Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Blu Emozione Mica 2020 Maserati Levante AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Compass, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Highway Assist System, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Surround View Camera, Traction control, Upgraded Full Leather Upholstery.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZN661XUA6LX355140

Stock: M200025

Listed since: 08-13-2020