2026 Hyundai Palisade vs. Toyota Grand Highlander: How Do These Midsize 3-Row SUVs Stack Up?

Hyundai has a new Palisade on the way for 2026, and with it comes the model’s first hybrid powertrain. The three-row crossover will continue to offer a gas V6 in base form, adding the new gas-electric setup as an option. It just so happens that one of several Toyota three-rows — the Grand Highlander — lines up nicely with the updated Hyundai; it also comes standard with a gas engine, while Toyota offers a pair of hybrid powertrains with its people-hauler. To see just how nicely, and where each has an advantage, we’ve gathered all the available specs for the Hyundai and Toyota.

You’ll note that the tables below are missing fuel economy numbers for the Palisade. Hyundai hasn’t shared specific ratings for either of the model’s powertrains.