Used 2017 Honda Clarity for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    13,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,999

    $2,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    12,507 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,999

    $1,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    24,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,696

    $1,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    28,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,160

    $3,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    105,329 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    23,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,500

    $2,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    48,183 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,120

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    16,516 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $2,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    39,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,999

    $2,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    26,708 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    9,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,500

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    20,081 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    $1,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    11,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,495

    $243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    14,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,500

    $380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    29,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,770

    $1,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    11,339 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,633

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    16,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,592

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    21,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    $638 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (50%)
  • 1
    (50%)
Mid-size electric car
Steven Ascher,01/04/2018
Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
Very happy with the 2017 Honda Clarity Electric. The only other fully electric car with this much room is a Tesla. Car drives great . Very comfortable in city/highway driving. Love all the HondaSense technology just wish it had blind spot monitoring (Edmunds says it does?). Range of 89 Miles is on low side but have not an issue with mostly local driving. When ready to explore outside my city, will need to locate a Level 3 (DC Charger). Hopefully 30 minutes is all that will take to fully charge Car. This is my first Honda and first electric car and very satisfied with the lease.
