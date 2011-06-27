Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews

The Purple Plum Review Timothy H. Waite , 10/03/2018 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been great in every area thus far. We have owned it 1 year and have driven it 12,000 miles. Gas mileage ranges between 28 and 31 mpg. The only complaint we have had is that the 17" Continental tires that came with the vehicle beside being very poor quality are unsafe. The sidewall blew out on the right front while we were on the highway. Praise the Lord we did not have an accident . I went on line and checked Continental tire complaints and found out that we were one of many that have had the same experience. We had to purchase 4 new tires at 12,000 miles as the tread was also fairly low and yes the tire pressure had been checked on a regular basis and they were rotated as they should be. If Toyota wants to keep its good name they need to not worry so much about the bottom line and put quality tires on their vehicle to match the quality of their product. Toyota is not afraid to put a hefty price on their vehicles because they tout their quality, that should extend to tires also. Auto manufactures want top dollar and yet they put the cheapest tires they can find on their products. What is wrong with this picture? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toyota RAV4 Vastly Improved Brian Montano , 01/11/2017 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 104 of 108 people found this review helpful If you are in the market for a small SUV it will be worth your time to seriously consider the Toyota RAV4. The RAV4 has made astonishing improvements to the RAV4 since the early 2000s when my brother-in-law owned one. Stylish, modern, high tech and smooth ride. The 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine mated to a 6 speed transmission provides good performance. It's good on fuel and with Toyota offering 0% APR for 60 months what a deal. It was too good to pass up. This is my fourth Toyota and Toyota has consistently proved to be reliable vehicles. I have driven my 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD for a little over a year now and I have to say overall I am extremely pleased with this compact-crossover SUV. It rides quite and smooth with good acceleration. The instument panel is layed out well. There is ample room to seat five persons comfortably. My fuel bill is reduced almost in half compared to my previous Toyota (4Runner). The new features I like are the backup camera, bluetooth, LDA (lane detection alert) and push button to open and close the liftgate. The bluetooth is a magnificent invention. With the bluetooth I am to connect my iPhone and listen my favorite tunes and use the phone to make or receive phone calls basically hands free. My RAV4 is a joy to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My New RAV4 Warren from Long Island , 01/27/2017 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 89 of 93 people found this review helpful I bought my new 2017 RAV4 SE the end of December 2016. I sold my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4 Matic and wanted an SUV because I retired and want to play in a band and neeed room for my drums. I chose Toyota because they are so reliable. I love this SUV but I'm sorry that I didn't get the Hybrid because the gas mileage is NOT good (very disappointed). The ride and comfort is excellent and the visability is great. The blind spot alert could have been better, it lights up yellow rather than bright Red and doesn't beep when a car is in the blind spot and you have the blinker on. All in all it's a great SUV except for the gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

My 2017 Rav4 SE AWD review Mike Dallmeier , 03/23/2017 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 71 of 74 people found this review helpful First let me say I owned a 2013 Ford Escape SEL before buying this vehicle. That being said, my Escape had more options on it for the price point. I have never owned a Toyota before and I found the appearance of the RAV4 inviting. The 2017 RAV4's only offer a 4 cylinder engine, the 2016's offered a 6 cylinder. The SE comes with the ECO/Sport modes. ECO I'm getting about 29mpg, Sport mode close to the same, although engine is more peppy in sport mode. There is plenty of power for merging onto highways and for passing in my opinion. Interior is quiet and road/engine noise into the cabin is minimal. The SE's suspension is more stiff, a little more rough than I'd like but ok. Almost no vehicle lean going around corners, electric steering feels fine also. Stereo is great! Cabin speakers more than adequate, better than my Escape's. The seats are not as comfortable as I would have expected, a bit disappointing! The headlights and tail lights have the LED trim which looks very nice. Great visibility at night with just low beams on! Back seat is spacious, cargo area fine. The only thing I wish I had is memory button for drivers seat and a power passenger seat. Other than that it's a nice vehicle, but I only have a little over 550 miles on it so far. I've had my Rav4 now for 13 months....accumulating 32K miles on it so far. Here is what I think now about it. The front cup holders are in terrible locations, I've spilled drinks due to this, very irritating! The seats , front and back, could use more padding, not comfortable on long drives. Big problems are night driving, not all buttons are lit! You better know where they are in the dark! The dash lights only go so bright, not enough for me...and it appears not for others reviewing this vehicle either. The steering wheel needs to tilt more and telescope further out. Those are the negatives! The gas mileage is great for an AWD, I average 27 in the Winter and 29 in the Summer. Legroom/headroom is very good, I'm 6'-4" and 260 lbs. and I have no issues. Cargo space is good also. It handles very driving in the snow also. The safety features saved me several times from accidents, and I consider myself an attentive driver. The LED taillights and bright white headlamps look great, fantastic visibility when driving at night Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse