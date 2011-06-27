Used 2008 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews

It is what we thought it would be... iknowhatikno , 10/17/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a used Avalon, this is the year to start from. The revised 6 speed transmission is a marked improvement in smoothness, gas mileage, and reliability over the 5 speed autos from 2005-07. There are numerous websites and complaints about thse tranys). Also, the car was freshened on the exterior and has an Ipod plug. The one issue with the '08 model year is the headlamp assemblies, which are a well-documented problem. The good news is that Toyota extended the warranty for the headlamp assemblies for 5 years and 75000 miles from the original in service date. But you have to call Toyota because many dealers will rip off the unsaavy. The Avalon is otherwise a great car. Report Abuse

2nd Avalon Lee Cantrelle , 11/27/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my second Avalon, first was 2001. This car fits me for size, 6'2", and still allows comfortable seating in the back. I sold my other one with 140k Miles and the guy drove it to 400k. I have 200k on this 2008. The only issue this car ever gave me was a dead battery. I love the gadgets in this car for laser cruise control and the other creature comforts. I do my regular maintenance as I drive a lot. I am looking at a third one as they have served me well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it! ksgirl1 , 10/30/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 2/11. It now has 101,000mi on it. I have it serviced at Toyota and it always checks out fine. So far I have been nothing but pleased. I have put 22,000 miles on it and have taken it on several long 2 day road trips. It is very comfortable. I have two small children and the backseat has tons of space for both of them and all of their stuff. Love the reclining back seats and built in sunshade. Trunk is huge. I have all the bells and whistles and love the navigation, built in Bluetooth etc. We just recently replaced the battery, other than that no issues. Would highly recommend. Report Abuse

Great Car Except Float Handling rfcn2 , 11/30/2012 21 of 22 people found this review helpful When I went shopping in 2008 I really wanted a Caddy CTS or an Acura RL. CTS could not be ordered with blue tooth for phone or laser cruise control. CTS by far drove the best. My Dad passed away about this time and left me a 2001 Avalon. It was a basic one but was very comfortable and got great MPG. So as almost an afterthought I went to Toyota dealer. They had the features I wanted and the car was 15 grand less than Acura. I really planned to hate the Toyota. I now think it is one of the best cars I have owned. Still is floaty and poor on curvy roads. Still overpowers the front wheels if too much gas is given. A great value IMHO. Amazing MPG for something this fast. Report Abuse