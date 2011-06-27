Estimated values
1996 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$980
|$1,614
|$1,962
|Clean
|$862
|$1,423
|$1,730
|Average
|$626
|$1,042
|$1,266
|Rough
|$390
|$660
|$802
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,398
|$1,776
|Clean
|$620
|$1,232
|$1,567
|Average
|$450
|$902
|$1,147
|Rough
|$280
|$571
|$727
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$749
|$1,414
|$1,776
|Clean
|$659
|$1,247
|$1,567
|Average
|$479
|$913
|$1,147
|Rough
|$298
|$578
|$727