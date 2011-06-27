Close

Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama

Get serious momentum going. Penny-pinching at the pump. Don't miss this double-bargain of saving at the dealership AND at the pump! Your time is almost up on this attractive 2005 Volkswagen Beetle. There aren't any used vehicles more reliable than a Volkswagen, unless it's a Volkswagen with low mileage like this 2005 Beetle. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWCM31Y75M303253

Stock: 03253

Certified Pre-Owned: No

