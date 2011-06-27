Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,803
|$35,530
|$39,429
|Clean
|$30,722
|$34,327
|$38,094
|Average
|$28,559
|$31,922
|$35,422
|Rough
|$26,397
|$29,516
|$32,751
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,292
|$29,767
|$33,400
|Clean
|$25,398
|$28,759
|$32,269
|Average
|$23,611
|$26,744
|$30,006
|Rough
|$21,823
|$24,728
|$27,743
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,775
|$31,446
|$35,284
|Clean
|$26,831
|$30,381
|$34,089
|Average
|$24,943
|$28,252
|$31,698
|Rough
|$23,054
|$26,123
|$29,307
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,441
|$38,992
|$43,750
|Clean
|$33,270
|$37,671
|$42,268
|Average
|$30,928
|$35,031
|$39,304
|Rough
|$28,586
|$32,391
|$36,340
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,312
|$30,921
|$34,695
|Clean
|$26,383
|$29,874
|$33,519
|Average
|$24,526
|$27,780
|$31,169
|Rough
|$22,670
|$25,687
|$28,818
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,762
|$38,057
|$42,548
|Clean
|$32,615
|$36,769
|$41,107
|Average
|$30,319
|$34,192
|$38,224
|Rough
|$28,024
|$31,615
|$35,341
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,488
|$29,989
|$33,648
|Clean
|$25,587
|$28,973
|$32,508
|Average
|$23,786
|$26,943
|$30,229
|Rough
|$21,985
|$24,912
|$27,949
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,572
|$43,669
|$48,999
|Clean
|$37,261
|$42,191
|$47,339
|Average
|$34,638
|$39,234
|$44,019
|Rough
|$32,016
|$36,277
|$40,700
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,647
|$30,168
|$33,850
|Clean
|$25,741
|$29,146
|$32,703
|Average
|$23,929
|$27,104
|$30,409
|Rough
|$22,118
|$25,061
|$28,116
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,389
|$29,876
|$33,523
|Clean
|$25,492
|$28,864
|$32,387
|Average
|$23,697
|$26,842
|$30,116
|Rough
|$21,903
|$24,819
|$27,844
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,507
|$39,820
|$44,331
|Clean
|$34,300
|$38,472
|$42,829
|Average
|$31,886
|$35,776
|$39,826
|Rough
|$29,472
|$33,079
|$36,822
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,280
|$44,878
|$49,688
|Clean
|$38,911
|$43,359
|$48,005
|Average
|$36,172
|$40,320
|$44,638
|Rough
|$33,434
|$37,282
|$41,272