It seems Kia was acutely aware of the Niro's image problem when it set about designing the new one because the redesigned 2023 Niro is as eye-catching as the current car is vanilla. The new Niro is a from-the-ground-up redo with fresh looks and a modern interior to boot. The hatchback/SUV has a more squat stance than before, with a rear that features black paneling for a two-tone look and a front with an all-new grille and daytime running lights that look like an electrocardiogram — Kia calls them "heartbeats." It does everything right that the old car did wrong, and we look forward to seeing it in the metal.