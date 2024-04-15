- The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is the brand’s third electric model and the first fully electric luxury convertible ever.
- The Folgore promises to be the quickest and most powerful variant of the GranCabrio lineup.
- Maserati is working to electrify its entire lineup by 2028.
2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore First Look: The World's First Luxury Electric Convertible
Maserati's new electric convertible promises impressive performance
The 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is the latest vehicle in the brand's EV onslaught as it works to electrify its entire lineup by 2028. The GranCabrio Folgore is the world's first luxury electric convertible and the third Maserati to be electrified; the brand’s Grecale SUV and GranTurismo coupe have already received the Folgore treatment and should arrive in the U.S. soon. The electric MC20 Folgore supercar is expected to debut in 2025.
Like its coupe sibling with which it shares everything but the folding soft top, the specs on the GranCabrio Folgore are nothing to scoff at: Its three electric motors make 751 horsepower and 996 lb-ft of torque. Despite weighing more than 5,100 pounds, this electric convertible rockets from 0 to 62 mph in a Maserati-claimed 2.8 seconds, reaches 124 mph in just 9.1 seconds, and continues on to a top speed of 180 mph. That top speed may be slower than with the V6-engine Trofeo model, but the acceleration figures are significantly quicker and seriously impressive for a vehicle of this size and weight.
Positioned in a T-bone shape low within the chassis, the GranCabrio Folgore’s 92.5-kWh battery (83.0 kWh of which is usable) has an 800-volt architecture, which allows for faster charging; a charge from 20% to 80% takes as little as 18 minutes in ideal conditions. Maserati says the battery’s shape results in a lower center of gravity and perfect 50/50 weight distribution. Official EPA range figures have yet to be announced, but given the battery’s size, expect somewhere around 250 miles. This'll be a fun one to put through the Edmunds EV Range Test.
Powertrain aside, the GranCabrio Folgore is nearly identical to its gas-powered counterpart. The interior is truly gorgeous, with high-end finishes and available upholstery made from recycled nylon with laser-etched details. Maserati describes this material as silky; I don’t love the way it feels, but it sure looks cool.
Outside, the Folgore is differentiated from other GranCabrios by its more aerodynamic front and rear bumpers, illuminated side vents (fun!) and truly wonderful-looking aero wheels. There are also 27 Folgore-exclusive paint colors, including the absolutely stunning Rose Gold Liquid Metal that you see on the car pictured.
That said, I’m still not quite sold on the overall exterior styling. Don’t get me wrong, this is a pretty vehicle, but the design doesn't feel quite as pretty as the prior generation GranCabrio — and that's a big part of Maserati's appeal.
Speaking of what makes a Maserati appealing, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the exhaust note, or rather, the lack thereof. It’s hard to fathom giving up that signature Ferrari-like Maserati sound, but the GranCabrio Folgore isn’t silent like many other EVs; Maserati has spent a lot of time developing the way its electric convertible sounds. The result is a deep hum that Maserati says integrates the natural sounds of the electric motors with the sound of its previous V8s, and the result is surprisingly cool — and loud, at up to 107 dB depending on drive mode. Plus, it’s emitted both inside and outside of the car. It’s no roaring V8, but for an EV like this, it’s a whole lot better than nothing.
The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore promises exceptional performance, a luxurious interior and a decent range. So what’s not to like? Well, the GranCabrio Folgore isn't cheap. Maserati says it’ll be priced at just over $200,000, or slightly below the $204,995 V6-engine GranCabrio Trofeo. That’s a lot of coin — especially when you can get the Trofeo for similar money.
Edmunds says
The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is an exciting prospect for those interested in a luxurious and sporty zero-emissions four-seat convertible, combining Italian looks and history with a high-tech and high-performance powertrain.