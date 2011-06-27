Used 2014 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

A Porsche Lovers Car N. Adame , 03/13/2018 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Driving my 911 is the highlight of my day. My first Porsche was a 1995 Porsche 993 and my 991 is every bit as fun to drive. I don't buy Porsche for comfort, tech gimmicks, nor appropriately sized cup holders, I get that from my Lexus sedan. I own a Porsche for its racing history, performance, and responsiveness. The 991 handles as superbly on a road trip at 100 mph as it does on the streets in traffic. The acceleration for this base model is more than enough for where I live in the suburbs. I would recommend the S or Turbo if you need more speed or want to impress your friends. The "rough ride" should tell you that you're driving a true sports car, not an German sedan that goes fast in a straight line while you search the web and talk on the cell phone. Porsche enthusiast will appreciate the value in the 911, all others need not apply. Report Abuse

It's a street-able race car, not a Bentley 911 Jack , 01/02/2016 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 14 of 18 people found this review helpful You don't buy any 911 thinking it's a practical family car! It's an expensive car that costs a lot for parts, service, etc. I've had 2, both 2014 a CarerraS and a Turbo S. I have never had 1 problem!! I was sent to the Porsche drivers school and found out the cars were all brand new (when I was there) and here's the break in: turn them over to student drivers who don't know proper track driving and drive the cr@p out of them. I was told they sell them to selected dealers with full warranty/extended if the buyer purchases it, and all they do is change the oil and tires. Their purchasers know of this arrangement and there is apparently a waiting list for these cars. To me that spoke volumes. My turbo at the track had 139 miles on it (I could be confusing models) and there was not 1 issue the entire day I was there. If you can afford the price and the prices that go along with such a car, IMHO you can't beat the experience if you like German sports cars. My dealership has an incredibly high repeat customer base. If the cars were "bad" none of the above would be true. I'm sure there are not so great cars that get built, but to act like this is the norm is just wrong. Again I own 2 2014s, and have driven them to death. I bought a Macan based on my 911 experience and while I've only had it a few months, it is built like a tank, with a surprisingly comfortable ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What a superb car! Laurent C. , 12/21/2016 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A (exceptionally good) car for the track or very good roads. Not designed to be driven on bad roads, unless you love to visit your back doctor! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Dream performance Jorge Cruz , 03/28/2018 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Accessories or add ons affect cost and resale value tremendously. Porsche is a legend. Great all around driver. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value