- The Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid is named Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2025.
- This three-row midsize SUV is packed full of features, and its hybrid powertrain adds a dose of efficiency.
- Highly recommended runners-up include the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Lexus GX.
Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2025
With room for up to eight passengers and packed full of features, the Grand Highlander Hybrid is made for families
Why did the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid win?
It's in a class of one. The Grand Highlander Hybrid is a three-row SUV with impressive fuel economy. The base powertrain gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined driving. But its biggest selling point is its third row, which is comfortable enough that adults can sit there without staring daggers into the back of the other passengers' heads. Plus, it comes with Toyota's latest comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids and Toyota's voice recognition system — which is one of the best.
"Great efficiency and a cabin full of family-friendly features might not seem exciting, but mention them to any parent, and it'll get their attention."
— Brian Wong, senior reviews editor
What stood out?
Besides more space, a comfy third row and plenty of cargo space, the Grand Highlander Hybrid comes with your choice of worthy powertrains: an uber-efficient 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or a much more powerful turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder called the Hybrid Max. The latter has a whopping 362 horsepower but significantly stunts fuel economy, returning an EPA-estimated 27 mpg combined. You get the choice between maximum efficiency and maximum power.
Highly recommended: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Why is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid highly recommended?
The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is even better for 2025 thanks to an interior refresh that brings a new, larger screen and wireless Apple CarPlay across all trims. That's in addition to the Tucson's impressive fuel economy, full suite of driver aids, and surprisingly upscale interior given its reasonable starting price.
What stood out?
Standard tech features have been a huge part of Hyundai's renaissance (Hyundaissance?), with everything from adaptive cruise control to nifty touchscreens coming standard. That continues to be true with the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which adds wireless Apple CarPlay to higher trims for the first time, along with tweaks to climate control knobs, making the interior more user-friendly than ever.
Highly recommended: Lexus GX
Why is the Lexus GX highly recommended?
Lexus significantly ramped up comfort and luxury with the third generation of the GX. But it did so without sacrificing its off-road chops, making for a fantastic blend of trucky utility and the luxed-up amenities you'd expect from a Lexus. Yes, it shares its bones with the Toyota Land Cruiser, but undoubtedly, the GX has its own identity. There's also a big upgrade under the hood, and the 3.4-liter turbocharged V6 paired with a new 10-speed transmission is leaps and bounds more lively and powerful than the old V8 without being nearly as thirsty.
What stood out?
If you feel like automakers are bringing boxy back, you're not alone. The Lexus GX's distinctive design evokes what we've long loved about other off-road-oriented SUVs like the Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-wagen and Jeep Wrangler. The GX is plenty capable off-road and now brings the style, inside and out, to match its capability.