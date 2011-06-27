Estimated values
2007 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,461
|$6,356
|$7,421
|Clean
|$4,066
|$5,803
|$6,767
|Average
|$3,277
|$4,695
|$5,459
|Rough
|$2,488
|$3,588
|$4,151
2007 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,587
|$5,157
|$6,040
|Clean
|$3,269
|$4,708
|$5,508
|Average
|$2,635
|$3,809
|$4,443
|Rough
|$2,001
|$2,911
|$3,378
2007 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,878
|$5,539
|$6,472
|Clean
|$3,535
|$5,056
|$5,902
|Average
|$2,849
|$4,091
|$4,761
|Rough
|$2,163
|$3,126
|$3,620
2007 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$4,130
|$5,898
|$6,893
|Clean
|$3,765
|$5,384
|$6,285
|Average
|$3,034
|$4,357
|$5,070
|Rough
|$2,304
|$3,329
|$3,855