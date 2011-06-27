Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

When shopping for a new SUV I drove several makes and models. Toyota 4 Runner wasn't on my list due to the reviews from Car and Driver and other sites, however my husband (a truck guy) convinced me to test drive the 4 Runner. It wasn't my favorite while test driving but I went with my husbands recommendation and purchased the 4 Runner. After driving the 4 Runner Limited 4wd I love, love , love it. The only complaint is the gas mileage which was a shock for me coming from a Lexus GS 350. I like the way it drives, It feels solid and well built which makes me feel safe. I'm adjusting to the ride but its not bad considering this is a TRUE SUV not a crossover. Would I purchase again? ABSOLUTELY I'm glad I didn't listen to the reviews and took a chance on this true SUV I'm very happy with my purchase. If I had to give a negative it would definitely be the gas mileage.

4RunnerRalph , 09/14/2017 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

Purchased new Gray Metallic w/Redwood seats 2017 4Runner Limited 4X4 and loving it! Rides very comfortable I'd say even fun to drive. Feels sturdy when going over bumps with no rattling. The Limited edition has everything you could want minus the blind spot monitoring which Toyota should include however you do get an excellent field of vision as you sit high like in a truck. I got the optional 3rd row seat since we travel alot with friends and we all pile in but I will say smaller people will fit best back there and only for shorter trips as there's not much leg room. 2nd row seats are great, comfy and roomy and even recline. The V6/270 HP engine is not what I would describe as "quick" but you can definitely feel the torque of power there when you need to speed up. It's a beautiful vehicle inside and out and well thought out and made and no wonder it hasn't changed much year after year. The Entune Premium JBL infotainment system you will either love or hate and the radio screen is smaller on 4Runners than on the Highlander or even Tacoma Limited editions and I'd like to see Toyota change that but over-all I'm happy with the phone pairing and use as well as the Navigation features and voice command features of Entune. The AC system is powerful and cold air feels great here in Central Texas. I'm still in the break-in period so I have not towed anything yet or been off-roading but those things are legendary for Toyota and the 4Runner so I don't expect any surprises there. If you're considering which 4Runner model to get and you do not plan on doing any serious off-roading I'd go with the Limited edition since it has all the creature comforts at the top of the line but is still capable enough to give you 4X4 when you need it. All-in all I'm very happy with my purchase and would do it again exactly the same if given a choice. I also have a Tundra and the wife drives an Avalon and we got both through Toyota Financial at zero percent interest but I've never seen Toyota offer the 4Runner at zero so I ended up going with a local credit union at 3.45 percent for 72 months.