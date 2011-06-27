Used 2006 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

911 S way to go

John, 07/11/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car used one year ago and I am still going around driving it just for fun on a daily basis. This car is just plain fun to drive. It picks you up, keeps you happy. For a car I cannot think of a better purchase. Ferrari? Got 200K? Lotus? Looks like a Go Cart. Vette? Stiff American muscle car, no sophistication. Sorry, but this car is tops. Expensive but not unreal. I can think of no faults. Sure, it could use a blue tooth and XM Radio options but this is just a classy, amazing automobile. Buy one before life passes you by! Oh, and if you live in a nice climate get the convertible!! Just adds 50% more fun to the drive. Amazing car.

Porsche. There is no Substitute.

Racer X, 01/28/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have purchased my first Porsche, a 2006 C4S. I have owned many cars to include a BMW M3. Nothing compares to a 911! Period! A Porsche is a Porsche but, the 911 Carrera is a very special Porsche; which can be told by the amount of people that are still hand making them compared to the other Porsche models. I don't have to consistently say the 911 is an awesome car, go and test drive one yourself and become a believer. Don't worry about Bluetooth, iPod connections, cup holders, etc, etc! This is the epitome of a sportscar, not and SUV! Don't cry about creature features, just enjoy the pleasurable driving experience on a daily basis as Porsche intended you too from the beginning!

2006 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe

Carlos, 11/15/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I am the proud owner of a 2006, 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe! The 997 is AWESOME. It has great brakes, engine, suspension, interior design, and yesthat sexy body style with an attitude! I love driving the 997; its superb in response, handling, and breaking. I feel like a combat fighter pilot on a mission. Talk about stress therapy, drive a 997 and feel invigorated every time you take the perfect apex. Driving the 997 will make you a believer of the slogan, Porsche there is no substitute."

911 S Review

mpulos, 01/02/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have ever owned! I had a BMW M3 before this, but the 911 is definitely a car for the true enthusiast.

What a Car!

poodlecrazy4, 11/03/2006
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

The lease on my Cayenne turbo was ending and I had always wanted a Carrera. This car is beyond even my expectations! It's extremely comfortable, a blast to drive, and handles like perfection! The braking is truly exceptional. When you are driving, you feel like you are in a car that is much more substantial in size. It's ROCK SOLID!

