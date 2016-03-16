Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me
- 38,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$43,995$7,022 Below Market
Convoy Motors - National City / California
2015 Maserati Gran Turismo MC 2 doors Coupe. 8 Cylinder 4.7 Liter Engine, 6-Speed MC Sptshft Automatic transmission, 38K miles, finished in black over black leather Interior. carbon fiber package, MC sport line, hill holder, traction control, stability program, ABS (4-wheel), anti-theft system, key less entry, AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 (single disc), Bose surround sound, SiriusXM satellite, Navigation system, Bluetooth wireless, parking sensors, heated seats, dual power seats, daytime running lights, fog lights, rear spoiler, premium wheels and much more. Trade in welcome, financing available.[ VIN# ZAM45VLA3F0136583 ] For more information call and make a appointment at (619) 779-8958 Antonio Munoz Convoy Motors LLc 1040 National City Blvd. National City, CA 91950 Website: www.ConvoyMotors.com Monday-Friday : 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. Saturday 10:00 am- 5:00 pm Sunday by appointment only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA3F0136583
Stock: 136583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$56,991$7,401 Below Market
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
CARFAX 1-Owner! This 2015 Maserati GranTurismo L, has a great Bianco Eldorado (White) exterior, and a clean Brown interior! -Only 3,071 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Hard Drive Media Storage -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -High Intensity Headlights -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Rear Bucket Seats -Rear Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Parking Assist -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4190 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9F0138287
Stock: FP3977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 6,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,998$7,428 Below Market
Select Motors - San Mateo / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXF0128464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$48,998$834 Below Market
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean CARFAX! Only 2 Previous Owners- Radio: 4 Brand new tires! Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation- Leather Interior-Auto-leveling suspension- Heated door mirrors- Heated front seats- Heated Sport Bucket Seats- High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon- Leather steering wheel- Memory seat- Power driver seat- Power passenger seat- Radio: Remote keyless entry- Security system- Speed control- Spoiler, Sport steering wheel- Steering wheel memory- Wheels: 20" Astro Design Shiny Anthracite Alloy.Recent Arrival!Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5F0152817
Stock: H7617P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 15,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,992$1,935 Below Market
DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Deland / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS*, 4.7L V8, Interior Centennial Pack, Navigation System. TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! At DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we're dedicated to satisfying our customers. This is true from the moment you step on to the lot to when we hand you the keys of your new or used vehicle, to coming in for exceptional service and maintenance, all the way down the road to when you decide to upgrade to something a little newer. We continually look forward to wowing you with our exceptional service and professional staff and prove that we truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Not available with special finance, lease and some other offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5F0150453
Stock: M3596A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 7,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$69,800
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport W/NAV COUPE 4.7L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE HARD LOADED WITH OPTIONS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, CONTRAST STITCHING, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLACK PIANO WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, BLACK PIANO WOOD-LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM BLACK PAINTED ALLOY WHEELS, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX, only 7K, Like New, High Value Options Include: Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Heated Front Seat(s), HID headlights, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Tire Pressure Monitor, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, CD Player Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Side Air Bag, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Spoiler Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Inflator, Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4F0129173
Stock: 129173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport31,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,710$866 Below Market
Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Maserati of Newport Beach is proud to offer this 2015 Maserati GT Sport in Bianco Eldorado over Sabbia with only 31K miles! It is being offered as a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) with warranty thru 5/10/21 with Unlimited Mileage and Zero Deductible! *for an additional $2,995, the 2nd year CPO can be added thru 5/10/22! Additionally, because this is a Certified Pre-Owned Maserati, we have finance rates of 1.9% for 5 years or 2.9% for 6 years o.a.c. This GT Sport is absolutely beautiful inside and out! It has been fully inspected, fully serviced, and completely detailed inside and out. It's literally "turn key ready" for it's next new owner! Options include: 20" MC Gloss Titanium Wheels, Trident Stitched Headrests, Walnut Briarwood Trim, Sabbia Carpet Piping, Alcantara Headliner, a Wood and Leather Sport Steering Wheel, Sports Exhaust and more! Please contact Christian Beyer at (949) 734-7342 Mon thru Sat 9am to 6pm with any questions. Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9F0129220
Stock: O10748
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 15,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,991
Towne Maserati - Williamsville / New York
WHAT A CAR FOR THE MONEY. AWESOME PERFORMANCE AND LUXURY, LOADED, SUPER VALUE, MARKED DOWN TO BELOW WHOLESALE.2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 2D Coupe! 4.7L V8, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20 MC Design Matte Graphite Alloy. Owned by two previous customers of ours. Have the satisfaction knowing this vehicle was very well taken care of by our great service team from the first day it hit the road! We love our Towne!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA3F0150449
Stock: MAP0038A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2019
- 34,322 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$45,500
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Navigation. Back Up Detection. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Prices does not include finance charges,sales taxes, title and registration fees.Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA0F0128473
Stock: 3462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,990
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4F0129156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,656 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$46,995
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
4.7L V8. Nero 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Providing world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2F0128474
Stock: 1688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 5,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,487$9,101 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., 4.7L V8, ***Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Spoiler*** Odometer is 5491 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5G0161518
Stock: 20540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 11,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,785$7,100 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hazard / Kentucky
Nero 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 *AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED*, *BLUETOOTH*, *CLEAN*, *ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL*, *KEYLESS ENTRY*, *LEATHER*, *LOADED*, *REAR BACK-UP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM RADIO*, *USB PORTS*, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Take the SHORT drive to Satisfaction!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5G0181400
Stock: 7610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 3,412 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$46,900
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7G0177476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$59,985$4,752 Below Market
VC Cars Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
SPORT COUPE W/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PARKING SENSORS - FOG LAMPS - CLIMATE CONTROL - PEDAL SHIFTERS - MEMORY SEAT(s) - PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED SEAT(s) - HEATING STEERING WHEELS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - SIDE AIRBAGS - BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - SERVICE RECORD(s) - MUST CONTACT SALES 678-869-1900 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE WWW.VCCARSG.COM DULUTH..........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2G0177448
Stock: G177448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,340 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$45,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ACCIDENT-FREE ... 2014 MASERATI GRAND TOURISMO SPORT ... LOADED WITH NAVIGATION ... PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL FRONT AND BACK ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... BOSE STEREO SYSTEM ... AM/FM STEREO ... PADDLE SHIFTERS ... POWER SEATS ... POWER WINDOWS ... POWER DOOR LOCKS ... POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL COLUMN ... POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2014 Maserati GranTurismo 2dr 2dr Coupe Sport features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco Elderado with a Cuoio Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7E0104931
Stock: 4399A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2019
- 10,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,000
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
SPORT-454 HP-NAVIGATION-BLUETOOTH-LEATHER SEATS-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-ONE OWNER-10K MILES-FACTORY WARRANTY-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2016 MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORT 454 HP AUTOMATIC 4.7L V8 F. BEAUTIFUL WHITE (BIANCO ELDORADO) EXTERIOR WITH TAN LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER AND MEMORY LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT, 454 HP, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, SPORT MODE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, PARK ASSIST, 20 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/AM/FM/SAT RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 10K MILES AND STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 2021 OR 50K MILES....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORT 454 HP WITH NAVIGATION AND BLUETOOTH....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4G0180870
Stock: N180870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 23,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995$1,804 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 2-Door Coupe w/ Powerful 4.7L V8 454HP Engine is proudly offered by Trust Auto The Maserati GranTurismo Sport's pristine good looks were combined with the Maserati high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The GranTurismo Sport has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 23,053mi put on this Maserati. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Maserati GranTurismo Sport. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This Maserati GranTurismo is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2014MaseratiGranTurismoSport. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Maserati GranTurismo plus much, much more. The tires on this vehicle have passed a rigorous inspection for safety, stability and tread life. The Maserati GranTurismo Sport is exactly what you would expect out of a Maserati. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo: The GranTurismo is Maserati's high-performance grand-touring sport coupe, featuring a strong Ferrari designed V8 engine and 2+2 seating. Compared to other grand-touring coupes like the Jaguar XK, BMW M6 or even the Audi R8, the GranTurismo features Italian design with an unmistakable expressiveness and flair--and an unmistakable engine sound--that simply isn't found many German grand-tourers. The GranTurismo models also have great opportunity for personalization. This model sets itself apart with Strong, sweet-sounding Ferrari-derived V8, customization options, styling and details, and ride comfort *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA1E0083476
Stock: P083476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
