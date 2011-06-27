Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,428
|$29,675
|$32,021
|Clean
|$26,732
|$28,912
|$31,186
|Average
|$25,341
|$27,386
|$29,516
|Rough
|$23,949
|$25,861
|$27,846
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,729
|$29,838
|$32,041
|Clean
|$27,025
|$29,071
|$31,206
|Average
|$25,619
|$27,537
|$29,535
|Rough
|$24,212
|$26,003
|$27,864
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,131
|$32,417
|$34,804
|Clean
|$29,366
|$31,583
|$33,896
|Average
|$27,838
|$29,917
|$32,081
|Rough
|$26,309
|$28,250
|$30,266
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,438
|$35,393
|$37,436
|Clean
|$32,589
|$34,483
|$36,460
|Average
|$30,893
|$32,664
|$34,507
|Rough
|$29,197
|$30,844
|$32,555
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,936
|$32,290
|$34,749
|Clean
|$29,176
|$31,460
|$33,843
|Average
|$27,658
|$29,800
|$32,031
|Rough
|$26,139
|$28,140
|$30,218
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,203
|$31,487
|$33,873
|Clean
|$28,463
|$30,678
|$32,990
|Average
|$26,981
|$29,059
|$31,223
|Rough
|$25,500
|$27,440
|$29,456
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,971
|$33,457
|$36,055
|Clean
|$30,186
|$32,597
|$35,115
|Average
|$28,614
|$30,877
|$33,234
|Rough
|$27,043
|$29,157
|$31,354
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,224
|$33,509
|$35,897
|Clean
|$30,432
|$32,648
|$34,961
|Average
|$28,848
|$30,925
|$33,088
|Rough
|$27,264
|$29,203
|$31,216
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,215
|$37,713
|$40,322
|Clean
|$34,322
|$36,744
|$39,271
|Average
|$32,536
|$34,805
|$37,168
|Rough
|$30,749
|$32,866
|$35,065