Estimated values
1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$2,022
|$2,509
|Clean
|$990
|$1,790
|$2,223
|Average
|$728
|$1,327
|$1,651
|Rough
|$466
|$864
|$1,079
Estimated values
1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,409
|$2,966
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,133
|$2,628
|Average
|$896
|$1,582
|$1,951
|Rough
|$574
|$1,030
|$1,275