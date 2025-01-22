Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2025

Highly recommended: Lexus GX

Why is the Lexus GX highly recommended?

Lexus significantly ramped up comfort and luxury with the third generation of the GX. But it did so without sacrificing its off-road chops, making for a fantastic blend of trucky utility and the luxed-up amenities you'd expect from a Lexus. Yes, it shares its bones with the Toyota Land Cruiser, but undoubtedly, the GX has its own identity. There's also a big upgrade under the hood, and the 3.4-liter turbocharged V6 paired with a new 10-speed transmission is leaps and bounds more lively and powerful than the old V8 without being nearly as thirsty.

What stood out?

If you feel like automakers are bringing boxy back, you're not alone. The Lexus GX's distinctive design evokes what we've long loved about other off-road-oriented SUVs like the Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-wagen and Jeep Wrangler. The GX is plenty capable off-road and now brings the style, inside and out, to match its capability.