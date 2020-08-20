Used 2010 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me
- 85,508 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,466 Below Market
Jim Marsh Kia - Las Vegas / Nevada
: Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. WHY BUY FROM US: Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Spacious interior, plentiful standard features, top safety scores". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT9AG604375
Stock: Z1409A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 93,006 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,250
Murdock Volkswagen of Logan - Logan / Utah
***Rebuilt title**White2010 Lincoln MKS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Duratec 3.7L V6 VCT 24VAs-Is Cash & Carry vehicle. Instead of sending these cars directly to the auction, we provide the public the opportunity to purchase them at auction prices! No warranties, no inspections, no refunds and no exchanges.*All prices reflect dealer arranged financing. You gotta come and see us!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR1AG604779
Stock: X27175C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 84,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999$567 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, LOCAL TRADE.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11133 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR9AG604058
Stock: C60312B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 66,761 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,498$1,071 Below Market
Lithia Volkswagen of Medford - Medford / Oregon
Extra Clean, ONLY 66,754 Miles! WAS $14,988. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, 3.5L 24-VALVE TWIN TURBO V6 ECOBOOST.. Turbo Charged CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: 3.5L 24-VALVE TWIN TURBO V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD). Lincoln w/EcoBoost with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 355 HP at 5700 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Spacious interior, plentiful standard features, top safety scores" -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $14,988. -112 Point Inspection OUR OFFERINGS: Lithia Volkswagen of Medford sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Grants Pass and Ashland, Oregon. We offer financing options and incentives for all Oregon Volkswagen customers. Conveniently accessible off of Highway 62/Crater Lake Highway, we are located at 4606 Grumman Drive in Medford. Only minutes from Ashland, Grants Pass and the surrounding areas, our sales department is open Monday thru Saturday 8: 30AM - 7PM, and Sunday 10AM - 6PM to serve you. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT5AG610433
Stock: AG610433V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 103,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania
2010 LINCOLN MKS WITH GOOD CARFAX!!! WHITE EXTERIOR AND TAN LEATHER INTERIOR , DOUBLE SUN ROOF OPTION , FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS , FOUR NEW TIRES. WARRANTY WITH PURCHASE. GIVE US CALL AT 724-258-5933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR9AG616369
Stock: A-7363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,551$800 Below Market
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 3.7L 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine Cinnamon Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **LOCAL TRADE WELL MAINTAINED**LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**UPGRADED THX AUDIO**INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START**REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM**AUTONATION CERTIFIED** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR8AG615715
Stock: AG615715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 124,553 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,996
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT6AG614197
Stock: VH20727B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 110,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,623$337 Below Market
Shottenkirk Toyota - Quincy / Illinois
Black 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost AWD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged All new vehicles come standard with Shottenkirk Customer Care. Includes Tire and Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, Front Windshield Repair. Plus Key Replacement! Extra value for our customers on new vehicles, compliments of your Shottenkirk Automotive. Shottenkirk Toyota of Quincy,Illinois has been serving the needs of Tri-State motorists for years. Offering top notch new and used Toyota sales,service,and parts in a friendly environment that puts a premium on service,not prices! We're proud to be a primary destination for Toyota shoppers from Jacksonville,Springfield,Carthage,Il.,Hannibal,Kirksville,Troy,St.Louis,Columbia,Mo.,And the Mt.Pleasant,Keokuk,Farmington,Fort Madison,Iowa areas. Whether you visit us to buy a new Toyota like a Camry,Corolla,Rav4,Venza,Highlander,Sequoia,Prius,Tacoma,Tundra,Yaris,4Runner,and Sienna or an used Toyota ,or to get service for your existing vehicle,you'll get the same impeccable service. We have an outstanding reputation for quality and a no-hassle buying experience.You may also visit us at Shottenkirk Toyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT9AG610256
Stock: V4852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 107,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,985$598 Below Market
Pomoco Used Cars - Newport News / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2010 Lincoln MKS Base Tuxedo Black Metallic FWD Duratec 3.7L V6 VCT 24V CARFAX One-Owner.INCLUDES WARRANTY, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, 16 Speakers, 18 x 7.5 Bright Machined 10-Spoke Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Buckets, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: THX II, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 6CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.POMOCO Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Newport News is a 4 time Winner of the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence! By simplifying the buying process and making it more transparent, POMOCO always puts its customers first!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DRXAG608586
Stock: V75017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 41,593 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
Diepholz Auto - Paris / Illinois
1 Owner.CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today. Click Start Buying Process to work your deal, your way. Get all the information up front then come in and take advantage of our Express Delivery-60 minutes or less.Buying at Diepholz in Paris is SO EASY!- TRUE MARKET, HAGGLE FREE PRICING, EXPRESS purchase OPTION (1 hour process)- NO PRESSURE experience. - Free online purchased vehicle delivery within 200 miles. - Free Saturday car wash from 8 am till noon. - First oil change is free with purchase.- Free tire rotation with oil change.- 1 year 15% off all Accessories after purchase. - $100 referral program. - Loaner vehicles available with service work when scheduled. CALL US at 217-465-8521 to check availability and schedule your test drive today!Air ConditioningAutomatic temperature controlFront dual zone A/CRear window defrosterConvenienceMemory seatPower driver seatPower steeringPower windowsRemote StartSteering wheel memorySteering wheel mounted audio controlsHandlingFour wheel independent suspensionTraction controlSafety4-Wheel Disc BrakesABS brakesDual front impact airbagsDual front side impact airbagsFront anti-roll barLow tire pressure warningOccupant sensing airbagOverhead airbagRear anti-roll barFront reading lightsGarage door transmitterIlluminated entryLeather steering wheelOutside temperature displayOverhead consolePassenger vanity mirrorRear reading lightsRear seat center armrestTachometerTelescoping steering wheelTilt steering wheelTrip computerSeatsFront Bucket SeatsHeated front seatsHeated rear seatsAuto High-beam HeadlightsDelay-off headlightsFront fog lightsFully automatic headlightsHigh-Intensity Discharge HeadlightsSecurityPanic alarmSecurity system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR2AG616391
Stock: A1029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 72,309 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,998
CarMax Kenosha - Now Open - Kenosha / Wisconsin
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: BUSINESS USE,FLEET,LEASE USE,PERSONAL USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR5AG601724
Stock: 18982406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,999 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT2AG612818
Stock: 2000636536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 121,429 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is pumped up to offer this charming 2010 Lincoln MKS in Tan This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 610-495-1700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR1AG609156
Stock: P6317A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 80,404 miles
$11,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR0AG614218
Stock: 19001755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,233
Jacky Jones Lincoln - Gainesville / Georgia
Recent Local Trade, ECOBOOST, 3.5L V6, All Wheel Drive, Plush Heated and Cooled Leather Interior, Dual Panel Moonroof, THX II Surround Sound System, Backup Camera, 20 Inch Premium Alloy Wheels, SYNC Voice Activated Bluetooth System, and Much Much More!With ANY Questions and To Take Advantage of this Internet Special, Please Contact Jeremiah Wright! Ask him about Financing, Extended Service Plan, or an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX! Please call us to check availability and to schedule a test drive! Prices do not include GA TAVT, Tag, Title, $56.95 Electronic Tag Registration Fee (GA Residents Only), or $499 Dealer Documentation Fee. Must print ad to receive quoted price and signed by Internet Manager. X_______________. Subject to prior sale. All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Not Responsible For Typographical Errors or Vin Generated Errors. Buyers Responsibility to Verify All Listed Equipment is Currently Present and Operational. Please visit our home website to view an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT8AG601595
Stock: P13329A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 61,147 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,982
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 20" X 8.0" 11-Spoke Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 3.7L 24-Valve V6 Duratec Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Select-Shift Light Camel; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **LOCAL TRADE WELL MAINTAINED**LEATHER INTERIOR**INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START**VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION**THX CERTIFIED AUDIO**REAR VIEW CAMERA**DIAL PANEL MOONROOF**AUTONATION CERTIFIED** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR2AG611305
Stock: AG611305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 57,723 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Hevener ' S Cars & Trucks - Buena Vista / Virginia
Alloy Wheels Leather Power Seats Heated & A/C Seats THX Stereo Ford Sync Tech AUX & USB Ports
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR3AG610700
Stock: 3721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2019
- 89,609 miles
$10,000
Dan Vaden Cadillac - Brunswick / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR3AG601852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
