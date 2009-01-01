Skip to main content
2023 Toyota Highlander L Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG22/29 MPG
EPA combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)393.8/519.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.4 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower265 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 1,700 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,685 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length194.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheelbase112.2 in.
EPA interior volume156.8 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity84.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Curb weight4,155 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,685 lbs.
Gross weight5,870 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blueprint
  • Wind Chill Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear hip room57.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$432
Protection Package +$595
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liner +$432
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$318
Safety & Security Options
First Aid Kit w/PPE +$25
Emergency Assistance Kit +$75
Interior Options
Frameless Homelink Mirror +$175
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
Illuminated Door Sills +$345
Cargo Cover +$179
Cargo Tote +$60
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Package +$358
Integrated Dashcam +$375
Carpet Mat Package +$358
Exterior Options
Running Boards +$599
Mudguards +$129
Rear Bumper Protector - Chrome +$135
Body Side Moldings +$250
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
Special Color +$425
Paint Protection Film +$439
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$350
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Wire Harness +$759
Blackout Emblem Overlays +$175
Door Edge Guards +$130
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Inventory

