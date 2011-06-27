  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Lincoln Navigator Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,800$32,618$35,522
Clean$28,926$31,648$34,428
Average$27,177$29,709$32,240
Rough$25,429$27,769$30,052
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,803$33,650$36,586
Clean$29,900$32,650$35,459
Average$28,093$30,649$33,206
Rough$26,285$28,648$30,953
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,231$30,058$32,965
Clean$26,432$29,164$31,950
Average$24,835$27,377$29,920
Rough$23,237$25,590$27,889
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,963$30,695$33,509
Clean$27,143$29,783$32,478
Average$25,502$27,958$30,414
Rough$23,862$26,132$28,350
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,566$31,202$33,920
Clean$27,728$30,275$32,876
Average$26,052$28,419$30,787
Rough$24,376$26,564$28,697
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,411$29,116$31,898
Clean$25,636$28,250$30,915
Average$24,087$26,519$28,951
Rough$22,537$24,788$26,986
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,007$34,875$37,834
Clean$31,068$33,838$36,669
Average$29,190$31,764$34,339
Rough$27,313$29,691$32,009
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,447$35,151$37,948
Clean$31,495$34,106$36,779
Average$29,591$32,016$34,442
Rough$27,688$29,926$32,105
Sell my 2016 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Lincoln Navigator on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Lincoln Navigator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,164 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Lincoln Navigator is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Lincoln Navigator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,164 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Lincoln Navigator, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Lincoln Navigator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,164 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Lincoln Navigator. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Lincoln Navigator and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Lincoln Navigator ranges from $23,237 to $32,965, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Lincoln Navigator is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.