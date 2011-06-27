Estimated values
2008 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,177
|$6,793
|$7,724
|Clean
|$4,750
|$6,242
|$7,085
|Average
|$3,898
|$5,139
|$5,809
|Rough
|$3,046
|$4,037
|$4,532
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,961
|$6,489
|$7,370
|Clean
|$4,552
|$5,963
|$6,761
|Average
|$3,736
|$4,910
|$5,543
|Rough
|$2,919
|$3,857
|$4,325
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,601
|$7,347
|$8,353
|Clean
|$5,140
|$6,751
|$7,663
|Average
|$4,218
|$5,559
|$6,282
|Rough
|$3,296
|$4,367
|$4,902
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,593
|$6,050
|$6,887
|Clean
|$4,215
|$5,559
|$6,318
|Average
|$3,459
|$4,577
|$5,180
|Rough
|$2,703
|$3,596
|$4,041