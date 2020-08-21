Used 1996 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri

Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Maxima GLE, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Leather, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Nissan Maxima GLE .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CA31DXYT721226

Stock: LW040427A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020