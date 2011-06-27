  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,803$35,530$39,429
Clean$30,722$34,327$38,094
Average$28,559$31,922$35,422
Rough$26,397$29,516$32,751
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,292$29,767$33,400
Clean$25,398$28,759$32,269
Average$23,611$26,744$30,006
Rough$21,823$24,728$27,743
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,775$31,446$35,284
Clean$26,831$30,381$34,089
Average$24,943$28,252$31,698
Rough$23,054$26,123$29,307
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,441$38,992$43,750
Clean$33,270$37,671$42,268
Average$30,928$35,031$39,304
Rough$28,586$32,391$36,340
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,312$30,921$34,695
Clean$26,383$29,874$33,519
Average$24,526$27,780$31,169
Rough$22,670$25,687$28,818
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,762$38,057$42,548
Clean$32,615$36,769$41,107
Average$30,319$34,192$38,224
Rough$28,024$31,615$35,341
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,488$29,989$33,648
Clean$25,587$28,973$32,508
Average$23,786$26,943$30,229
Rough$21,985$24,912$27,949
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,572$43,669$48,999
Clean$37,261$42,191$47,339
Average$34,638$39,234$44,019
Rough$32,016$36,277$40,700
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,647$30,168$33,850
Clean$25,741$29,146$32,703
Average$23,929$27,104$30,409
Rough$22,118$25,061$28,116
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,389$29,876$33,523
Clean$25,492$28,864$32,387
Average$23,697$26,842$30,116
Rough$21,903$24,819$27,844
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,507$39,820$44,331
Clean$34,300$38,472$42,829
Average$31,886$35,776$39,826
Rough$29,472$33,079$36,822
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,280$44,878$49,688
Clean$38,911$43,359$48,005
Average$36,172$40,320$44,638
Rough$33,434$37,282$41,272
Sell my 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,492 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,864 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,492 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,864 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,492 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,864 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $21,903 to $33,523, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.