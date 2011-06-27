  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,428$29,675$32,021
Clean$26,732$28,912$31,186
Average$25,341$27,386$29,516
Rough$23,949$25,861$27,846
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,729$29,838$32,041
Clean$27,025$29,071$31,206
Average$25,619$27,537$29,535
Rough$24,212$26,003$27,864
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,131$32,417$34,804
Clean$29,366$31,583$33,896
Average$27,838$29,917$32,081
Rough$26,309$28,250$30,266
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,438$35,393$37,436
Clean$32,589$34,483$36,460
Average$30,893$32,664$34,507
Rough$29,197$30,844$32,555
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,936$32,290$34,749
Clean$29,176$31,460$33,843
Average$27,658$29,800$32,031
Rough$26,139$28,140$30,218
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,203$31,487$33,873
Clean$28,463$30,678$32,990
Average$26,981$29,059$31,223
Rough$25,500$27,440$29,456
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,971$33,457$36,055
Clean$30,186$32,597$35,115
Average$28,614$30,877$33,234
Rough$27,043$29,157$31,354
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,224$33,509$35,897
Clean$30,432$32,648$34,961
Average$28,848$30,925$33,088
Rough$27,264$29,203$31,216
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,215$37,713$40,322
Clean$34,322$36,744$39,271
Average$32,536$34,805$37,168
Rough$30,749$32,866$35,065
