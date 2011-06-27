  1. Home
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Classic retro styling, plenty of standard equipment.
  • Stale design, so-so power, cramped rear-seat space, limited cargo room, subpar side-impact crash test results.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle is still an aesthetically pleasing alternative to more traditional compact cars. But unless you're enamored with the car's exterior design, this is one small coupe or convertible you'll want to skip.

Vehicle overview

After a dozen years in production, it seems strange to still refer to Volkswagen's 2009 Beetle as "new." The round-roofed retro coupe came out for the 1998 model year and it hasn't been redesigned since. VW has attempted to reignite interest in the New Beetle over the years with turbo and TDI variations that have come and gone. But the modern-day incarnation of the Love Bug is simply long in the tooth, and it faces increasingly stiff competition from the roomier, more powerful cars in its class.

Available as a coupe or convertible, the New Beetle (which is based on the old VW Golf platform) still has a few things going for it, such as a distinctive look, solid German engineering, comfortable road manners and plenty of features. For power, there's a torquey 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, the same one you'll find in VW's Jetta and Rabbit.

Compared to newer rivals, however, the 2009 Volkswagen Beetle claims no major advantage aside from its novel look. Other small two-door coupes or hatches like the Honda Civic, Saturn Astra or VW's own Rabbit deliver superior utility, amenities and drivability at a similar or lower cost. As a convertible, the New Beetle makes a little more sense, as the roofless version might appeal even more to those who value form over function. But overall, we suggest scoping out the competition or considering a certified used New Beetle as an alternative to the relatively pricey 2009 model.

2009 Volkswagen New Beetle models

The 2009 Volkswagen Beetle is offered as a coupe-styled hatchback or a convertible with a power-folding soft top. Both models come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, heated front seats, cruise control, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a premium audio system with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The only factory option on the coupe is a power sunroof, although 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and a trunk-mounted six-CD changer are available from the dealer. On the convertible, unique 17-inch wheels are a factory option.

2009 Highlights

The Volkswagen Beetle enters 2009 relatively unchanged. Most significantly, both the coupe and convertible are now available only in a single well-equipped trim level, which includes some features that were previously optional.

Performance & mpg

Both the coupe and the convertible versions of the 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle are powered by a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 150 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. On the coupe, power is transmitted to the front wheels through either a standard five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The convertible is available with the automatic only. New Beetles sold in California and California-emissions states meet the squeaky-clean PZEV (partial zero-emissions vehicle) emissions standard.

Fuel-economy ratings for the manual version of the 2009 VW Beetle are 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway. Coupes with the automatic transmission get 1 mpg better on the freeway. But that difference might be negligible, considering that the EPA combined fuel economy ratings for all 2009 New Beetle models is 23 mpg.

Safety

All 2009 New Beetles come standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags and active front head restraints. Convertibles also feature a rollover protection system.

In government crash testing, the 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle earned four out of five stars for front occupants in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, the New Beetle received a perfect five-star rating for front passengers, but only three stars for those in the rear. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the New Beetle a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection, but a disappointing "Poor" rating for side impacts.

Driving

In typical Volkswagen fashion, the 2009 VW Beetle is reasonably fun to drive around town and on curvy roads, thanks to direct and responsive steering. On the highway and around town, the ride is smooth and comfortable. The 2.5-liter engine delivers adequate power for most situations, though it doesn't offer the excitement of some more sprightly rivals, such as the Mini Cooper S.

Interior

Although the New Beetle's nostalgic body shape might still be a hit with dedicated fans, it suffers from some shortcomings, the most noticeable of which is limited interior space. Even Volkswagen's own Rabbit, for example, offers more interior room. Although most passengers will feel relatively comfortable up front, the car's bubbly body pinches tightly inward against rear occupants. Limited hiproom and legroom in back keeps this car from being the best choice for long trips with all seats occupied. Cargo space is similarly small, and the New Beetle's outward visibility is surprisingly poor on both the coupe and convertible.

Raising the Beetle's top isn't exactly a one-touch operation, but it's simple enough to be called hassle-free. One button on the console takes it up or down, but there's a single manual latch you must pull and twist to secure it tightly to the windshield header.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good car with a few problems
JIm Goekler,09/03/2010
My wife and I purchased our 2009 VW beetle with anticipation of giving this car to our granddaughter when she turnes 16 in 2012. However a few problems changed our mind of giving this car to a begining driver. Changing Headlamp is very involved and not recommened for car owner. The procedure for this process is 8 pages long. Ground clearance is so close to the ground that 3 inches of snow ripped front skid plate from the car. The skid plate is made from very thin plastic and is not much use. I also struck a small wooden object approx. 3 inches tall while moving less than 2 mph. while parking the car along side of the road. this knocked a hole in my transmition.
Some Folks Just Don't Understand
CZKid,06/29/2010
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
My bride wanted a convertible, and was about to graduate with a Doctorate of Ministry at 60+. we're both over 6', and we both needed a fun ride. I drove professionally for VW & Porsche in my college days while studying engineering, so I know my vehicles. If you want folks to smile when they see you, and enjoy comfort, reliability, and just plain fun while out get the convert. As a former QC puke, I can find no problems with finish nor performance. My straight laced bride goes nuts driving the car because it's so much fun. So 2 can't fit in the back, so what? So it doesn't have a huge trunk.. so what? It has everything that two old folks needed and more. Try it, you'll like it
Love my bug!
Susan,01/17/2010
I owned 2 bugs back in the 70's in California. Wow, has the bug changed! This car is a joy to drive. I don't feel like I am sitting lower than other cars. I also have a truck and thought that the change to a bug would leave me feeling "low!" Not the case. I put the top down and my 100 pound mutt and my 150 pound St. Bernard go for a drive. Plenty of room for us all.
Finally Happy
NewMoonDaughter,06/14/2009
I started collecting cars when I was five. Parents thought I was strange as a girl who loved cars. Most of my collection consisted of Beetles. My mom had two growing up in the early 1980s. I've wanted one all my life. Traded in a 2007 Honda Civic with no regrets! While the Civic was a great car, it's simply BORING. The Beetle, her name is Phoebe, is totally for me. I can't wait to drive. It handles well in the rain, I fit a carseat with no problems in the back and my 19 month old has no problems getting out because of the way the seat lifts forward. The red dashboard lights are great and the trunk space is fine. I fit $250 worth of groceries plus an umbrella stroller with no issues.
See all 17 reviews of the 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Convertible. Available styles include 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5L Blush Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), and 2.5L Blush Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A).

