Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    38,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $43,995

    $7,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    3,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $56,991

    $7,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    6,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,998

    $7,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    22,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $48,998

    $834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    15,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $53,992

    $1,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    7,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $69,800

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    certified

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    31,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,710

    $866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    15,701 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,991

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    34,322 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $45,500

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    23,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,990

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    47,656 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $46,995

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    5,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,487

    $9,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    11,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,785

    $7,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    3,412 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $46,900

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    8,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $59,985

    $4,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    13,340 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    10,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $60,000

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    23,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,995

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo

Read recent reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Good from far, far from good.
Ghalib Wardak,03/16/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
Don't get me wrong, it is a fantastic vehicle, a true head turner. Engine sounds, driving, control fantastic. Acceleration: can be improved. Major disappointment: electronics. No kidding, my Prius has much better technology in terms of sound, stereo, blue tooth connectivity, etc. I honestly feel the GTS technology is at least 10 years behind time. At 120+ K price....I want everything....just a fantastic drive is not enough. Had I known how crippling the electronics are, I would have opted against GTS. Thank god for iPhone.
Report abuse
