Used 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

4.8
29 reviews
Still Looking Good After 17 Years

08subaru, 08/01/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

About 2 months ago I bought a 1994 Miata equipped with the B-Package and ABS. It had 53,XXX miles on it, had never been in an accident, and had all the records. I got the car for $3,000. This has hands down been one of the best gamble of my life. I absolutely loves this little car. Its a blast to drive, still feels as solid as a rock (especially for an mid 90's convertible), gets great gas mileage, and looks absolutely stunning. And, what surprised me is it actually sounds good for a 4 cylinder. Plus, The car fits my family and I perfectly (I'm the tallest at 5'8"). I expect many more happy, fun filled miles in this two seater.

94M

Paul, 07/10/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car several years ago having wanted one for a long time. it had over 125K on the clock and needed a top, shocks and seats, but the body and mechanicals were good. I gave it a new top, opting for a heated glass cloth top. I reupholstered the seats in leather. Upgraded the shocks and installed sway bars. I haven't enjoyed driving this much since my Fiat days in the 70s.

classic roadster

darkcity2, 04/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have a 1994 M-edition and man, it is great. For the price, I am awestruck by the handling. It's a car that doesn't attract the wrong attention, it doesn't turn in record quarter mile times...but if you get in the car, and shift through the gears, and take a sharp right turn at high speeds, you'll know you're driving something special. I've taken sharp turns at somewhat high speeds, and I haven't once yet heard the tires slipping. I feel as if the car is on rails!

Fun, relatively cheap

olennyboy, 11/12/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Mostlly a 3 season car (in NJ)....fun, easy (convertible top), very reliable, low maintenance. with a few extras to the basic Miata (sway bars, better tires), the car really is fun.

I love the Miata

Katie, 04/07/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought a new Miata in 1992 but was forced to trade it in 1994 while pregnant with my first child. It's been ten years but I've finally purchased another one. I wanted the car "bare bones," no power accessories, and I found one that fit my description. This car is so much fun to drive and such a good buy for the money. I even enjoy the fact that it's a 1st edition Miata (the headlights are hidden). I don't plan on getting rid of this one! I highly recommend the Miata. They hold their value well and they become a car that you can get very attached to. I'm already planning to buy another used one!

