MPG 2004 Volkswagen Beetle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCD21Y74M306601
Stock: 2142XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $2,795
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5209,398 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRW31C46M414918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,695
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T80,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RossCo Brothers - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCD31C64M409681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5111,210 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Wholesalers of Temple Hills - Temple Hills / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPW31C76M418856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV128,714 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Only 128,714 Miles! This Volkswagen New Beetle Coupe boasts a Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control-inc: (ASR) anti-slip regulation, (EDL) electronic differential lock, (ESP) electronic stabilization program w/ (HBA) brake assist, Tinted green glass.* This Volkswagen New Beetle Coupe Features the Following Options *Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning, Roof-mounted whip antenna, Remote keyless entry, Remote fuel filler/trunk release, Remote central pwr locking system-inc: automatic pwr door locks, selective unlocking from front doors, Rearview mirror-inc: integrated clock/ambient temp display, Rear window defroster, Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH), Rear seat heat/air conditioning ducts, Pwr windows-inc: front windows w/driver-side 1-touch up/down feature, pinch protection, key-operated open/close feature.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington NJ060 located at 172 route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 can get you a tried-and-true New Beetle Coupe today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRG31C06M411785
Stock: Q006471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $4,995
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI124,126 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
This unit has a 1.9 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit exudes confidence with an alluring deep yellow exterior. This 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle is front wheel drive. This Volkswagen New Beetle features cruise control for long trips. It has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. This small car is easy to park.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWSR31C46M411820
Stock: 061820D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020