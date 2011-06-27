Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,800
|$32,618
|$35,522
|Clean
|$28,926
|$31,648
|$34,428
|Average
|$27,177
|$29,709
|$32,240
|Rough
|$25,429
|$27,769
|$30,052
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,803
|$33,650
|$36,586
|Clean
|$29,900
|$32,650
|$35,459
|Average
|$28,093
|$30,649
|$33,206
|Rough
|$26,285
|$28,648
|$30,953
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,231
|$30,058
|$32,965
|Clean
|$26,432
|$29,164
|$31,950
|Average
|$24,835
|$27,377
|$29,920
|Rough
|$23,237
|$25,590
|$27,889
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,963
|$30,695
|$33,509
|Clean
|$27,143
|$29,783
|$32,478
|Average
|$25,502
|$27,958
|$30,414
|Rough
|$23,862
|$26,132
|$28,350
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,566
|$31,202
|$33,920
|Clean
|$27,728
|$30,275
|$32,876
|Average
|$26,052
|$28,419
|$30,787
|Rough
|$24,376
|$26,564
|$28,697
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,411
|$29,116
|$31,898
|Clean
|$25,636
|$28,250
|$30,915
|Average
|$24,087
|$26,519
|$28,951
|Rough
|$22,537
|$24,788
|$26,986
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,007
|$34,875
|$37,834
|Clean
|$31,068
|$33,838
|$36,669
|Average
|$29,190
|$31,764
|$34,339
|Rough
|$27,313
|$29,691
|$32,009
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,447
|$35,151
|$37,948
|Clean
|$31,495
|$34,106
|$36,779
|Average
|$29,591
|$32,016
|$34,442
|Rough
|$27,688
|$29,926
|$32,105