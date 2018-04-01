Used 2017 Honda Clarity for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999$2,007 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2920 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F13JC012251
Stock: C307425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 12,507 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,999$1,951 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3667 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F36JC006140
Stock: O299625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 24,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,696$1,885 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
Navigation system, Back up camera, Lane departure warning, Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Smart device integration, Full power accessories, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Aluminum wheels, Keyless start/entry, and much more!1-Owner, Guaranteed Carfax - No Accidents!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F30JC012631
Stock: YJC012631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 28,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,160$3,307 Below Market
Moss Bros. Buick GMC - Moreno Valley / California
CARFAX 1-Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F37JC004977
Stock: F478030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 105,329 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$1,921 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2018 honda clarity plug-in hybrid with leather!!!!seats!!!drive great!!!!!very CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. *** PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F32JC002571
Stock: D200515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,059 Below Market
Koons Tysons Toyota - Vienna / Virginia
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Moonlit Forest Pearl. BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ONE OWNER, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F16JC021008
Stock: 0PS40884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid48,183 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,120
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Bluetooth, Backup camera, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 18 Hybrid Aerodynamic Alloy.Clean CARFAX.Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F13JC003419
Stock: JC003419
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 16,516 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,739 Below Market
Salem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F37JC009306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,999$2,649 Below Market
DriveHere.com Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F37JC003912
Stock: 3912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,708 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Boston Auto Sales - Brighton / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F18JC011614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,500$1,859 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F38JC019181
Stock: c1638042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 20,081 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$1,387 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $19,995 * * Check out this 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Base * * 2018 ** Honda * * Clarity Plug-In Hybrid * This 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Base might just be the sedan you've been looking for. It has mileage with 44 MPG in the city and 40 MPG on the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F17JC021647
Stock: F2388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,495$243 Below Market
AutoNation Acura South Bay - Torrance / California
Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Platinum White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * Clean CarFax * 1 Owner Vehicle * Scheduled Maintenance done at a Certified Dealer * Passed Rigorous 125 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F1XJC020525
Stock: JC020525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 14,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,500$380 Below Market
Puente Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - City of Industry / California
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2018! Navigation, Bluetooth, This 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring, has a great Crystal Black Pearl exterior, and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Seating, AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F30JC021104
Stock: 16389N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 29,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,770$1,537 Below Market
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
This Modern Steel Metallic 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring might be just the sedan for you. It also includes Free Vehicle History Reports are available at Dealership and online. This vehicle also comes with 12,000 warranty miles and has been subjected to a rigorous, 182 -point inspection for condition and appearance. It has mileage with 44 MPG in the city and 40 MPG on the highway. Rocking a beautiful dk. gray exterior and a black interior, this car is a great pick. Honda Certified Pre-Owned program benefits: Vehicles less than six years old Less than 80,000 miles 182-point certification 12-Month* /12,000-Mile* Limited Warranty 7-Year*/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F39JC000459
Stock: 392833A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid11,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,633
DCH Kay Honda - Eatontown / New Jersey
$800 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 11,339 Miles! Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Seats Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 212 HP at 5500 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "It's comfortable, has a solid amount of electric range, and should serve you well as a frugal and well-equipped hybrid.". EXCELLENT VALUE: This Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F19JC006549
Stock: KHK19142
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 16,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,592
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring Moonlit Forest Pearl I4. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F32JC000853
Stock: D41834B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 21,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$638 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, CARFAX 1-OWNER, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE A/C, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This front wheel drive 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Touring features an impressive 1.50 Engine with a Moonlit Forest Pearl Exterior with a Beige Leather Interior. With only 21,765 miles this 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid in Columbus,OH Includes: Keyless Start, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Memory Seats, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Garage Door Opener, HD Radio, Memory Mirrors*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.50 engine, an cvt w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Compass, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Wheel Covers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Lane Keeping Assist System, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Knee AirBag, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F33JC001221
Stock: JC001221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
