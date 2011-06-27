  1. Home
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cute yet classic styling, range of engine choices, long list of standard features, excellent crash test scores.
  • Tight rear-seat accommodations, limited cargo room, Turbo S model priced much higher than comparable performance coupes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The image car in VW's lineup (and the original retro-mobile), the New Beetle offers a unique combination of safety, fun and upscale features for its price range.

Vehicle overview

When the Golf-based Volkswagen New Beetle debuted, America went bonkers over it. It was cute and retro cool at the same time. But that was 1998. Just like cute puppies, cars grow old. And unless something is done to keep the interest up, the public's fascination wears off. Indeed, New Beetle sales have cooled considerably in recent years. In 2002, Volkswagen energized the lineup with the introduction of the Turbo S. Building off the now-defunct GLX 1.8T model, the Turbo S has a more powerful engine, a more aggressive-looking body and unique interior treatments. Indeed, the Turbo S is the most powerful and sporting New Beetle ever offered in the United States. Accordingly, it's also the most expensive. Interestingly, the TDI diesel versions of the New Beetle are the only VWs in the North America to offer the innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission. This is the same highly acclaimed unit featured in Audi's TT 3.2. Essentially a six-speed manual transmission, the DSG removes the clutch pedal and associated operation, and places it under the control of computer chips and hydraulic servos. When left in full auto mode, it's as smooth as or smoother than any conventional automatic. When shifted manually via the floor-mounted shifter, the DSG offers quick, precise gear changes that make a traditional manual seem unnecessary. Beyond that, the long-awaited convertible New Beetle finally made its appearance midway through the 2003 model year with such features as a power-folding cloth top, a rollover protection system and, a first in the price range, a six-speed automatic transmission. The New Beetle is entering its eighth year of production, an undesirable position given that most cars received full redesign after just four or five year. For now, VW will rely on the Beetle's large array of standard features, premium cabin furnishings and playful on-road demeanor to keep the nameplate competitive.

2005 Volkswagen New Beetle models

The two-door New Beetle is available in two-door hatchback and convertible body styles. Hatchbacks come in GL, GLS and Turbo S trim; convertibles are either GL or GLS. GL models come with 16-inch wheels; air conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; seat-height adjusters; a tilt and telescoping steering wheel; and a manually folding top on convertibles. The GLS adds a sunroof, a center armrest with storage, alloy wheels, foglights and a power-operated top on the convertible. The Turbo S has all of the above items, plus unique 17-inch wheels, leather seating, a sport-tuned suspension, distinctive body add-ons and a unique interior.

2005 Highlights

Changes for 2005 include a new optional six-speed automatic transmission with the 2.0 and 1.8T engines, a standard MP3 connector for the radio and a satellite radio (either XM or Sirius) option. The 1.8T engine gets squeaky-clean with a ULEV emissions rating. Color changes (always an important factor in any New Beetle purchase) are as follows: Shadow Blue replaces Galactic Blue, Tornado Red replaces Uni Red, and Blue Lagoon is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

GL and GLS buyers can choose one of three engines. First up is a 115-horsepower, 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder. More interesting is the 100-hp, 1.9-liter diesel four (called TDI) that gets close to 50 mpg on the highway and makes an impressive 177 lb-ft of torque (not available in California emissions states), or the 150-hp, 1.8-liter turbocharged four (called the 1.8T). All of these engines have adequate power for easy city driving, though the 1.8T is the most fun, and it provides fuel economy on par with the base 2.0-liter. The performance-oriented Turbo S gets a 180-hp version of the 1.8T. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all trims, except the Turbo S, which gets a six-speed gearbox only. A six-speed automatic with Tiptronic automanual shifting ability is optional on 2.0 and 1.8T engines. A Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) is available on the TDI, essentially a six-speed manual tranny with an electronically controlled clutch. It can be operated in a full auto mode like a traditional automatic or manually shifted.

Safety

Standard on all New Beetles are four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side airbags for front occupants, head curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Convertibles have a rollover protection system. Stability control is optional on GL and GLS models and standard on the Turbo S. In government crash testing, the Beetle earned five stars in both frontal impact categories. It received a "Good" rating (and "Best Pick" status) from the IIHS in frontal offset crash testing.

Driving

Like other VWs, the Beetle is both fun to drive and comfortable for long trips. The Turbo S has a slightly stiffer suspension -- it's still too soft for performance freaks, but just about right for most drivers who want a little more sport from their Bug.

Interior

Though smaller inside than the Golf, the Beetle (seats four, 12 cubic feet of hatch space) compensates with style: its tablelike dashboard, huge circular speedometer and round vents distinguish it from everything else on the road. The convertible's top is easy to fold and well insulated from wind and road noise. With its top down, the bug has a classic but polished appearance, thanks to the handsome aluminum trim along the beltline.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(64%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
108 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 108 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fabulous beetle
Dexxie,05/01/2016
GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my car used with 12,000 miles on it and have owned it for ten years. I've not really had any problems with it. In the first nine years I owned it the only things I had to replace were brakes, lights because they generally last a year and the driver's side window. I believe the weather in Wisconsin has a dramatic influence on how the windows operate. To release the pressure on the window on my convertible, I use a credit card to break the seal from the frozen ice in the winter. Another thing I've learned to do in the winter is leave the window down a little so when the temp changes the window doesn't get iced over.
fun driving car but parts don't last long
jbdonkey,07/11/2014
I owned two beetle tdi (2003 and 2005 model). I always bought them used and over 100000 miles on meters. They drive smoothly but the interiors are horrible. The door panels are never good. I have look at least twenty beetles from craigslist posts and the plastic or leather parts are bad. Their sale price is way lower compared to Japanese. Since I drive 200 mile every day in commuting and i really care about the gas millage. so I can live with that. If VW try to earn the market, they should know how to improve this. By the way, the parts are not cheap in this car.
Nothing But Headaches!!!!
kelboom01,04/03/2014
Bought my car used with 25,000 miles on it and within first year was met with of course the rear window not working issue that looks as though is a "normal" problem with this type of car. So needless to say $1,000 to fix and then front headlights blew out twice within a few months??? Now dealing with transmission "bucking" issues and passenger window not working and convertible roof not working!!!! help!!!!! NEVER AGAIN BUYING A VW...
CUTE! But a Dream down the hole...
skuzziboi1,12/03/2012
Okay so I have been a Beetle fan for as long as I can remember, I bought myself a 2005 VW BEETLE BI COLOR ED! I was so stoked, it was black and maroon, most def an eye turned. It was very fun to drive and had all the bells and whistles except for a turbo. Anywho, after hitting 90k the Tranny started to give me problems, I was determined to keep my car but sadly had to trade it in to obtain the most for its value while it still had value. It became so scary to drive, I would stall at stop signs or traffic lights, some days I would forget I had issues all together because some days it would be perfectly fine and other days it would act up. And yes this is the tranny..... Please dont buy
See all 108 reviews of the 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Convertible, New Beetle Diesel. Available styles include GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Bi-Color Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), GLS 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLS 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and Dark Flint Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

