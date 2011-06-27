Used 2007 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews
My Excellent '07 Avalon Ltd.
My '07 Avalon is excellent in all respects. The comfort of my car is far superior to the Camry (longer wheel base) and the leg room in the back seat makes for super comfort. Combine that with reclining rear seats and you've got serious riding pleasure. The trunk's a bit small and I thing Toyota should make ride stability control standard on all their autos. Summing up; I think a 9.3 rating is right on point. I couldn't be happier (well, not much).
steaming pile
This is the most disappointing car I've ever owned. Although it's comfortable, quiet, roomy and has a great stereo, it's had 3 recalls. Other than the notorious gas pedal problem, it also has a recall on a defective oil supply line going to the valves. If this bursts like mine did you may very well destroy your engine and the only warning you will get is the sound of your engine seizing up! The transmission is jerky but no recall for that yet. If you already own one of these cars, call your dealer NOW and tell them you want the oil supply line replaced at once (for free) or you'll be very sorry. They will not warn you about this problem ahead of time by sending you a letter so call today.
Perfect under $40k car
Just picked up my 2007 Limited on Friday. I couldn't be happier with this car. All the comfort and feel of a high end Lexus for 2/3 the price. I couldn't be happier. I traded in a fully loaded 2004 Camry (which was a very nice car) for this fully loaded Avalon and the difference is unbelievable. A nice comfortable ride. Audio system is top of the line.
Far, far ahead of the rest of the field
After researching and test driving 15 cars, including the BMW 530, MB E350, Cadillac STS, Lincoln MKZ, and Hyundai Azera, I purchased the Avalon Limited. Unlike most of its competition, the Avalon Limited is available with desirable features, such as a first-class stereo and seat heaters, without absurdly complex car controls or having to purchase overpriced nonsense like DVD navigation systems to get other features. Car may be the most silent available, & can comfortably seat five U.S.-sized adults. Roofline is high enough to accommodate six-foot-plus drivers and passengers, even with the moon roof. Acceleration is smooth and quiet, and the controls are logical and well laid out.
Touring - best choice for my needs
The Avalon is everything I wanted in a new car; power, fuel economy, comfort, safety, size, value, and looks. The demographic on the Avalon is 60 years of age, but the Touring model has just enough "cool" factor for a guy approaching 40. The car is so smooth you almost forget how fast you're driving. This is the first Toyota I've ever owned and it is a fabulous car!
