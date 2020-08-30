Maserati SUVs for Sale Near Me
$81,295Est. Loan: $1,509/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Emozione Mica 2020 Maserati Levante AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Compass, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Highway Assist System, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Surround View Camera, Traction control, Upgraded Full Leather Upholstery.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA6LX355140
Stock: M200025
Listed since: 08-13-2020
$106,654Est. Loan: $1,980/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Matte 2020 Maserati Levante S AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 14 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Climate Package, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Speakers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Highway Assist System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Surround View Camera, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Matte Staggered Helios.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante S GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUS6LX343181
Stock: M200010
Listed since: 03-17-2020
$98,634Est. Loan: $1,831/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rosso Energia 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Climate Package, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Piano Black Roof Rails, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS1LX343681
Stock: M200023
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$86,085Est. Loan: $1,598/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS1LX355104
Stock: M200027
Listed since: 08-13-2020
$91,334Est. Loan: $1,695/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Climate Package, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS4LX353623
Stock: M200024
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS5LX355106
Stock: M200029
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$87,085Est. Loan: $1,616/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Grigio Maratea Metallescent 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" Machine Polished Nereo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUSXLX355103
Stock: M200028
Listed since: 08-13-2020
NEW2020 Maserati Levante
$91,134Est. Loan: $1,692/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rosso Energia 2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Climate Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Ebano Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL8LX343816
Stock: M200014
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$88,934Est. Loan: $1,651/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blu Emozione Mica 2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Climate Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Ebano Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Machine Polished Anteo, Zegna Silk & Leather Upholstery.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL8LX354959
Stock: M200034
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$107,654Est. Loan: $1,999/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bronzo 2020 Maserati Levante S ZEGNA AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ZEGNA EDITION, 14 Speakers, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlamps, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Climate Package, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Highway Assist System, Kick Sensor for Hands-Free Tailgate, Surround View Camera, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Upgraded Full Leather Upholstery, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Machine Polished Staggered Helios.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante S GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUS0LX346237
Stock: M200007
Listed since: 02-27-2020
$99,694Est. Loan: $1,851/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante S AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 8 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers, harman/kardon Speakers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Audio System, High Gloss Carbon Fiber Trim, Highway Assist System, Roof rack: rails only, Sport steering wheel, Surround View Camera, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Staggered Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante S GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUSXLX342356
Stock: M200002
Listed since: 10-02-2019
$90,485Est. Loan: $1,680/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Climate Package, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Illuminated entry, Kick Sensor for Hands-Free Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Front & Rear Headrests, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS2LX354754
Stock: M200026
Listed since: 08-13-2020
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS7LX355107
Stock: M200033
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$88,234Est. Loan: $1,638/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Climate Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, High Gloss Ebano Wood Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Machine Polished Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL4LX354957
Stock: M200032
Listed since: 08-25-2020
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Black Chrome Finishing, Black Front Grille, Black Side Mirrors, Black Window Surround, Body Color Door Handles, Compass, Dark Exhaust Tips, Dark Taillamps, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nerissimo GranSport Package, Piano Black Front & Rear Skid Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Gloss Black Anteo.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Maserati Levante GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS9LX355108
Stock: M200035
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Ribelle Mica 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged Auto-leveling suspension, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers, Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery, Ventilated front seats.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA4KX332871
Stock: M190157
Listed since: 12-23-2019
$133,365Est. Loan: $2,462/mo
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bianco 2019 Maserati Levante GTS AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V8 Twin Turbocharged Bianco, Red w/Black Stitching w/Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery or Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Bowers & Wilkins 1280W Ultra Premium Audio System, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 21" Matte Staggered Helios.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Maserati Levante GTS with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA6KX324111
Stock: M190080
Listed since: 01-11-2019
Criswell Maserati - Alfa Romeo - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nero Ribelle Mica 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.8L V8 Turbocharged
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA0KX328137
Stock: M190147
Listed since: 12-19-2019