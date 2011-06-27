Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,063
|$3,536
|Clean
|$1,961
|$2,726
|$3,147
|Average
|$1,468
|$2,053
|$2,369
|Rough
|$975
|$1,380
|$1,591
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,548
|$3,610
|$4,197
|Clean
|$2,263
|$3,214
|$3,735
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,420
|$2,812
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,627
|$1,888
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,151
|$3,487
|$4,220
|Clean
|$1,910
|$3,104
|$3,756
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,338
|$2,827
|Rough
|$950
|$1,571
|$1,899
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,235
|$3,102
|$3,582
|Clean
|$1,985
|$2,761
|$3,188
|Average
|$1,486
|$2,080
|$2,400
|Rough
|$987
|$1,398
|$1,612
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$1,575
|$1,728
|Clean
|$1,161
|$1,402
|$1,538
|Average
|$869
|$1,056
|$1,158
|Rough
|$577
|$710
|$778
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$3,406
|$3,975
|Clean
|$2,110
|$3,032
|$3,538
|Average
|$1,580
|$2,283
|$2,663
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,535
|$1,788
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,000
|$7,344
|$8,633
|Clean
|$4,442
|$6,537
|$7,683
|Average
|$3,325
|$4,923
|$5,784
|Rough
|$2,208
|$3,309
|$3,884