2023 Kia Niro

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $27,000
  • The 2023 Kia Niro is fully redesigned
  • A fresh interior that borrows goodies from the EV6, the Niro's bigger sibling
  • Hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV powertrains
  • Kicks off the second Niro generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

