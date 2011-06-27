Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews
My new 2016 MX-5 miata GT - just plain fun
First, I am very happy with this fun little convertible. I've had convertibles before, and really enjoyed my old Honda S2000. Currently have a Mazda CX-5. It was time for another little fun convertible and I chose the 2016 Miata GT, manual. I bought the 2016 Miata Grand Touring 2 months ago. It is so nice to drive with the top down! It is quick, fun and most importantly, a great value. There are not very many convertible out there in the sub-$35k range and I'm happy to say I got an outstanding price! I am giving the car 5 stars, however the interior is so poorly designed it is puzzling. All of the things you might want to touch are behind the seat - storage & cup holders in particular since there seems to be room forward for a small glove box. Also the tiny little storage area behind the manual shift is so thin and shallow I'm not sure why its there. It's not wide enough to fit anything other than sun glasses. Too bad it is not wide enough to fit my iPod! The entertainment system and sound is very good, especially for a convertible. I'm not sure yet whether I'll be happy with not being able to use the touch screen while in motion, and have been adjusting to not looking down at the entertainment knobs when not using the steering wheel controls. The Nav system took a bit of getting used to as is a different system than the CX-5, but is much more accurate. All in all, it is a spirited, absolutely fun car. And regardless of my interior design comments, bottom line..Can't beat the value for the price!
Deleted my "Bucket List"! Updated 11/14/18...
Don't think this little roadster won't be exciting to drive with only 155 horses under the hood. I've been driving the Grand Touring version since August and I really hate pulling it into the garage for the night. The short throw, six speed manual shift is so sweet. My daily commute is 12 miles of country roads ( speed limits 35 to 55 ) which puts the tach between 1500 & 2200. I'm getting 38 to 42 mpg, not 28 to 34 as suggested on the sticker! My only freeway run was the hour and a half drive coming home from the dealership at 80 mph. Only got 36 mpg on that trip. I'll take it back to the dealer for it's first free oil change but I definitely won't use the freeway, (no fun in that!) Coffee drinkers will be dissappointed with either of the cup holder positions as you and a passenger will be banging your knees on them (if holders are installed on either side of the front center console) and if the holders are at the rear of center console, reaching for your cup will be a little awkward. Trust me, you won't feel the need for caffeine when your slide behind the wheel! The glove compartment is between the seat backs (right above the cup holders) so don't be reaching for any items while driving. There aren't any door pockets for storage either. The trunk can hold 4 or 5 bags of groceries (but not your golf clubs). If the lack of storage positions bothers you, ... take your spouse's car but don't be surprised if they won't give your's back! Final analysis ... I've deleted my "Bucket List" ... Don't need it! I'm having too much fun driving my Miata! Updated 11/12/2016: It's been an unusually warm autumn for 2016 which has happily extended my top down driving fun! My Miata was purchased to be driven only on rare special occasions in nice weather (so I could gift it to my 4 year old grandson upon my demise which hopefully won't be for 20+ years). Unfortunately, this car has become my "preferred" choice of transportation, so I no longer see myself limiting my driving to 1,000 miles a year. My grandson will probably be inheriting a Miata with 100,000+ miles on it at the rate I've been using it! Sorry about that kiddo! Updated 11/14/2017: I took my 20116 Miata to my local Mazda dealer last fall for a 3,000 miles oil change before putting it to bed for the winter. I now have 4,777 miles and not due an oil change until 7,830 but I'll probably have them change oil again (and maybe a wash) before covering it up for the winter. This is the most fun car to drive I have ever owned. Getting in and out for retirees may require a few weeks at the gym ( concentrate on squat thrust), until you feel physically fit to enter and exit this car without the aid of your arms and hands. (OK, maybe throw some push ups in with those squat thrusts for a while.) They say people with two story houses live longer because of the extra exercise their getting going up and down steps so maybe Miata Owners live and prosper longer too! My barber's father is 96 and contributes his longevity to traveling to the basement with a shot glass for wine and going back upstairs to read a book in his rocking chair while he sips on his shot glass of wine. "Wow! A shot a day is his longevity secret" I asked? ... "No," said my barber. "He makes a hundred trips a day!" 2018 (Summer)… Traded the convertible in for a retractable roof (RF). It's less noisy when up and extends my driving season an extra month on either side of the winter months. Looks sharper too with the Targa style roof! 125lbs. heavier so mpg dropped about 2 mpg. getting 36-40 mpg now with mostly rural driving at 45-55 mph.
Almost perfect
The Mazda MX-5 Miata incredibly fun to drive. The Grand Touring trim level is nicely equipped with current technology. However, the absence of a rearview backup camera is a glaring oversight. Sitting low with high headrests, rollover bars, and windscreen, it is virtually impossible to see if anything is behind the vehicle. The cross-traffic alert system helps. But, having a visual of any obstacles (without having to put down the convertible top), would allow far more confidence when backing up.
More fun to drive than my former Corvette
Traded in my 2006 Corvette for a 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata, so that alone should tell you something! More fun to drive, better handling, smoother manual shifting and just more exciting overall. My only issues are with some of the interior design flaws. The CD player is behind the seats rather than in the dashboard by the radio where it belongs. There is no "glove box" even though there is room for one. The GPS outlet is located near the passenger's feet where it is not accessible from the driver's seated position--not a problem if you have the navigation system in the "Club" or "GT" trims. The cup holders are located where they can not be easily reached. The sun visors are too small and do not rotate to the sides. The floor mats are very thin and not reinforced where the driver's clutch foot comes into contact with them. Despite these few interior design issues, which may seem petty to many, this car is a blast to drive and I am pleased with my purchase.
Took the Miata over the New Porsche Boxster
I owned a used 1999 Boxster that I had for 10 years and was looking for a newer 2-seat convertible replacement. i was looking at the new Boxster and Audi TT, but didn't really want to shell out $50K-$60K for a new car. And even the used ones were fairly pricey. I owned a 1992 Mazda Miata that I absolutely loved but had to trade it in when we started a family. I wasn't all that impressed with the 2015 Mazda Miata, it was nice but didn't come close to the Audi or Porsche in styling. But then I started to research the new 2016 Miata and became very interested as I saw the concepts and pricing. Was very disappointed when it didn't show up at the 2016 Baltimore Car Show. When it finally hit the showrooms in the Baltimore area I immediately went to take a look. But all the cars on the lots were pre-orders so I was unable to drive one. I really liked the looks of the car but I needed to get behind the wheel and take a spin. Finally my wife and I got to take one for a test drive. My wife is a Boxster lover so I figured it was going to be a tough sell. But we both fell in love with it immediately after test driving it. We love the look and feel of the Boxster but the Miata has far more of the "fun-factor". It's simply a blast to drive. You really feel one with the road and the acceleration is more than adequate for this little car. At 6'3" it's a little cramped for me compared to the Porsche but I don't mind at all. I find myself trying to find every excuse to drive this car. "Honey, we're out of milk. I'm driving to the store (as I just chug down a 1/2 gallon of the white stuff)". We took it on a 180 mile trip to the beach and I felt very comfortable the entire trip down and back. We bought two nice size, color matching, soft bags that held more than enough for a few days away and they fit perfectly in the trunk. More so than the Porsche, you can take the top down, keep the windows up, put on the heat and stay comfortable in the cockpit all of the way down to 45 degrees or so. We have had a very mild December in Baltimore this year so we have had plenty of top-down fun with this little car. Hands down the best 2-seat convertible on the market for the money!!!
