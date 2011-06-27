Used 1994 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
- $2,290
1995 Nissan Sentra XE124,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - RUNS WELL - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - ICE COLD AC - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER - BASIC SEDAN W/ ROLL UP WINDOWS - CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER ITS WHOLE LIFE - EXPECT NORMAL WEAR AND TEAR FOR 24 YEAR OLD CAR! - FOR THE MONEY THIS IS A GOOD LITTLE CAR! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Nissan Sentra XE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41D3SC746599
Stock: OT95241N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,950
1995 Nissan Sentra GXE1,111,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
We're excited to offer this impressive 1995 Nissan Sentra . Tinted glass, Tilt steering column, Steel side-door guard beams, Speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level/coolant temp gauges, Side window defoggers.*This Nissan Sentra Comes Equipped with These Options *Remote hood release, Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints, Pwr vented front disc/rear drum brakes, Multi-link beam type rear suspension w/coil springs, Molded cloth roof trim, Independent strut type front suspension w/coil springs, Ignition key-in/headlight on reminder chime, Full floor carpeting, Front/rear 3-point outboard shoulder belts, Front wheel drive.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford located at 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB41D5SL004562
Stock: 250549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$2,999
1996 Nissan Sentra undefined150,879 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!1996 Nissan SentraFWD 1.6L I4 SMPI 5-Speed ManualFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Nissan Sentra .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41DXTC768603
Stock: PJA340671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $2,790
1999 Nissan Sentra GXE134,834 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS A NICE LITTLE CAR - ONE OWNER ITS WHOLE LIFE - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - RUNS WELL, COLD AC - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - NICELY LOADED SPECIAL EDITION - ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - HAS SOME DENTS, SEE PICS CAREFULLY - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AB41D3XC722276
Stock: DF102824P8N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,750
1999 Nissan Sentra GXE147,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB41D2XL104089
Stock: 5104089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $1,000
2000 Nissan Sentra GXE186,706 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D3YL336460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999
2000 Nissan Sentra GXENot provided2 AccidentsDelivery available*
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
You can find this 2000 Nissan Sentra GXE and many others like it at South Houston Nissan. This 2000 Nissan Sentra has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Sentra GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D5YL347105
Stock: 20579A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,190
2001 Nissan Sentra GXE120,516 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - LAST OWNER HAD IT 13+ YEARS - DEALER SERVICED ITS WHOLE LIFE! - INTERIOR IS WELL KEPT, EXTERIOR IS MARGINAL - PAINT IS DULL, THERES A DENT ON THE REAR, AND ITS DEFINITELY BUMPED HERE AND THERE. OVERALL A VERY GOOD RUNNER, NOT THE BEST OUTSIDE LOOKER. INTERIOR IS REALLY NICE THOUGH! - CRUISE CONTROL AND POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - COLD AC - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - THIS WOULD BE A GREAT COMMUTER CAR! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D91L483209
Stock: AB1112451N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,495
2001 Nissan Sentra GXE97,713 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lou Ferrara's Auto Network - Youngstown / Ohio
IF YOU CLICKED ON THIS VEHICLE, IT TRULY IS A MUST SEE!!!! PWR WINDOWS... LOCKS... TILT.. CRUISE... A/C. FRESH FLUIDS... TIRES GOOD... RUNS GREAT!!! PERFECT STUDENT VEHICLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D51L435478
Stock: 4584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,690
2002 Nissan Sentra GXE99,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - YES ONLY 99K ORIGINAL MILES! - RUNS AWESOME - SUUUUPER RARE W/ ABS BRAKES AND SIDE AIRBAGS - NO LEAKS, NO MAJOR ISSUES, CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - GETS REALLY GOOD GAS MILEAGE - THIS WOULD BE A REALLLLLLY GOOD CAR FOR A NEW DRIVER/COMMUTER - FOR ITS AGE/MILES ITS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51A92L552181
Stock: OT7252431N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,800
2002 Nissan Sentra GXE172,819 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gates Chevy World - Mishawaka / Indiana
2002 Nissan Sentra XE 27/33 City/Highway MPG 27/33 City/Highway MPG This Vehicle is Located at Gates of Elkhart 2405 Cassopolis St Elkhart, IN ...Text Alex at 563-726-5475 for more information!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D92L689325
Stock: E2033P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $3,290
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE92,609 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - A NICE LITTLE LOW MILE CAR! - 2 OWNERS ITS WHOLE LIFE - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - RUNS GREAT AND HAS AN EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - POWER DOOR LOCKS AND WINDOWS - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - OUTSIDE PAINT IS NOT IN GOOD SHAPE, SEE PICS - INSIDE IS DECENT FOR ITS AGE - OVERALL A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN TO GET THE JOB DONE! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D63L706731
Stock: DF792561N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,336
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE69,772 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michael's Volkswagen - Bellevue / Washington
Only 69,772 Miles! This Nissan Sentra boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/ engine powering it's smooth transmission. Velour seat trim, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp.* This Nissan Sentra Features the Following Options *Tilt steering column, Tachometer, Rigid bar child seat anchorage system, Remote trunk/fuel door release, Remote keyless entry w/trunk release, Reclining front bucket seats, Rear window defroster, Rear heat ducts, Rear cup holders, Rear aux pwr outlet.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Michael's Volkswagen located at 15000 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98007 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51D83L809441
Stock: SR34583B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- New Listing$9,995Great Deal | $3,908 below market
2017 Nissan Sentra S7,037 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HY403420
Stock: 3378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,970
2003 Nissan Sentra GXE182,443 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2003 NISSAN SENTRA, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! Call (256)-442-3232. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us form the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price exludes tax, title, license and doc fee. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Sentra GXE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CB51A83L556921
Stock: R4565A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$13,222Great Deal | $3,569 below market
2017 Nissan Sentra SL13,163 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2017 Nissan Sentra SL, has a great Brilliant Silver exterior, and a clean Charcoal interior! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -New Cabin Air Filter -Fully Detailed -Only 13,163 miles which is low for a 2017 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Nissan Sentra gets 37.0/29.0 MPG! ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SL with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HY205438
Stock: 28192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $12,577Great Deal | $3,175 below market
Certified 2019 Nissan Sentra SV4,765 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 27465 miles below market average!Deep Blue Pearl 2019 Nissan Sentra SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V29/37 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 167 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle HistoryCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6KY446085
Stock: NT446085
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $10,499Great Deal | $4,090 below market
2019 Nissan Sentra S5,489 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Berman Nissan of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Buy your next car 100% online. Get instant upfront pricing on all our vehicles. Complete everything from the comfort of your home without ever having to visit our dealership. Home delivery within 50 miles.STRUCTUAL/UNIBODY DAMAGE!! MECHANICAL ISSUES!!ORIGINAL MSRP OF $19,770 HUGE SAVINGS!!!!CARFAX One-Owner. *BLUETOOTH, *MP3 AUX AUDIO INPUT, *BACK UP CAMERA, *ECO MODE, *7 TOUCH SCREEN, *STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, *STREAMING AUDIO, *SIRI EYES FREE, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *HANDS FREE TEXT ASSISTANT. *NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!Brilliant Silver Metallic 2019 Nissan Sentra SOdometer is 14573 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP1KY215921
Stock: P11548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-02-2019