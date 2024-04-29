What do you want out of your $100,000-plus convertible grand tourer? Luscious ride? Smooth V8? A beautifully laid-out interior? How about looks that could kill? Well, there aren't too many options. The Mercedes-Benz SL is pretty expensive. The BMW 8 Series is somewhat clinical. Audi and Porsche won't fit the bill either. But there is one other car most folks forget to consider: the Lexus LC 500 Convertible.

Ever since its debut, the LC 500 has been a gorgeous long-distance grand tourer; we've always loved its perfectly tuned suspension and naturally aspirated V8. But the LC's always been plagued by an infotainment setup so unusable, so maniacally frustrating, that most buyers would dismiss it almost immediately. For 2024, however, that gripe goes away; the LC now gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen. That's right, a screen you can touch — no more stupid trackpad. The new infotainment setup is so much easier to use and understand that it makes the LC immediately more enjoyable to use.

The LC 500's engine is an all-time-great V8

Even with these tech improvements, the headline of the LC 500 will always be its engine. It's a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that masquerades as a brass section at low throttle and a full-on thunderstorm when it's wide open. It's intoxicating to rev out and listen to; flooring the throttle quickly becomes an addiction. You want nothing more than to hear that exhaust sing you the song of its eight-cylinder tribe. It must be heard to be believed. To call it perfect is tempting, and yet …

It's almost more a musical instrument than it is a motor. In our testing, the big V8 was only able to motivate the 4,438-pound droptop from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. We've tested five different versions of the LC since it made its debut in 2016, and just one has cracked the 5-second mark (and only just, at 4.9 seconds). So despite sounding like the Gjallarhorn waking the Norse pantheon of gods from a 3,000-year slumber, the V8 isn't particularly effective.