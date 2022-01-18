A new-generation Toyota Tundra is finally here for 2022. This is Toyota's full-size truck, of course, and this new third-generation truck is a welcome successor to the long-running second generation that ran from 2007 all the way to 2021. Recent years of that old Tundra trailed behind the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 in just about every category.
2022 Toyota Tundra Double Cab
Key enhancements for the new 2022 Tundra include an overhauled frame, a new rear suspension, new powertrains and a more modern interior design. Under the hood is your choice of two turbocharged V6 engines. The base turbo V6 makes about as much power as the old Tundra's V8 (389 horsepower) but generates more torque, which is helpful for towing, and boasts considerably better EPA-estimated fuel economy. The optional hybrid V6 version, called i-Force Max, uses a battery located under the rear seats to power an electric motor that gives the Tundra even more muscle over the standard V6.
Toyota also made several key changes to the Tundra's underpinnings that improve on-road performance. It replaced the traditional leaf-spring rear suspension — commonly found on full-size trucks due to their durability and toughness — with modern coil springs in the back to provide a smoother ride. The Tundra now joins the Ram 1500 and F-150 Raptor as the only trucks in this class to use rear coils. There's also a new frame design to enhance the truck's toughness and capability. The Tundra's maximum towing capacity of 12,000 pounds isn't best-in-class, but that's still plenty for most light-duty truck owners.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra is also leaps and bounds more technologically impressive than its predecessor. Wallet-friendly versions of the Tundra come with an 8-inch touchscreen, and on the options list is an enormous 14-inch touchscreen mounted to the center dash. The upgraded touchscreen is loaded with a high-resolution display and brings quicker responses to user inputs. No matter which boxes you tick, all Tundras feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, along with a voice recognition system that allows for more natural language and commands.
We're impressed with the new Tundra's improvements relative to its predecessor. But there are still a few minor areas where the 2022 Tundra comes up a bit short compared to the competition. Check out our test team's Expert Rating for our in-depth report on the Tundra's performance, comfort, utility and more.
Our verdict
8.0 / 10
Toyota has gone to great lengths to improve every aspect of the latest Tundra pickup. The turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic deliver a powerful and smooth driving experience, and the optional 14-inch infotainment touchscreen looks great in the tightly constructed cabin. Real-world fuel economy is disappointing, but otherwise this is a well-rounded truck for the money.
How does the Tundra drive?
8.0
While the loss of the snarling 5.7-liter V8 might cause some concern among the Tundra faithful, the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is more than a suitable replacement. There's a substantial amount of torque on tap, even at low rpm, and the 10-speed automatic transmission shifts quickly and smoothly. In our testing, a 4WD Tundra accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is respectably quick. That power makes it easy to merge with traffic and pass on the open highway without a second thought.
Braking is similarly solid. Our panic-braking test from 60 mph saw the Tundra stop in 131 feet — that's a bit better than average — and that was with the TRD Off-Road package's more rugged tires that our test truck had. The light and accurate steering makes it easy to guide the truck down tight backcountry roads and can occasionally feel like the smaller Tacoma.
That TRD Off-Road package that our test truck had includes a locking rear differential and additional off-road driving modes, but it didn't seem to appreciably improve the truck's off-roading capability. This is a big truck and its long wheelbase means the underbody can easily hang up on seemingly easy obstacles. If you're going to hit up any trails in the Tundra, you'll probably want to get the TRD Pro.
How comfortable is the Tundra?
8.0
This Tundra is a marked improvement over the previous generation. Seat comfort and interior noise levels are vastly improved, and the Tundra is a pleasant truck for covering long distances for both front and rear passengers. Though the V6 engine is less sonorous than the previously available V8, under full throttle the V6 sounds appropriately burly for a full-size truck.
The Ram 1500 still rules the class in outright ride quality, but the Tundra offers a fairly buttoned-down and jitter-free ride over most surfaces. The Tundra's straightforward climate control system is largely set it and forget it, but we appreciate the large buttons and dials even if some of the labeling can be tough to decipher in bright sunlight.
How’s the interior?
8.0
While the optional 14-inch touchscreen certainly gets your attention, the Tundra's straightforward interior layout and overall ease of use leave a more lasting impression. Gauges and graphics are easy to read at a glance, and the commanding driving position makes piloting the full-size Tundra much less daunting. Like all full-size trucks, the Tundra offers ample room for all passengers, especially in the CrewMax configuration.
When equipped with the optional panoramic sunroof and unique full-width power rear window, the Tundra feels downright airy and spacious. Even with the Tundra's sizable hood, forward visibility is generally good. But the truck's chunky windshield pillars can easily block your view on two lane roads. We recommend getting the Tundra's surround-view camera system as it makes maneuvering the truck in tight spots a lot easier.
How’s the tech?
8.5
The Tundra's optional 14-inch touchscreen is a standout feature. It has crisp-looking graphics, and its various onscreen menus are easy to use. In fact, we'd wager some smartphone users might even prefer the native setup to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (which come standard) for most features. Our test truck had the upgraded JBL audio system, but we found the sound quality from the standard system to be more than adequate.
The Tundra's advanced driver aids, most of which come standard, generally work well. We didn't experience any false alarms in our testing. The only letdown was the lane keeping system, which wasn't particularly useful in keeping this big truck centered between lane markers.
How are the towing and storage?
8.0
The latest Tundra has stout capabilities. Our test truck, with its standard V6 engine and 4WD CrewMax configuration, was rated to tow 11,120 pounds when properly equipped. The Tundra's maximum towing and hauling capacities aren't class-leading, but they're certainly good enough for what most owners will be doing with their trucks. A reinforced composite bed is standard.
The extra space of the CrewMax four-door allows for plenty of storage options in the rear interior for items you'd rather not place in the bed. Rear underseat storage is generous as is small-item storage for front passengers. But the interior storage isn't as well organized in the Tundra as in its domestic counterparts, and we could see the Tundra's various bins becoming a bit messy in a hurry.
How’s the fuel economy?
6.5
Fuel economy isn't usually top of mind for most buyers of full-size trucks, but those interested in the Tundra might want to lower their expectations. The EPA estimates 19 mpg combined for the 4WD Tundra, which is comparable to competitors. However, our test truck clocked a disappointing 15.2 mpg on our real-world evaluation route. And the Tundra managed to achieve only 16.9 mpg during a weekend fishing trip of mostly open-highway driving. That's worse than what we've observed from our testing of other full-size trucks.
Is the Tundra a good value?
7.5
The interior is built to a very high standard. Gaps are tight, and all the various trim elements lined up precisely. Though our Limited trim test Tundra lacked luxury touches such as wood and chrome you find in other midlevel full-size trucks, the Toyota did not feel the least bit downmarket or utilitarian.
Warranties are about average for the class, with three years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. But the Tundra's two years/25,000 miles of free maintenance is a slight step above.
Wildcard
8.0
The Tundra can't claim to be best-in-class when it comes to towing, hauling or ride comfort, but there's nothing wrong with having competence and comfort as primary strengths. This truck is easy to drive and easy to live with, and its available 14-inch touchscreen and full-width power rear window help give it a distinctive driving experience.
Which Tundra does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Tundra vs. the competition
2022 Toyota Tundra
2022 Ford F-150
Toyota Tundra vs. Ford F-150
Ford made several important tweaks to the proven F-150 formula in 2021, including increasing maximum towing and payload capacities to at or near the top of the class. However, the F-150's greatest strength is the sheer breadth of options at your disposal — from brutish work trucks to opulent higher trims, or even a hybrid version with an onboard electric generator.
Toyota Tundra vs. Ram 1500
The calling card for the Ram 1500 is its interior, the finest in the class in terms of comfort and materials. The cabin also offers the most clever use of storage space with its numerous hidden or configurable bins. This is also a gutsy truck with powerful engines and a smooth ride.
Toyota Tundra vs. Nissan Titan
The Titan is not a class leader, whether in terms of power or overall refinement. It is a competent full-size truck, however, capable of towing heavy loads and hauling the family around on weekends. Nissan offers you fewer choices, preferring to stick with a single V8 engine. If keeping it simple appeals to you, the Titan is a reasonable choice.
2022 Toyota Tundra First Impressions
Buh bye, V8. The 2022 Tundra ditches the 5.7-liter workhorse that came standard on last year's model, replacing it instead with V6 power. Buyers can choose one of two options: a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (389 horsepower, 479 lb-ft of torque) or that same engine paired to a hybrid powertrain (combined output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft). Both are matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission that makes its debut in the Tundra.
The standard turbo V6 and 10-speed transmission are a robust combination on the road, providing satisfying thrust and quick and smooth shifts. Power is only up slightly from the previous outgoing V8, so the standard engine won't win any acceleration awards, but it doesn't feel stressed at full throttle either.
If you want a bit more excitement coming from under the hood, you'll find it with the hybrid. The extra power provided by Toyota's hybrid system helps the Tundra accelerate quickly off the line, with excellent in-town driving manners. The added torque means smoother transitions when pulling away from a stop, and open-throttle acceleration is a bit quicker, too. Toyota won't say yet just how much the hybrid system will improve fuel economy, but we'd say it's worth a test drive purely because of its extra power.
Toyota also made several key changes to the Tundra's underpinnings that improve on-road performance. It replaced the old-school leaf-spring rear suspension — commonly found on full-size trucks due to their durability and toughness — with modern coil springs in the back. The Tundra now joins the Ram 1500 and F-150 Raptor as the only trucks in this class to use rear coils. While the change in ride quality isn't profound, it's certainly noticeable. The Tundra is much more comfortable over broken pavement than ever before. The ride quality is only a bit bouncy over the roughest of surfaces. We wouldn't call the Tundra the most comfortable truck in the class, but it's certainly much improved over the prior generation.
For all the talk about hybrid this and coil-spring that, the Tundra is hiding another big secret underneath its body. The previous generation used a three-section frame to form the bones of the truck, with a traditional "boxed" zone in the center for strength and more flexible portions in the front and rear for ride quality. The 2022 Tundra kicks that structure to the curb. Toyota has adopted the fully boxed frame similar to those used by its competitors to pursue maximum toughness and capability (more on the capability part in a bit).
As with the outside, Toyota drastically reworked the Tundra's interior styling. The neatly designed steering wheel is a high point. It features large, chunky buttons with clear labels. The toggle-style switches across the dashboard work well and are easy to reach, with still one chunky volume knob remaining to the left of the center touchscreen.
As with many full-size pickups, there's plenty of space for adult passengers in both rows. The sliding tray in the center bin that is supposed to improve storage access is a talking point and a differentiator between the Tundra and other trucks, but the plastic used in its construction feels cheap to the touch. The same is true for some of the Tundra's buttons — especially depending on the trim level of Tundra you select — but it's not a deal-breaker.
Despite all of the improvements, the Tundra's cabin doesn't quite meet the standards set by Ford and Ram competitors, both of which have upped the level of refinement we expect from this class in recent years.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra is leaps and bounds more technologically impressive than its predecessor. Wallet-friendly versions of the Tundra come with a 4.1-inch driver information display and an 8-inch touchscreen, which runs a new version of the company's Audio Multimedia operating software. On the options list are a fully digital 12.3-inch driver display and an enormous 14-inch touchscreen mounted to the center dash. The upgraded touchscreen is loaded with a high-resolution display and brings quicker responses to user inputs.
The 14-inch screen, which is the only one we've tested, performs admirably. The system responds quickly to inputs, and to our surprise, the screen doesn't wash out in the sun despite its location high up on the dashboard.
No matter which boxes you tick, all Tundras feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, along with a voice recognition system that allows for more natural language and commands. With the larger screen, simply say, "Hey, Toyota" while driving and you'll get access to the full voice command suite. Unlike some luxury systems like Mercedes' MBUX, where you say, "Hey, Mercedes" and a lightning-fast response pops up on screen, the Toyota system takes a bit more time. Despite a bit of lag time, it is still a huge upgrade over Tundras of old.
Thanks to the changes to the structure that the Tundra is built on, all the numbers go up significantly. Maximum towing capacity increases from just over 10,000 pounds in some versions of the 2021 Tundra to an even 12,000 pounds in certain 2022 models. Max payload grows from 1,660 pounds to 1,940 pounds.
To help those serious towers among us, Tundras in the SR5 trim and up come standard with an integrated trailer brake to improve stopping power with a heavy load. An adaptive air suspension is also available, which helps level the truck after a heavy trailer is attached to the hitch. With the adaptive air suspension and the torquey V6, towing a large trailer is relatively easy. The 10-speed automatic handles large loads on steep grades well, selecting the proper gears for the job and shifting quickly when a change is needed.
Another important change can be found in the bed itself. All versions of the 2022 Tundra come with a composite bed. As opposed to traditional steel beds, the composite material prevents damage from dents and rust without the need for an additional protective bedliner. We've tested the material many times in the smaller Toyota Tacoma and come away impressed. One trend that competitors have embraced but Toyota bucks is the adoption of multifunctional tailgates. The Toyota's gate won't swing out or split down the middle, but it is 20% lighter than the one on the previous Tundra. There is also a small button on the side of the taillight that helpfully releases the gate.
Neither of the Tundra's engine options has been officially rated for mpg estimates by the EPA yet. Early estimates from Toyota, however, are that the standard V6 engine will return 20 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined with four-wheel drive. These figures are broadly comparable to the fuel economy of rival trucks with similar power output.
The hybrid version is called i-Force Max, and while it hasn't been rated by the EPA or Toyota yet, we're hoping it will bring these numbers up and give the Tundra something to rival the higher fuel economy powertrains in rival trucks, such as the hybrid version of the F-150 or diesel six-cylinder in the Ram 1500. The Tundra's hybrid can generate electricity using regenerative braking in normal driving conditions and even has a low-speed, electric-only EV driving mode. It uses a nickel-metal hydride battery, or Ni-MH, stored in the floor under the rear seats to store power.
Get the Limited for a well-equipped Tundra that also gives you a lot of flexibility for additional options. It's also the least expensive trim that offers the hybrid powertrain.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra makes big changes to its frame, suspension, bed, steering, interior and more. These updates make the redesigned Tundra much more competitive alongside modern trucks than its ancient predecessor. Is it a much better truck than ever before? Yup. But it's just not enough to catapult the Tundra to the front of the line. In many ways these advancements only catch the Toyota up with the times.
The Toyota Tundra is a full-size (also known as half-ton) pickup truck. The current Toyota Tundra is one of the oldest vehicles on the market today and it's ready for some changes. It was last redesigned in 2007, which means that every other full-size pickup truck has been redesigned since the current Tundra was brought to market — some have even been redesigned twice in that time. Thankfully, a full redesign is in store for the 2022 Toyota Tundra.
So, what does a new Tundra need? For starters, we expect that Toyota will provide a new source of power. The only engine you can currently get in the Tundra is a 5.7-liter V8. It's powerful enough to get the job done, but fuel economy suffers in its pairing with a six-speed transmission. Potential replacements for the V8 could include a number of powertrains. Most of the Tundra's competitors now offer diesel options, V8s and turbocharged V6s. There are even a couple of hybrids in the mix (a mild hybrid from Ram and a full hybrid from Ford), along with several electric pickups a little further down the line. A hybrid system could easily be sourced from a number of Toyota products for the Tundra, and several potent V6s exist in the Toyota/Lexus lineup that could be put to use.
Underneath, the Toyota's suspension is also in need of a modern touch. The ride quality in the current Tundra is subpar, especially compared with smooth-riding rigs such as the Ram 1500. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that a full suspension overhaul is in store, or perhaps rear coil springs or an air suspension. But details aren't available just yet. Aside from engine and suspension updates, we also expect the Tundra will get a number of modern tech features, new exterior styling and increased towing/hauling capacity to match the competition. The Ram 1500, the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Sierra and the Ford F-150 have all been completely redesigned recently, and they all offer modern features and powertrain options that outclass the Tundra. But with a clean slate for the Tundra, anything is possible.
Is the Toyota Tundra a good car?
What's new in the 2022 Toyota Tundra?
Is the Toyota Tundra reliable?
Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Tundra?
