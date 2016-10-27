Used 2014 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me
- 17,589 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$107,500
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2014 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Quattro Convertible***Audi Navigation w/MMI Operating Logic***Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio***BlueTooth***Audi Music Interface***Rear View Camera***3-Spoke Flat Bottom Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters***Carbon Sigma Decorative Inlays***Remote Keyless Entry***Diamond Stitch Full Leather Package w/Fine Nappa Leather Sport Bucket Seats***Power/Heated Front Seats***Illuminated Door Sills***Power Cloth Convertible Top***Audi Ceramic Brakes Package***Adaptive Suspension***Fully Auto LED Headlamps***LED Daytime Running Lamps***LED Taillamps***Rear Spoiler***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Engine Compartment In Carbon Sigma***19" V10 Design 10-Spoke Wheels***5.2L V10 FSI DOHC Engine***7-Speed Auto S Tronic Transmission***Brilliant Red Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Excellent Condition!!! ONLY 17,500 Miles!!! Fully Loaded!!! All-Wheel Drive!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASNAFG7EN001082
Stock: P2902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,039 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$86,980
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Black w/Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX.We Are Your Schererville, IN New and Certified Pre-owned BMW Dealership near Chicago, Valparaiso, Gary, Merrillville, Homewood, Crown Point, Whiting, Olympia Fields, St. John, Cedar Lake, Hobart, Portage, Lowell, Highland, Munster, Dyer, Flossmoor, Hammond. Chicagoland's ONLY two time BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner! Are you wondering, where is BMW of Schererville or what is the closest BMW dealer near me? BMW of Schererville is located at 1400 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN 46375. You can call our Sales Department at 800-860-3545 All.Daytona Gray Pearl Effect/Red Roof 2014 Audi R8 2D Convertible 4.2 quattro 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWUAFG0EN000425
Stock: P5232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 21,011 miles
$106,000
Ed Martin Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
FAST AND FURIOUS AUDI R8 V-10 PLUS COUPE! NAVIGATION!, BLUETOOTH!, USB PORT!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, CLEAN CARFAX!, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM!, BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER!, DIAMOND STITCH FULL LEATHER PACKAGE!, CARBON FIBER TRIM PACKAGE!, Black w/Diamond Stitching w/Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Diamond Stitched Full Leather Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Full Leather Package, Navigation System.All of our vehicles are fully serviced and detailed to give you that New Car Experience without the New Car Price Call Mason Perryman, our Pre-Owned Sales Director, for details on this vehicle or any other quality pre-owned vehicle in our inventory.Getting Your Next Car Should Be A Fun and Easy Process! Just Like that First Time You Drive Your New Car Home! Here is just some of what you can expect from Ed Martin Nissan:*Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!*The Best Team of Finance Managers in IN!*Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments!*Free Car Washes with any Service!*No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar!Ed Martin, The Only Name You Need To Know!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAKNAFG9EN000404
Stock: 1GTR090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 9,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$107,900
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2014 Audi R8 5.2 quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 5.2L V10 FSI DOHC dressed in Brilliant Red over Black interior trim. Original MSRP $188,850 equipped with Diamond Stitch Full leather Pckg ($6,500), Carbon Sigma Decorative inlays ($2,500), engine compartment in carbon sigma ($1,800) and much more! Comes with a clean CarFax this R8 V10 is ready to arrive!Call the experts at the Toybarn for more information or to schedule a test drive 614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASNAFG1EN001045
Stock: 22700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 15,760 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$86,900
Miami Auto Broker - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAAUAFGXEN001169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,832 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$107,900
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAKNAFG3EN002309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$95,000
Chico/Redding Volkswagen & Service - Chico / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASNAFG7EN001700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$97,800
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAANAFG6EN001649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$93,888
Auto Excellence Group - Saugus / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAANAFG0EN002408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$106,900
Thomas Classics - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFGXEN000280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder10,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$89,711
Walter's Audi - Riverside / California
*ORIGINAL PRICE WAS $148,500. AUDI MMI NAVIGATION w/o AUDI CONNECT. BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND. PARKING SYSTEM PLUS w/ REAR VIEW CAMERA. BLACK/ALCANTARA LEATHER SEAT TRIM. DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT/BLACK ROOF.* Only 10,946 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Audi R8 delivers a Premium Unleaded V-8 4.2 L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi R8 Features the Following Options *RADIO: AUDI NAVIGATION SYSTEM PLUS W/ MMI LOGIC -inc: NAR map DVD, EXTENDED LEATHER PACKAGE -inc: center console, knee pads, handbrake, radio surround, lower door trims and pull handle on passenger side, DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT/BLACK ROOF, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, BLACK, ALCANTARA LEATHER SEAT TRIM, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM -inc: 12 active speakers including center speaker and subwoofer, 10-channel amplifier, vehicle noise compensation: adjusts for consistent listening pleasure even under changing road conditions and speeds and 465 watts total output, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/REARVIEW CAMERA -inc: front & rear acoustic warning system, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror, Valet Function, Side Impact Beams, Power Spoiler, Power Door Locks w/ Autolock Feature, Power Convertible Top w/ Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Power Wind Blocker, Power 1st Row Windows w/ Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts w/ Pretensioners, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Full Cloth Headliner, Front Windshield w/ Sun Visor Strip, Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.*Peace of Mind *Purchase this vehicle with peace of mind with Walter's 5 day - 500 mile exchange policy.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Walter's Audi located at 3210 Adams St, Riverside, CA 92504 can get you a tried-and-true R8 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASUAFGXF7001277
Stock: 8574UA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 15,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$83,950
Luxury Auto Leasing - Marina Del Rey / California
WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi R8 Spyder also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Maurice Zaribaf at 310-306-1556 or sales@luxuryautoleasing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASUAFG2FN000393
Stock: 00393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 27,534 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$78,977
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2015 AUDI R8 4.2 QUATTRO ONLY 27K MILES!! HUGE $143K MSRP!! FULL FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE!! VIRTUALLY FLAWLESS!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! AMAZING SOUNDING BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM!! FINISHED IN THE BEAUTIFUL IBIS WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR PERFECT BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR!! RED STITCHING!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN GENERAL G-MAX RS TIRES!! IN-DASH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! ALL POWERED BY THE INCREDIBLE 4.2L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING S-TRONIC TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: IBIS WHITE BLACK INTERIOR/RED STITCHING FULL FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE $5500 FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATS FULL LEATHER PACKAGE CARBON SIGMA SIDEBLADE $2300 AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS with MMI LOGIC $2100 BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM $1800 AUDI EXCLUSIVE BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE $1200 BLACK OPTIC EXTERIOR KIT EXHAUST FINISHERS IN BLACK 19 5-DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS TITANIUM FINISH PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH REARVIEW CAMERA $1000 ILLUMINATED, ALUMINUM DOOR SILLS $900 AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS $545 CONTRAST STITCHING $250 AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH IPOD CABLE $100 FRONT FILLER PANEL BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 4.2L V8 F DOHC 32V - ALL WHEEL DRIVE IBIS WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - GENERAL G-MAX RS TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM - ICE COLD A/C - AMD/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAAUAFG8FN000412
Stock: CM6952A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 18,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$106,995
Algar Ferrari - Bryn Mawr / Pennsylvania
2015 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Ibis White/Black Roof 2D ConvertibleFor further details, please contact our knowledgeable sales staff 610-527-1100. With 45 years serving the needs of discerning clients who share our passion for life's finer things, Algar Ferrari has continually redefined dealer and service excellence.Do you have a car to sell? We are always looking for great cars to replenish our inventory. We both purchase and consign cars. If you're looking to sell your car or collection, we'd be happy to speak with you. Call us at (610) 527-1100 or send pictures and description to sellmycar@AlgarFerrari.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG2FN000310
Stock: 3169U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 24,081 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,900
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, **LOW 24,000 Miles** Very Desirable 5.2L V10 Engine with 525 HP and Capable of a 0-60 Sprint in 3.5 Seconds with a Top Speed of 195 MPG! All This with Quattro All-Wheel-Drive and a Power Folding Convertible Top, No Stories, Exceptional Mechanical and Cosmetic Condition, Always well cared for, Pre-Purchase Inspected, Ready for Summer Performance Fun, Black with Dark Silver Stitching with Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim. 2015 Audi R8 5.2L V10 FSI DOHC 90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2015 Audi R8 Spyder 2dr LOW 24,000 Miles Spyder V10 Convertible Quattro RARE features a 5.2L 10 CYLINDER 10cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Florett Silver Metallic/Black Roof with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG0F7001119
Stock: JC5157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 26,250 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$84,995
Liberty Autoland - Jamaica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASUAFGXF7001358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,402 miles
$97,000
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASUAFG4FN000668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$109,995
Glenwood Springs Volkswagen - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG9FN000644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
