Used 2008 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Quest
4.5
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Why the fuss?

Barry Blank, 08/11/2015
3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Its 2015 and I guess I'm the odd ball out. I have have 40,000 logged miles and no problems with one exception Last month (July 2015) the variable windshield control stopped functioning properly. That's it, pure and simple. I'll take this one issue in 8 years any day. This is our 2nd Quest *first one is a1994 still running - we use it for hauling. Very happy with both vehicles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A great mini-van with style

Jade1023, 03/08/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Having had 3 previous Town & Country vans, we had had enough of the maintenance/repair issues. We also were looking for more exterior style. We bought this van and promptly took a very long vacation. The performance of this van was far superior to our previous vans. We are sold on this van.

New to Quest

New to Quest, 03/17/2008
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great car. Been debating b/w odyssey, sienna, crossovers. Very happy with quest. Wasn't thrilled with a minivan but this is acceptable. Coming from an Audi so quality and road noise are not as nice but the amount of room is great. Kids love the van.

Very nice minivan

leeman391, 03/26/2010
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

Previous van was a Mercury Villager which I liked very much, and so wanted to buy the Quest. However I didn't like the center Instrumentation so when it was updated to the left side I was very pleased and started looking to buy one. The van is the nicest looking minivan and has a well laid out interior design and trim. It drives very car like and it is easy to exceed the speed limit.

After 8 Months

Esteban Salceda III, 10/02/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

My Quest is Awesome. It gets great gas mileage that ranges between 27-30 MPG on the highway. Tons of space. Phenomenal acceleration. Maximum performance is obtained by using 5W-30 Valvoline SynPower Oil or Castrol Edge (Synthetic Oil). Have not had any problems with it at all. Absolutely the best Mini-Van option on the Market. I got a great deal, that Ford, Toyota, nor Honda could match. The fold down rear seating options come in handy for moving days or hauling delicate items. Would buy again it opportunity arises. Great amount of features for base model. This van gots it all.

