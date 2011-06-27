Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra Limited 4dr Sedan (1994.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra XE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra SE-R 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,269
|$1,649
|Clean
|$491
|$1,122
|$1,458
|Average
|$359
|$827
|$1,078
|Rough
|$228
|$532
|$698
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra Limited 2dr Coupe (1994.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra E 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Sentra E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,356
|$1,762
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,559
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746