If the Kia Niro isn't on your radar, you're not alone. Though it occupies the small hatchback/SUV space that everyone seems to be eyeing these days, it's actually Kia's lowest-selling model of 2021 — not counting the discontinued Cadenza and K900. The problem isn't choice — the Niro is available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants. Rather, we think the Niro's bland exterior and ho-hum interior design play a big part in the buying public's general apathy.
2023 Kia Niro
Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $27,000
Related 2023 Kia Niro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Crossovers
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Minivans
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Civic
- Tesla Model 3 2021
- 2022 Camry
- 2022 Honda Accord
- 2022 Charger
- 2021 S4
- 2021 E-Class
- Toyota Corolla 2022
- 2022 Kia K5
- 2021 Honda Civic
Hot new vehicles
Recommended
- Acura CL 2003 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2014 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 1993 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura Integra 1994 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sls-Amg-Gt in Lakewood, WA
- Used Chevrolet Corvette-Stingray in Gastonia, NC
- Used Aston-Martin Rapide in Carson, CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Jonesboro, AR
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Chapel Hill, NC
- Used Ford Focus in Union City, CA
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Marysville, WA
- Used Ferrari 430-Scuderia in El Monte, CA
- Used Mini Cooper in Santa Clara, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Conway, AR
- Used Volvo XC40 in Woodland, CA
- Used Bentley Arnage in Evanston, IL
- Used Dodge Journey in Pawtucket, RI
- Used Aston-Martin Rapide-S in Riverside, CA
- Used Saturn S-Series in Norwalk, CT
- Used Acura TSX in Carmel, IN