Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

Nothing like it! Kevin DiBacco , 10/21/2010 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I test drove the BMW, Saab, Audi, caddy. The e320 blows them away. Benz is the top dog! Report Abuse

2002 Mercedes E 320 w/Elegance Package Pete , 11/24/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My first ever Mercedes. I am more than pleased with the car. I would caution buyers who are looking at buying a higher mileage car to take the car in for a transmission oil and filter change. Mercedes says it isn't needed, but mine did. Be sure to only use Mercedes-Benz transmission fluid. Older Mercedes cars are good cars for do-it-yourselfers who are willing to do the research to learn how to work on them. Internet makes this easy. Dealership service is expensive, but seldom needed. This is the best engineered car I've ever driven or owned. The fit and finish is perfect. I was astonished that such an aparently heavy car gets such good gas mileage (22 city / 29 hwy). Report Abuse

unidentify noise wjp1 , 06/04/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought a 02 E 430 SPt SEDAN NEW. I have no problem in over 10 years. Only minor repairs. The vehicle performance magnificent,strong unbelievable aggressive acceleration and amazing handling , with the MECHANICALLY RELIABLE POWERFULL 4.3L V 8 engine AS APPRX. 160,000 MILES I want to keep this car for a while longer. I AM EXPERIENCING ONE RECENT PROBLEM, I JUST PUT A NEW A/C SYSTEM IN THE VEHICLE, BUT AROUND APPROX. 1000-1200 RPM I GET A DRAGGING PANORAMIC SOUND THAT GO AWAY OVER 1200 RPM. WHEN THE A/C SYSTEM IS ON ONLY. WE REPLACED THE UNIT BUT THE NOISE IS STILL THERE. THE LOCAL M-BENZ DEALERSHIP NEVER EXPERIENCE NOTHING LIKE THIS. I still have the noise and need help. Report Abuse

A Gentleman Never Tells, but this Car is a Beast IDontProofRead , 04/30/2018 E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned a 2002 E55 for 6 years and I absolutely love it. Sure it's an older car in 2018, but the thing can move! The naturally aspirated 5.4L V8 roars to life when you turn the key and is reduced to a low rumble once the engine warms up. It holds a corner with ease and fires off the line like a rocket when asked. Steering is tight around town and the cabin is quiet when driving in the city or on the highway. I'm 6'3" and I am very comfortable in the front or back of the car, and there is plenty of room in the truck for luggage and golf clubs. This car is an incredible bargain on the market today even compared to newer cars. Yes, you will have maintenance expenses but I do not think you can find a better value on the market. This car is a perfect blend of class, performance, and style. I could not be happier, and If you want to enjoy your time in the car then you need to find one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse