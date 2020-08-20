Used 2010 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

255 listings
MKS Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    85,508 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    93,006 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,250

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    84,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

    $567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    66,761 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,498

    $1,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    103,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    89,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,551

    $800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    124,553 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,996

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    110,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,623

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    107,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,985

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    41,593 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in Red
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    72,309 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    76,999 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in Gold
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    121,429 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    80,404 miles

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    98,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,233

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    61,147 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,982

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    57,723 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKS in Red
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKS

    89,609 miles

    $10,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS

Overall Consumer Rating
4.629 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (10%)
New (gently used rather) MKS for Me
turbo_nut,06/18/2011
Brought home my MKS a couple of weeks ago, and so far have only good things to say. The car looks great, and is a pleasure to drive. From the excellent power of the twin turbo v-6 to the well appointed interior, it's just about everything I was looking for in a luxury sedan. I purchased the Tuxedo Black version, and once I had the windows tinted out, it made the car look complete. Overall, I'm very happy with this purchase. Just a note, if you're looking for a 'sport' luxury sedan, this isn't the car for you. If you're after a well appointed cruiser that rides like a dream, then I would suggest checking out the MKS
Report abuse
