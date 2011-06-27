Used 1996 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Awesome car, that's why mine isn't for sale!
I bought this car new and still have it today. If you can get your hands on one, buy it! Other than basic maintenance, I've had very little problems. I hope to have it another 16yrs :)
Excellent Car- Great Quality
My 1996 Nissan Maxima GXE has reached a milestone. Now at 250,000 and no signs of stopping. I drive 78 to 100 miles a day for work and couldnt think of a better car to drive. Every time I think I am asking to much of the car, it just keeps on going. I have had the car since Dec 2005 at 132K, Maintenance has averaged about $1,500/ year (spread out over the entire year- oil changes, tire replacement, alternator, hoses, air conditioning service) Also got new shocks and struts... I usually have 1 maybe 2 major repairs a year like the alternator, struts... nothing out of the ordinary
Great Car
I recently bought a Maxima SE in a stick shift, very hard to find! It has about 75,000 miles but runs perfect. The acceleration is great, the mechanics are flawless, and the fuel economy is amazing.
Kept car for 21 years because it's so great!
Best car I've ever had, and I'd keep it longer but now need much more storage capacity. It never let me down, and goes like the wind. Great pickup and responsiveness. Has features not found any more like the ability to unlock and roll down the windows from 100 ft away. When blinker goes on, that side of the car illuminates for great visibility.
Great Service and Fun to Drive
I purchased my 1996 Maxima GXE used with about 18,000 miles on it. I now have approximately 188,500. Very few repairs. Those of you who are buying high octane are wasting your money. I have been using 87 or 88 octane for the 9+ years I have owned it, and it performs just fine. I have tried 91 octane and couldn't detect any difference. Using 88 octane several years ago, it went up to 127 mph on a long empty straight stretch of road in Wyoming, and still had more to give when I backed off the throttle.
