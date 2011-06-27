Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,844
|$35,023
|$39,371
|Clean
|$25,349
|$31,938
|$35,807
|Average
|$20,360
|$25,767
|$28,679
|Rough
|$15,370
|$19,596
|$21,552
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Club Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,123
|$37,889
|$42,593
|Clean
|$27,424
|$34,551
|$38,737
|Average
|$22,026
|$27,875
|$31,026
|Rough
|$16,628
|$21,199
|$23,315
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,459
|$33,283
|$37,414
|Clean
|$24,088
|$30,350
|$34,027
|Average
|$19,347
|$24,486
|$27,254
|Rough
|$14,606
|$18,622
|$20,480
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,311
|$31,838
|$35,789
|Clean
|$23,044
|$29,033
|$32,550
|Average
|$18,508
|$23,423
|$26,070
|Rough
|$13,972
|$17,814
|$19,591
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,210
|$40,517
|$45,546
|Clean
|$29,324
|$36,947
|$41,423
|Average
|$23,552
|$29,808
|$33,178
|Rough
|$17,780
|$22,669
|$24,932
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,297
|$31,821
|$35,769
|Clean
|$23,031
|$29,017
|$32,532
|Average
|$18,498
|$23,411
|$26,056
|Rough
|$13,964
|$17,804
|$19,580
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,314
|$38,132
|$42,864
|Clean
|$27,598
|$34,772
|$38,984
|Average
|$22,166
|$28,054
|$31,224
|Rough
|$16,734
|$21,335
|$23,464
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,245
|$38,043
|$42,766
|Clean
|$27,535
|$34,691
|$38,894
|Average
|$22,115
|$27,988
|$31,152
|Rough
|$16,695
|$21,285
|$23,410
Estimated values
2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,930
|$38,905
|$43,735
|Clean
|$28,159
|$35,478
|$39,776
|Average
|$22,616
|$28,623
|$31,858
|Rough
|$17,074
|$21,768
|$23,940