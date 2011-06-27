  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,844$35,023$39,371
Clean$25,349$31,938$35,807
Average$20,360$25,767$28,679
Rough$15,370$19,596$21,552
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Club Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,123$37,889$42,593
Clean$27,424$34,551$38,737
Average$22,026$27,875$31,026
Rough$16,628$21,199$23,315
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,459$33,283$37,414
Clean$24,088$30,350$34,027
Average$19,347$24,486$27,254
Rough$14,606$18,622$20,480
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,311$31,838$35,789
Clean$23,044$29,033$32,550
Average$18,508$23,423$26,070
Rough$13,972$17,814$19,591
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,210$40,517$45,546
Clean$29,324$36,947$41,423
Average$23,552$29,808$33,178
Rough$17,780$22,669$24,932
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,297$31,821$35,769
Clean$23,031$29,017$32,532
Average$18,498$23,411$26,056
Rough$13,964$17,804$19,580
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,314$38,132$42,864
Clean$27,598$34,772$38,984
Average$22,166$28,054$31,224
Rough$16,734$21,335$23,464
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,245$38,043$42,766
Clean$27,535$34,691$38,894
Average$22,115$27,988$31,152
Rough$16,695$21,285$23,410
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,930$38,905$43,735
Clean$28,159$35,478$39,776
Average$22,616$28,623$31,858
Rough$17,074$21,768$23,940
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,031 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,017 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2006 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.