2014 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,019$52,752$59,260
Clean$44,082$50,563$56,669
Average$40,207$46,185$51,487
Rough$36,332$41,806$46,305
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,476$64,739$72,727
Clean$54,099$62,053$69,547
Average$49,343$56,680$63,187
Rough$44,588$51,307$56,828
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,987$68,765$77,248
Clean$57,462$65,911$73,870
Average$52,411$60,204$67,115
Rough$47,360$54,497$60,360
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,168$55,216$62,028
Clean$46,140$52,925$59,316
Average$42,085$48,342$53,892
Rough$38,029$43,759$48,468
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$88,526$101,481$113,998
Clean$84,799$97,270$109,014
Average$77,345$88,847$99,045
Rough$69,892$80,425$89,076
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,212$49,535$55,646
Clean$41,393$47,480$53,213
Average$37,755$43,368$48,347
Rough$34,116$39,257$43,481
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$85,817$98,376$110,510
Clean$82,204$94,294$105,678
Average$74,979$86,129$96,015
Rough$67,753$77,964$86,351
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,439$66,990$75,254
Clean$55,978$64,210$71,963
Average$51,058$58,650$65,383
Rough$46,138$53,090$58,802
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$79,758$91,429$102,708
Clean$76,400$87,635$98,217
Average$69,685$80,046$89,236
Rough$62,969$72,458$80,255
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,548$61,383$68,956
Clean$51,293$58,836$65,941
Average$46,785$53,741$59,911
Rough$42,276$48,647$53,881
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 50th Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,171$68,987$73,938
Clean$61,470$66,124$70,705
Average$56,067$60,398$64,239
Rough$50,664$54,673$57,774
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,168$49,485$55,590
Clean$41,351$47,432$53,160
Average$37,716$43,325$48,299
Rough$34,082$39,218$43,438
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,944$59,544$66,890
Clean$49,757$57,073$63,965
Average$45,384$52,131$58,116
Rough$41,010$47,189$52,267
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,765$58,192$65,372
Clean$48,627$55,777$62,513
Average$44,353$50,948$56,797
Rough$40,079$46,118$51,080
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,935$60,681$68,167
Clean$50,707$58,163$65,187
Average$46,250$53,127$59,226
Rough$41,793$48,090$53,265
Estimated values
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$73,695$84,480$94,901
Clean$70,593$80,975$90,751
Average$64,388$73,963$82,453
Rough$58,183$66,952$74,154
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,393 for one in "Clean" condition and about $47,480 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,393 for one in "Clean" condition and about $47,480 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,393 for one in "Clean" condition and about $47,480 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Porsche 911 ranges from $34,116 to $55,646, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.