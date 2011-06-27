Estimated values
2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,180
|$2,532
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,073
|$2,398
|Average
|$1,358
|$1,860
|$2,131
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,646
|$1,863
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,361
|$2,742
|Clean
|$1,637
|$2,246
|$2,597
|Average
|$1,470
|$2,014
|$2,307
|Rough
|$1,303
|$1,783
|$2,018
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,981
|$2,651
|$3,053
|Clean
|$1,885
|$2,522
|$2,892
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,262
|$2,569
|Rough
|$1,500
|$2,002
|$2,246
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$2,990
|$3,445
|Clean
|$2,120
|$2,843
|$3,263
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,550
|$2,899
|Rough
|$1,687
|$2,258
|$2,535