Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,019
|$52,752
|$59,260
|Clean
|$44,082
|$50,563
|$56,669
|Average
|$40,207
|$46,185
|$51,487
|Rough
|$36,332
|$41,806
|$46,305
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,476
|$64,739
|$72,727
|Clean
|$54,099
|$62,053
|$69,547
|Average
|$49,343
|$56,680
|$63,187
|Rough
|$44,588
|$51,307
|$56,828
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,987
|$68,765
|$77,248
|Clean
|$57,462
|$65,911
|$73,870
|Average
|$52,411
|$60,204
|$67,115
|Rough
|$47,360
|$54,497
|$60,360
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,168
|$55,216
|$62,028
|Clean
|$46,140
|$52,925
|$59,316
|Average
|$42,085
|$48,342
|$53,892
|Rough
|$38,029
|$43,759
|$48,468
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$88,526
|$101,481
|$113,998
|Clean
|$84,799
|$97,270
|$109,014
|Average
|$77,345
|$88,847
|$99,045
|Rough
|$69,892
|$80,425
|$89,076
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,212
|$49,535
|$55,646
|Clean
|$41,393
|$47,480
|$53,213
|Average
|$37,755
|$43,368
|$48,347
|Rough
|$34,116
|$39,257
|$43,481
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$85,817
|$98,376
|$110,510
|Clean
|$82,204
|$94,294
|$105,678
|Average
|$74,979
|$86,129
|$96,015
|Rough
|$67,753
|$77,964
|$86,351
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,439
|$66,990
|$75,254
|Clean
|$55,978
|$64,210
|$71,963
|Average
|$51,058
|$58,650
|$65,383
|Rough
|$46,138
|$53,090
|$58,802
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,758
|$91,429
|$102,708
|Clean
|$76,400
|$87,635
|$98,217
|Average
|$69,685
|$80,046
|$89,236
|Rough
|$62,969
|$72,458
|$80,255
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,548
|$61,383
|$68,956
|Clean
|$51,293
|$58,836
|$65,941
|Average
|$46,785
|$53,741
|$59,911
|Rough
|$42,276
|$48,647
|$53,881
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 50th Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,171
|$68,987
|$73,938
|Clean
|$61,470
|$66,124
|$70,705
|Average
|$56,067
|$60,398
|$64,239
|Rough
|$50,664
|$54,673
|$57,774
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,168
|$49,485
|$55,590
|Clean
|$41,351
|$47,432
|$53,160
|Average
|$37,716
|$43,325
|$48,299
|Rough
|$34,082
|$39,218
|$43,438
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,944
|$59,544
|$66,890
|Clean
|$49,757
|$57,073
|$63,965
|Average
|$45,384
|$52,131
|$58,116
|Rough
|$41,010
|$47,189
|$52,267
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,765
|$58,192
|$65,372
|Clean
|$48,627
|$55,777
|$62,513
|Average
|$44,353
|$50,948
|$56,797
|Rough
|$40,079
|$46,118
|$51,080
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,935
|$60,681
|$68,167
|Clean
|$50,707
|$58,163
|$65,187
|Average
|$46,250
|$53,127
|$59,226
|Rough
|$41,793
|$48,090
|$53,265
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,695
|$84,480
|$94,901
|Clean
|$70,593
|$80,975
|$90,751
|Average
|$64,388
|$73,963
|$82,453
|Rough
|$58,183
|$66,952
|$74,154