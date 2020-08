Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for Sale Near Me

Wolf Auto Ogallala Ford Lincoln - Ogallala / Nebraska

Look at this 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible has the following options: Wireless Streaming, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Turbine Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vw Car-Net Emergency S.O.S, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trip Computer, and Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW507AT7FM810963

Stock: 19089U

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-16-2019