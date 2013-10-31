Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale Near Me
55 listings
- 7,812 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$56,995
- 39,076 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,900
- 23,163 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$44,950
- 11,463 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$47,900
- 36,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,894
- 4,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,990
- 18,132 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$44,990
- 41,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,894
- 50,222 milesDelivery Available*
$38,590
- 19,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
- 8,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$63,995
- 20,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$65,995
- 48,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,998
- Not Provided
$54,995
- 19,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,999$7,526 Below Market
- 39,404 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,995$8,278 Below Market
- 16,213 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$58,000$8,975 Below Market
- 24,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$54,995$6,358 Below Market
bry6,10/31/2013
I obtained this vehicle with every option offered. Even the carbon fiber trim. The vehicle is a little disappointing. The GPS is incredibly horrible. It is not touch screen and there are no street names listed other than the street you are travelling on. If you purchase Sirius radio, the real time traffic option will not work with this 2013 vehicle. The sound system is not loud enough when travelling with the top down. In terms of comfort, it is wonderful. The acceleration could be a lot better. This is a heavy vehicle. Very smooth ride. Engine sounds amazing and the vehicle definitely draws attention. The top takes a little long to retract compared to other convertibles.
