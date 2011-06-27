Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

My new 2016 MX-5 miata GT - just plain fun Heidi , 02/14/2016 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful First, I am very happy with this fun little convertible. I've had convertibles before, and really enjoyed my old Honda S2000. Currently have a Mazda CX-5. It was time for another little fun convertible and I chose the 2016 Miata GT, manual. I bought the 2016 Miata Grand Touring 2 months ago. It is so nice to drive with the top down! It is quick, fun and most importantly, a great value. There are not very many convertible out there in the sub-$35k range and I'm happy to say I got an outstanding price! I am giving the car 5 stars, however the interior is so poorly designed it is puzzling. All of the things you might want to touch are behind the seat - storage & cup holders in particular since there seems to be room forward for a small glove box. Also the tiny little storage area behind the manual shift is so thin and shallow I'm not sure why its there. It's not wide enough to fit anything other than sun glasses. Too bad it is not wide enough to fit my iPod! The entertainment system and sound is very good, especially for a convertible. I'm not sure yet whether I'll be happy with not being able to use the touch screen while in motion, and have been adjusting to not looking down at the entertainment knobs when not using the steering wheel controls. The Nav system took a bit of getting used to as is a different system than the CX-5, but is much more accurate. All in all, it is a spirited, absolutely fun car. And regardless of my interior design comments, bottom line..Can't beat the value for the price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Deleted my "Bucket List"! Updated 11/14/18... Vaughn , 11/12/2015 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Don't think this little roadster won't be exciting to drive with only 155 horses under the hood. I've been driving the Grand Touring version since August and I really hate pulling it into the garage for the night. The short throw, six speed manual shift is so sweet. My daily commute is 12 miles of country roads ( speed limits 35 to 55 ) which puts the tach between 1500 & 2200. I'm getting 38 to 42 mpg, not 28 to 34 as suggested on the sticker! My only freeway run was the hour and a half drive coming home from the dealership at 80 mph. Only got 36 mpg on that trip. I'll take it back to the dealer for it's first free oil change but I definitely won't use the freeway, (no fun in that!) Coffee drinkers will be dissappointed with either of the cup holder positions as you and a passenger will be banging your knees on them (if holders are installed on either side of the front center console) and if the holders are at the rear of center console, reaching for your cup will be a little awkward. Trust me, you won't feel the need for caffeine when your slide behind the wheel! The glove compartment is between the seat backs (right above the cup holders) so don't be reaching for any items while driving. There aren't any door pockets for storage either. The trunk can hold 4 or 5 bags of groceries (but not your golf clubs). If the lack of storage positions bothers you, ... take your spouse's car but don't be surprised if they won't give your's back! Final analysis ... I've deleted my "Bucket List" ... Don't need it! I'm having too much fun driving my Miata! Updated 11/12/2016: It's been an unusually warm autumn for 2016 which has happily extended my top down driving fun! My Miata was purchased to be driven only on rare special occasions in nice weather (so I could gift it to my 4 year old grandson upon my demise which hopefully won't be for 20+ years). Unfortunately, this car has become my "preferred" choice of transportation, so I no longer see myself limiting my driving to 1,000 miles a year. My grandson will probably be inheriting a Miata with 100,000+ miles on it at the rate I've been using it! Sorry about that kiddo! Updated 11/14/2017: I took my 20116 Miata to my local Mazda dealer last fall for a 3,000 miles oil change before putting it to bed for the winter. I now have 4,777 miles and not due an oil change until 7,830 but I'll probably have them change oil again (and maybe a wash) before covering it up for the winter. This is the most fun car to drive I have ever owned. Getting in and out for retirees may require a few weeks at the gym ( concentrate on squat thrust), until you feel physically fit to enter and exit this car without the aid of your arms and hands. (OK, maybe throw some push ups in with those squat thrusts for a while.) They say people with two story houses live longer because of the extra exercise their getting going up and down steps so maybe Miata Owners live and prosper longer too! My barber's father is 96 and contributes his longevity to traveling to the basement with a shot glass for wine and going back upstairs to read a book in his rocking chair while he sips on his shot glass of wine. "Wow! A shot a day is his longevity secret" I asked? ... "No," said my barber. "He makes a hundred trips a day!" 2018 (Summer)… Traded the convertible in for a retractable roof (RF). It's less noisy when up and extends my driving season an extra month on either side of the winter months. Looks sharper too with the Targa style roof! 125lbs. heavier so mpg dropped about 2 mpg. getting 36-40 mpg now with mostly rural driving at 45-55 mph. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Almost perfect Michael DeNinno , 01/21/2016 Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful The Mazda MX-5 Miata incredibly fun to drive. The Grand Touring trim level is nicely equipped with current technology. However, the absence of a rearview backup camera is a glaring oversight. Sitting low with high headrests, rollover bars, and windscreen, it is virtually impossible to see if anything is behind the vehicle. The cross-traffic alert system helps. But, having a visual of any obstacles (without having to put down the convertible top), would allow far more confidence when backing up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

More fun to drive than my former Corvette Paul Jay W. , 11/01/2015 Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2006 Corvette for a 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata, so that alone should tell you something! More fun to drive, better handling, smoother manual shifting and just more exciting overall. My only issues are with some of the interior design flaws. The CD player is behind the seats rather than in the dashboard by the radio where it belongs. There is no "glove box" even though there is room for one. The GPS outlet is located near the passenger's feet where it is not accessible from the driver's seated position--not a problem if you have the navigation system in the "Club" or "GT" trims. The cup holders are located where they can not be easily reached. The sun visors are too small and do not rotate to the sides. The floor mats are very thin and not reinforced where the driver's clutch foot comes into contact with them. Despite these few interior design issues, which may seem petty to many, this car is a blast to drive and I am pleased with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value