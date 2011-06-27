Vehicle overview

When the Golf-based Volkswagen New Beetle debuted, America went bonkers over it. It was cute and retro cool at the same time. But that was 1998. Just like cute puppies, cars grow old. And unless something is done to keep the interest up, the public's fascination wears off. Indeed, New Beetle sales have cooled considerably in recent years. In 2002, Volkswagen energized the lineup with the introduction of the Turbo S. Building off the now-defunct GLX 1.8T model, the Turbo S has a more powerful engine, a more aggressive-looking body and unique interior treatments. Indeed, the Turbo S is the most powerful and sporting New Beetle ever offered in the United States. Accordingly, it's also the most expensive. Interestingly, the TDI diesel versions of the New Beetle are the only VWs in the North America to offer the innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission. This is the same highly acclaimed unit featured in Audi's TT 3.2. Essentially a six-speed manual transmission, the DSG removes the clutch pedal and associated operation, and places it under the control of computer chips and hydraulic servos. When left in full auto mode, it's as smooth as or smoother than any conventional automatic. When shifted manually via the floor-mounted shifter, the DSG offers quick, precise gear changes that make a traditional manual seem unnecessary. Beyond that, the long-awaited convertible New Beetle finally made its appearance midway through the 2003 model year with such features as a power-folding cloth top, a rollover protection system and, a first in the price range, a six-speed automatic transmission. The New Beetle is entering its eighth year of production, an undesirable position given that most cars received full redesign after just four or five year. For now, VW will rely on the Beetle's large array of standard features, premium cabin furnishings and playful on-road demeanor to keep the nameplate competitive.