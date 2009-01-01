2023 Toyota Highlander L Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,420
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|22/29 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|25 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|393.8/519.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.9 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.4 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|265 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 1,700 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Dual fuel injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,685 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|194.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.0 in.
|Height
|68.1 in.
|Wheelbase
|112.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|156.8 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|84.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.1 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,155 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,685 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,870 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|Rear hip room
|57.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/65R18 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Quick Charge Cable Package
|+$70
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats
|+$432
|Protection Package
|+$595
|Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liner
|+$432
|All-Weather Floor Liner Package
|+$318
|Safety & Security Options
|First Aid Kit w/PPE
|+$25
|Emergency Assistance Kit
|+$75
|Interior Options
|Frameless Homelink Mirror
|+$175
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|+$49
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$345
|Cargo Cover
|+$179
|Cargo Tote
|+$60
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Package
|+$358
|Integrated Dashcam
|+$375
|Carpet Mat Package
|+$358
|Exterior Options
|Running Boards
|+$599
|Mudguards
|+$129
|Rear Bumper Protector - Chrome
|+$135
|Body Side Moldings
|+$250
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$69
|Special Color
|+$425
|Paint Protection Film
|+$439
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$350
|Tow Hitch Receiver w/Wire Harness
|+$759
|Blackout Emblem Overlays
|+$175
|Door Edge Guards
|+$130
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$80
Related 2023 Toyota Highlander L info
Other similar vehicles
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 1990
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2012
- Used Ford Freestar 2002
- Used Buick Enclave 2009
- Used Hyundai Equus 2013
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 1998
- Used Mitsubishi Galant 2009
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used BMW M2 2016
- Used Subaru Legacy 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2022 Aston Martin DBS
- 2021 G90
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Hyundai Accent 2021
- Audi S5 2022
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2022 LS 500H
- 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom News
- 2021 Dodge Charger
Other models to consider
- 2023 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Corolla Hybrid
- 2022 Highlander Hybrid
- 2021 Toyota Prius Prime
- 2021 Toyota Mirai
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2023 Toyota Tundra
- 2023 Toyota Tundra
- 2023 Tundra
- Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2021