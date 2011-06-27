Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,775
|$18,523
|$20,369
|Clean
|$16,359
|$18,056
|$19,841
|Average
|$15,526
|$17,122
|$18,784
|Rough
|$14,693
|$16,188
|$17,728
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,183
|$23,047
|$25,021
|Clean
|$20,657
|$22,466
|$24,372
|Average
|$19,606
|$21,304
|$23,074
|Rough
|$18,554
|$20,142
|$21,776
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,606
|$19,463
|$21,424
|Clean
|$17,169
|$18,972
|$20,869
|Average
|$16,295
|$17,991
|$19,757
|Rough
|$15,422
|$17,010
|$18,646
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,580
|$21,528
|$23,587
|Clean
|$19,094
|$20,985
|$22,975
|Average
|$18,122
|$19,900
|$21,752
|Rough
|$17,150
|$18,814
|$20,528
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,164
|$22,066
|$24,076
|Clean
|$19,664
|$21,510
|$23,452
|Average
|$18,663
|$20,397
|$22,203
|Rough
|$17,662
|$19,285
|$20,954
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,870
|$17,692
|$19,613
|Clean
|$15,476
|$17,246
|$19,104
|Average
|$14,688
|$16,354
|$18,087
|Rough
|$13,901
|$15,462
|$17,070
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,856
|$23,774
|$25,805
|Clean
|$21,314
|$23,175
|$25,136
|Average
|$20,229
|$21,976
|$23,797
|Rough
|$19,144
|$20,778
|$22,458
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,886
|$24,791
|$26,808
|Clean
|$22,318
|$24,166
|$26,113
|Average
|$21,182
|$22,916
|$24,722
|Rough
|$20,046
|$21,666
|$23,331
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,736
|$18,607
|$20,583
|Clean
|$16,321
|$18,138
|$20,050
|Average
|$15,490
|$17,200
|$18,982
|Rough
|$14,659
|$16,262
|$17,914
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,783
|$20,654
|$22,632
|Clean
|$18,317
|$20,133
|$22,045
|Average
|$17,385
|$19,092
|$20,871
|Rough
|$16,453
|$18,051
|$19,697