Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

Convoy Motors - National City / California

2015 Maserati Gran Turismo MC 2 doors Coupe. 8 Cylinder 4.7 Liter Engine, 6-Speed MC Sptshft Automatic transmission, 38K miles, finished in black over black leather Interior. carbon fiber package, MC sport line, hill holder, traction control, stability program, ABS (4-wheel), anti-theft system, key less entry, AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 (single disc), Bose surround sound, SiriusXM satellite, Navigation system, Bluetooth wireless, parking sensors, heated seats, dual power seats, daytime running lights, fog lights, rear spoiler, premium wheels and much more. Trade in welcome, financing available.[ VIN# ZAM45VLA3F0136583 ] For more information call and make a appointment at (619) 779-8958 Antonio Munoz Convoy Motors LLc 1040 National City Blvd. National City, CA 91950 Website: www.ConvoyMotors.com Monday-Friday : 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. Saturday 10:00 am- 5:00 pm Sunday by appointment only

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45VLA3F0136583

Stock: 136583

Certified Pre-Owned: No