2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore First Look: The World's First Luxury Electric Convertible

The 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is the latest vehicle in the brand's EV onslaught as it works to electrify its entire lineup by 2028. The GranCabrio Folgore is the world's first luxury electric convertible and the third Maserati to be electrified; the brand’s Grecale SUV and GranTurismo coupe have already received the Folgore treatment and should arrive in the U.S. soon. The electric MC20 Folgore supercar is expected to debut in 2025.

Like its coupe sibling with which it shares everything but the folding soft top, the specs on the GranCabrio Folgore are nothing to scoff at: Its three electric motors make 751 horsepower and 996 lb-ft of torque. Despite weighing more than 5,100 pounds, this electric convertible rockets from 0 to 62 mph in a Maserati-claimed 2.8 seconds, reaches 124 mph in just 9.1 seconds, and continues on to a top speed of 180 mph. That top speed may be slower than with the V6-engine Trofeo model, but the acceleration figures are significantly quicker and seriously impressive for a vehicle of this size and weight.